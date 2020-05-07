Moody's changes to negative the outlook of Aguas de Itapema; affirms ratings

Sao Paulo, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") has affirmed the corporate family ratings (CFRs) of Ba3 in the global scale and A2.br in the national scale of Companhia Aguas de Itapema (Aguas de Itapema). Moody's also affirmed the Ba2/Aa3.br ratings assigned to the company's senior secured debentures. As part of this rating action, Moody's changed Aguas de Itapema's outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS AFFECTED:

.. Issuer: Companhia Aguas de Itapema

Corporate Family Rating affirmed at Ba3 (global scale) and A2.br (national scale)

Gtd. Senior Secured Debenture affirmed at Ba2 (global scale) and Aa3.br (national scale)

Outlook: changed to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative reflects a combination of factors that threaten the ability of Aguas de Itapema to maintain credit metrics, including a protracted and contentious regulatory process to review the company's tariffs and contractual rebalancing of the concession agreement. In addition, the company faces various delays to complete pending investment projects that would bring additional revenues.

The negative outlook captures our expectation of a rapidly deteriorating economic environment resulting from the unprecedented and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Aguas de Itapema is highly exposed to the tourism activity in Brazil, which is a material concern given how the outbreak will affect travel and tourism patterns and adds further negative pressure to prospective cash flow generation. Moody's notes that the essentiality of water and sewage services partially helps protect Aguas de Itapema from the more direct effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2019, the company reported funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage of 1.7x and FFO to Net Debt of 7.1%. Moody´s expects that the company's expansion of new sewage connections that concluded in the first quarter of 2020 will contribute to a short-term improvement of the company´s credit metrics, reflected in FFO interest coverage ranging between 2.5x-2.8x and FFO / Net debt in the range of 12%-16% over the next 12-18 months. Our updated Moody's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) averages 1.6x for the period between 2020 and 2027, roughly unchanged in comparison to our previous expectation of 1.7x. The company's amortizing debt profile and relatively short duration further contribute to our expectation of improved metrics under normal circumstances. Moody's will closely review if the company is able to maintain those metrics despite the severe downturn that we expect.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects the company's historical track record of consistent revenue growth and adequate operations. The revenue profile is seasonal, reflective of the economic profile of its service area as a summer season destination. The credit view also incorporates the company's small scale and market concentration compared to peers in the regulated water utility sector and the relatively weak regulatory environment, given the exposure to political and social interferences and pending tariff adjustment discussions. Since 2017, Aguas de Itapema has been unable to adjust tariffs as per the original terms of the concession. While the concession was originally granted by the city of Itapema and regulated by the Intermunicipal Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARIS), the regulatory purview was transferred in 2017 to the Regulatory Agency for Public Services of the State of Santa Catarina (ARESC).

The Ba2/Aa3.br senior secured ratings continue to recognize the protections embedded in the debentures, including credit rights related to the concession, a waterfall and cash collection mechanism that prioritizes debenture payments relative to other debts through irrevocable collection bank notices. Additional structural enhancements include the inability to distribute dividends above the legal minimum level of 25% of net income if DSCRs are below 1.70x and limitations to incur additional debt above BRL1.0 million without prior creditors approval.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, Moody's does not anticipate upward rating pressure. Yet, a favorable conclusion of the tariff review and stable credit metrics with FFO interest coverage at 2.8x, FFO / Net debt around 14% and DSCR of 1.7x could support a stabilization of the ratings. The ratings could be downgraded under a negative tariff review or a weakening of results leading to FFO interest coverage below 2.0x, FFO / Net debt below 12%, and DSCR below 1.5x.

Aguas de Itapema holds a concession until 2044, originally granted in 2004 to expand, operate and maintain the water and sewage services of the city of Itapema, in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. The original concession agreement would expire in 2029, but was amended in 2015 to accommodate the city´s plan to expand its sanitation network. Itapema is home to a fixed population of approximately 60,000 inhabitants, but the water and sewage infrastructure is designed to serve a peak population of almost 5x to 8x greater than the fixed population during the summer time. In the last twelve months ended December 2019, Aguas de Itapema generated operating net revenues of BRL49.5 million and EBITDA of BRL24.2 million, after the application of Moody's standard adjustments for non-financial corporations. The company is 100% owned by CONASA Infraestrutura S.A, an infrastructure holding group.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.

