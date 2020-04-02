Moody's changes to negative outlook on four Chilean banks' ratings; downgrades two banks' BCAs

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed to negative, from stable, the outlook on the ratings
of Banco de Chile, Banco Santander-Chile (Santander),
Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) and Itaú CorpBanca (Itaú).
At the same time, Moody's downgraded the standalone baseline
credit assessments (BCAs) of Banco de Chile and Santander to baa1,
from a3, respectively, and downgraded Banco de Chile's
global local and foreign currency subordinated debt ratings to (P)Baa2,
from (P)Baa1.
Moody's also changed the outlook on Banco Estado, New York
Branch's (Banco Estado NY) ratings to negative, from stable.
In addition, Moody's affirmed the short-term global
local and foreign currency deposit ratings, as well as the short-term
counterparty risk ratings and assessments of Prime-1/Prime-1(cr)
of Banco de Chile, Banco Estado, Banco Estado NY, and
Santander. The rating agency also affirmed Itaú's
global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2.
The following ratings and assessments were downgraded:
Banco de Chile
. Baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from
a3
. Long-term global local currency subordinated debt rating,
to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1
. Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt rating,
to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1
Banco Santander-Chile
. Baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3
. Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from
a3
The following ratings were affirmed with a negative outlook:
Banco de Chile
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
Banco del Estado de Chile
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
Banco Estado, New York Branch
. Long-term foreign currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
Banco Santander-Chile
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global local currency debt rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
Itaú CorpBanca
. Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A3,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
. Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A3,
outlook changed to negative, from stable
The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:
Banco de Chile
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency commercial paper rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr)
Banco del Estado de Chile
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency commercial paper rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr)
Banco Estado, New York Branch
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr)
. Short-term global local currency commercial paper rating
of Prime-1
Banco Santander-Chile
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1
. Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating
of Prime-1
. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr)
Itaú CorpBanca
. Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-2
. Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2
Outlook actions:
Banco de Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable
Banco Santander-Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable
Banco del Estado de Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable
Banco Estado, New York Branch: outlook changed to negative
from stable
Itaú CorpBanca: outlook changed to negative from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's negative outlook on the four Chilean banks reflects the
challenges to the operating environment, and to the banks'
asset risk and profitability of weaker economic growth in Chile over the
next 12 to 18 months. A more depressed economic growth and continued
uncertainties will hurt asset quality and earnings, negatively affecting
already moderate levels of capital. These weaknesses will nevertheless
be offset by Chilean banks' access to cheap core deposit funding
and a diversified and mainly domestic wholesale funding mix.
Moody's had lowered its expectations for Chile's economic
growth because of the uncertainties related to ongoing social unrest since
late 2019 and the global growth deceleration. Our 2020 real GDP
growth forecast, at negative 2.4% reflects a severe,
but relatively short-lived, economic downturn following the
coronavirus outbreak because of the combined supply and demand shocks
that weigh particularly heavily on very open and commodity exporting countries
like Chile. These developments resulted in Moody's lowering
its Macro Profile for Chile to Strong, from Strong +,
which in turn, led to the downgrade of Banco de Chile and Santander's
baseline credit assessments.
Despite the downgrades of these two banks' BCAs and outlook change to
negative on ratings of four banks, Moody's expects Chilean
banks to remain among the highest rated banks in Latin America.
DOWNGRADE OF BANCO DE CHILE'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Moody's downgraded the BCA of Banco de Chile to baa1, from a3,
primarily as a result of the more challenging operating conditions,
and our expectation that the bank's asset quality and profitability
metrics will deteriorate over the next 12 months. However,
Banco de Chile's baa1 BCA continues to reflect our expectation of
resilient capital buffers despite an increasing cost of risk on account
of the challenging operating environment. We also expect that the
bank's robust risk-management framework and its focus on low-risk
corporate and mortgage lending will continue to be supportive of its solvency
profile. The bank's nonperforming loan ratio (NPL) stood at 1.4%
as of January 2020. However, given the current economic circumstances,
Moody's expects the bank's profitability to be affected by
higher provisioning costs, which will likely increase in 2020.
Moody's incorporates a very high likelihood of government support
for Banco de Chile's ratings because of its very large deposit and loan
franchise, and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported
failure. The ratings benefit from three notches of uplift from
Banco de Chile's baa1 BCA.
DOWNGRADE OF SANTANDER'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Moody's downgraded the BCA of Santander to baa1, from a3,
primarily as a result of the increasingly difficult operating conditions
in Chile, and our expectation that the bank's profitability and
asset quality metrics will deteriorate over the next 12 months.
However, Santander's baa1 BCA continues to reflect its solid
retail and commercial banking franchise in the Chilean banking sector
and the bank's strong earnings generation, which benefits
from its pricing power and scale. The bank's BCA also takes into
account our expectation that the bank's profitability will continue to
compare favorably with that of its similarly rated local peers,
despite negative pressures from higher credit costs as operating conditions
deteriorate. Santander reported NPL ratio of 2% as of January
2020. Its capitalization, measured by Moody's as TCE
to RWAs, fell to a relatively low 9.4% during 2019,
but could increase because of lower expected expansion and the bank's
credit positive move to adjust its dividend payout to Chile's effective
minimum of 30%[1], from 60%, based on the
bank's 6-K filing with the SEC.
