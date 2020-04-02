Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Banco de Chile Banco del Estado de Chile Banco Estado, New York Branch Banco Santander-Chile Itau CorpBanca Related Research Credit Opinion: Itaú CorpBanca: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco del Estado de Chile: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco Santander-Chile: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco del Estado de Chile: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Banco de Chile: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's changes to negative outlook on four Chilean banks' ratings; downgrades two banks' BCAs 02 Apr 2020 New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative, from stable, the outlook on the ratings of Banco de Chile, Banco Santander-Chile (Santander), Banco del Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) and Itaú CorpBanca (Itaú). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the standalone baseline credit assessments (BCAs) of Banco de Chile and Santander to baa1, from a3, respectively, and downgraded Banco de Chile's global local and foreign currency subordinated debt ratings to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1. Moody's also changed the outlook on Banco Estado, New York Branch's (Banco Estado NY) ratings to negative, from stable. In addition, Moody's affirmed the short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings, as well as the short-term counterparty risk ratings and assessments of Prime-1/Prime-1(cr) of Banco de Chile, Banco Estado, Banco Estado NY, and Santander. The rating agency also affirmed Itaú's global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2. The following ratings and assessments were downgraded: Banco de Chile . Baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 . Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 . At the same time, Moody's downgraded the standalone baseline credit assessments (BCAs) of Banco de Chile and Santander to baa1, from a3, respectively, and downgraded Banco de Chile's global local and foreign currency subordinated debt ratings to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1. Moody's also changed the outlook on Banco Estado, New York Branch's (Banco Estado NY) ratings to negative, from stable. In addition, Moody's affirmed the short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings, as well as the short-term counterparty risk ratings and assessments of Prime-1/Prime-1(cr) of Banco de Chile, Banco Estado, Banco Estado NY, and Santander. The rating agency also affirmed Itaú's global local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Prime-2. The following ratings and assessments were downgraded: Banco de Chile . Baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 . Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 . Long-term global local currency subordinated debt rating, to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1 . Long-term global foreign currency subordinated debt rating, to (P)Baa2, from (P)Baa1 Banco Santander-Chile . Baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 . Adjusted baseline credit assessment, to baa1, from a3 The following ratings were affirmed with a negative outlook: Banco de Chile . Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable Banco del Estado de Chile . Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable Banco Estado, New York Branch . Long-term foreign currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable Banco Santander-Chile . Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global local currency debt rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency debt rating at A1, outlook changed to negative, from stable Itaú CorpBanca . Long-term global local currency deposit rating at A3, outlook changed to negative, from stable . Long-term global foreign currency deposit rating at A3, outlook changed to negative, from stable The following ratings and assessments were affirmed: Banco de Chile . Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency commercial paper rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr) Banco del Estado de Chile . Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency commercial paper rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr) Banco Estado, New York Branch . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr) . Short-term global local currency commercial paper rating of Prime-1 Banco Santander-Chile . Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global local currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term global foreign currency counterparty risk rating of Prime-1 . Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-1(cr) Itaú CorpBanca . Short-term global local currency deposit rating of Prime-2 . Short-term global foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2 Outlook actions: Banco de Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable Banco Santander-Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable Banco del Estado de Chile: outlook changed to negative from stable Banco Estado, New York Branch: outlook changed to negative from stable Itaú CorpBanca: outlook changed to negative from stable RATINGS RATIONALE Moody's negative outlook on the four Chilean banks reflects the challenges to the operating environment, and to the banks' asset risk and profitability of weaker economic growth in Chile over the next 12 to 18 months. A more depressed economic growth and continued uncertainties will hurt asset quality and earnings, negatively affecting already moderate levels of capital. These weaknesses will nevertheless be offset by Chilean banks' access to cheap core deposit funding and a diversified and mainly domestic wholesale funding mix. Moody's had lowered its expectations for Chile's economic growth because of the uncertainties related to ongoing social unrest since late 2019 and the global growth deceleration. Our 2020 real GDP growth forecast, at negative 2.4% reflects a severe, but relatively short-lived, economic downturn following the coronavirus outbreak because of the combined supply and demand shocks that weigh particularly heavily on very open and commodity exporting countries like Chile. These developments resulted in Moody's lowering its Macro Profile for Chile to Strong, from Strong +, which in turn, led to the downgrade of Banco de Chile and Santander's baseline credit assessments. Despite the downgrades of these two banks' BCAs and outlook change to negative on ratings of four banks, Moody's expects Chilean banks to remain among the highest rated banks in Latin America. DOWNGRADE OF BANCO DE CHILE'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT Moody's downgraded the BCA of Banco de Chile to baa1, from a3, primarily as a result of the more challenging operating conditions, and our expectation that the bank's asset quality and profitability metrics will deteriorate over the next 12 months. However, Banco de Chile's baa1 BCA continues to reflect our expectation of resilient capital buffers despite an increasing cost of risk on account of the challenging operating environment. We also expect that the bank's robust risk-management framework and its focus on low-risk corporate and mortgage lending will continue to be supportive of its solvency profile. The bank's nonperforming loan ratio (NPL) stood at 1.4% as of January 2020. However, given the current economic circumstances, Moody's expects the bank's profitability to be affected by higher provisioning costs, which will likely increase in 2020. Moody's incorporates a very high likelihood of government support for Banco de Chile's ratings because of its