Although Moody's incorporates a moderate probability of affiliate
support for Santander from its parent bank Banco Santander S.A.
(Spain) (long-term deposits A2 stable, BCA baa1), this
results in no ratings uplift, because both banks have the same BCA
of baa1.
Moody's incorporates a very high likelihood of government support
for Santander's ratings because of its very large deposit and loan franchise,
and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure.
The ratings benefit from three notches of uplift from Santander's baa1
BCA.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON BANCO ESTADO'S RATINGS
Moody's changed the outlook on Banco Estado's A1 debt and
deposit ratings to reflect the challenges to the operating environment,
and to the bank's asset risk and profitability derived from weaker
economic growth in Chile over the next 12 to 18 months. Although
Moody's expects Banco Estado's asset quality to continue to
benefit from ample government guarantees, its NPL ratio has gradually
increased since 2017, reaching 3.7% as of January
2020. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to weaken
as a result of more difficult operating conditions, which will also
increase credit costs. The bank's modest profitability relative
to its peers in Chile, derives from a large branch network,
low yielding loans, in line with its policy mandate, and a
higher tax burden. Banco Estado's ratings will continue to
benefit from its superior access to deposit funding and low reliance on
market funding, supported by ample holdings of high-quality
liquid assets.
The Chilean government's recent announcement of a $500 million
capital injection[2] for Banco Estado will add nearly 230 basis points
to the bank's very low Moody's adjusted capitalization ratio
of TCE/RWAs of 3.7%. However, based on its
countercyclical role, we expect Banco Estado to expand its loan
book, which may reflect in continued low capitalization ratios even
if the capital injection enhances its loss-absorption capacity.
Moody's assesses Banco Estado's ratings as government-backed,
which results in multiple notches of uplift from its BCA to reflect its
full ownership by the Chilean government; its significant policy
roles; and its importance to the banking system, as indicated
by its large deposit and loan market shares.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON ITAÚ'S RATINGS
Moody's changed the outlook on Itaú's A3 ratings to
reflect the challenges to the operating environment, and to the
bank's asset risk and profitability derived from weaker economic
growth in Chile over the next 12 to 18 months. Itaú's
asset quality will likely continue to weaken reflecting the more difficult
operating conditions in Chile and Colombia that could lead to the NPL
ratio increasing from the 2.9% reported in January 2020.
Loan loss reserves have increased accordingly to cover about 1.2x
NPLs. However, the negative outlook also incorporates our
expectation that Itaú's profitability, which was a
low 0.4% as of December 2019, could be affected by
continued high credit costs, with negative implications for its
capitalization. The recent decision by shareholders, announced
in a 6-K filing with the SEC, to approve a 100% dividend
payout[3] despite upcoming and more stringent Basel III-like
regulations and increased asset risks further support our expectation
that Itaú's capitalization will remain low.
Itaú's A3 rating benefits from (1) Moody's assessment of
a very high probability of affiliate support, which results in one
notch of uplift from the bank's baa3 BCA stemming from its controlling
shareholder, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (issuer
rating of Ba3, stable); and (2) the Chilean government's
support, which reflects Itaú's relative importance
and market share in the Chilean banking system, resulting in two
notches of further uplift.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In line with the negative outlook, the BCAs of Banco de Chile and
Santander could be lowered further if deterioration in the operating environment
were to lead to a higher than expected increase in asset risks,
material weakening of profitability and causing a decline in capitalization.
A downgrade of the BCA could lead to a downgrade of the banks' debt
and/or deposit ratings. Banco de Chile's negative outlook
could be stabilized if deterioration in asset risks is more limited than
expected by Moody's. Santander's negative outlook could
be stabilized in line with more limited deterioration in asset risk as
well as substantial increase in the bank's capitalization levels,
which would enhance its loss absorption.
Banco Estado's baa3 BCA could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorates
materially, while capitalization remains low even after incorporating
the recently announced capital injection. A manageable increase
in NPLs and an increase in its capitalization could return the outlook
to stable.
Itaú's baa3 BCA could be downgraded if asset quality weakens
leading to further pressure on profitability and its already low capitalization.
The negative outlook could return to stable if capitalization were to
increase and profitability improve from current low levels.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially
slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a contraction in Chile's real GDP of about
2.4% in 2020 followed by a recovery for 2021 of about 2.5%.
Moody's forecasts Colombia's real GDP to expand a mild 0.5%
in 2020, followed by a recovery of 3% during 2021.
The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time.
Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The
longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity,
the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures
will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The
coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality
and profitability of banks, in some cases in a pronounced manner,
for example for undiversified banks with material exposure to high-risk
sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises. Moody's
also views risks to be elevated for business models reliant on spread
income, equity indices and sustained low rates.
The exposure of Banco de Chile, Santander, Banco Estado and
Itaú to environmental and social risks is low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global
banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular
concerns with the four Chilean banks' governance. Banco de
Chile, Santander, Banco Estado and Itaú show an appropriate
risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in 25 November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Form 6-K (SEC) 23-Mar-2020
[2] Ministry of Finance of Chile 19-Mar-2020
[3] Form 6-K (SEC) 10-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653