very large deposit and loan franchise, and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. The ratings benefit from three notches of uplift from Banco de Chile's baa1 BCA. DOWNGRADE OF SANTANDER'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT Moody's downgraded the BCA of Santander to baa1, from a3, primarily as a result of the increasingly difficult operating conditions in Chile, and our expectation that the bank's profitability and asset quality metrics will deteriorate over the next 12 months. However, Santander's baa1 BCA continues to reflect its solid retail and commercial banking franchise in the Chilean banking sector and the bank's strong earnings generation, which benefits from its pricing power and scale. The bank's BCA also takes into account our expectation that the bank's profitability will continue to compare favorably with that of its similarly rated local peers, despite negative pressures from higher credit costs as operating conditions deteriorate. Santander reported NPL ratio of 2% as of January 2020. Its capitalization, measured by Moody's as TCE to RWAs, fell to a relatively low 9.4% during 2019, but could increase because of lower expected expansion and the bank's credit positive move to adjust its dividend payout to Chile's effective minimum of 30%[1], from 60%, based on the bank's 6-K filing with the SEC. Although Moody's incorporates a moderate probability of affiliate support for Santander from its parent bank Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (long-term deposits A2 stable, BCA baa1), this results in no ratings uplift, because both banks have the same BCA of baa1. Moody's incorporates a very high likelihood of government support for Santander's ratings because of its very large deposit and loan franchise, and the material systemic consequences of an unsupported failure. The ratings benefit from three notches of uplift from Santander's baa1 BCA. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON BANCO ESTADO'S RATINGS Moody's changed the outlook on Banco Estado's A1 debt and deposit ratings to reflect the challenges to the operating environment, and to the bank's asset risk and profitability derived from weaker economic growth in Chile over the next 12 to 18 months. Although Moody's expects Banco Estado's asset quality to continue to benefit from ample government guarantees, its NPL ratio has gradually increased since 2017, reaching 3.7% as of January 2020. Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to weaken as a result of more difficult operating conditions, which will also increase credit costs. The bank's modest profitability relative to its peers in Chile, derives from a large branch network, low yielding loans, in line with its policy mandate, and a higher tax burden. Banco Estado's ratings will continue to benefit from its superior access to deposit funding and low reliance on market funding, supported by ample holdings of high-quality liquid assets. The Chilean government's recent announcement of a $500 million capital injection[2] for Banco Estado will add nearly 230 basis points to the bank's very low Moody's adjusted capitalization ratio of TCE/RWAs of 3.7%. However, based on its countercyclical role, we expect Banco Estado to expand its loan book, which may reflect in continued low capitalization ratios even if the capital injection enhances its loss-absorption capacity. Moody's assesses Banco Estado's ratings as government-backed, which results in multiple notches of uplift from its BCA to reflect its full ownership by the Chilean government; its significant policy roles; and its importance to the banking system, as indicated by its large deposit and loan market shares. NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON ITAÚ'S RATINGS Moody's changed the outlook on Itaú's A3 ratings to reflect the challenges to the operating environment, and to the bank's asset risk and profitability derived from weaker economic growth in Chile over the next 12 to 18 months. Itaú's asset quality will likely continue to weaken reflecting the more difficult operating conditions in Chile and Colombia that could lead to the NPL ratio increasing from the 2.9% reported in January 2020. Loan loss reserves have increased accordingly to cover about 1.2x NPLs. However, the negative outlook also incorporates our expectation that Itaú's profitability, which was a low 0.4% as of December 2019, could be affected by continued high credit costs, with negative implications for its capitalization. The recent decision by shareholders, announced in a 6-K filing with the SEC, to approve a 100% dividend payout[3] despite upcoming and more stringent Basel III-like regulations and increased asset risks further support our expectation that Itaú's capitalization will remain low. Itaú's A3 rating benefits from (1) Moody's assessment of a very high probability of affiliate support, which results in one notch of uplift from the bank's baa3 BCA stemming from its controlling shareholder, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (issuer rating of Ba3, stable); and (2) the Chilean government's support, which reflects Itaú's relative importance and market share in the Chilean banking system, resulting in two notches of further uplift. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS In line with the negative outlook, the BCAs of Banco de Chile and Santander could be lowered further if deterioration in the operating environment were to lead to a higher than expected increase in asset risks, material weakening of profitability and causing a decline in capitalization. A downgrade of the BCA could lead to a downgrade of the banks' debt and/or deposit ratings. Banco de Chile's negative outlook could be stabilized if deterioration in asset risks is more limited than expected by Moody's. Santander's negative outlook could be stabilized in line with more limited deterioration in asset risk as well as substantial increase in the bank's capitalization levels, which would enhance its loss absorption. Banco Estado's baa3 BCA could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorates materially, while capitalization remains low even after incorporating the recently announced capital injection. A manageable increase in NPLs and an increase in its capitalization could return the outlook to stable. Itaú's baa3 BCA could be downgraded if asset quality weakens leading to further pressure on profitability and its already low capitalization. The negative outlook could return to stable if capitalization were to increase and profitability improve from current low levels. The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. Moody's forecasts a contraction in Chile's real GDP of about 2.4% in 2020 followed by a recovery for 2021 of about 2.5%. Moody's forecasts Colombia's real GDP to expand a mild 0.5% in 2020, followed by a recovery of 3% during 2021. The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time. Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality and profitability of banks, in some cases in a pronounced manner, for example for undiversified banks with material exposure to high-risk sectors and small and medium-sized enterprises. Moody's also views risks to be elevated for business models reliant on spread income, equity indices and sustained low rates. The exposure of Banco de Chile, Santander, Banco Estado and Itaú to environmental and social risks is low and moderate, respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global banking sector. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with the four Chilean banks' governance. Banco de Chile, Santander, Banco Estado and Itaú show an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in 25 November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



