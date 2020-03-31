Moody's changes to negative the outlook on Aena´s rating

|
|
31 Mar 2020
Madrid, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") Moody's
Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on the
A3 long-term issuer rating of Aena S.M.E.,
S.A. (Aena) to negative from stable. The rating was
affirmed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,
the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and
asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airport sector
is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure
to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Moody's base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming weeks
but that there will be a gradual recovery in passenger volumes starting
by the third quarter 2020.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in
Aena´s passenger traffic will be at least 30% in the financial
year ending December 2020, driven by dramatic declines in the first
half of the year and a recovery in the second half, albeit phased
over the period. There are, however, high risks of
more challenging downside scenarios. The negative outlook assigned
to Aena's rating reflects the company's rising credit and
liquidity risks due to the sharp decline in traffic as a result of the
implementation of travel restrictions, the uncertainties around
traffic rebound prospects as well as the significantly weaker credit profile
of its carrier base.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Aena continues to exhibit strong financial metrics
and remains a key contributor to the economic, social and territorial
cohesion of Spain. Airport infrastructure is considered a strategic
sector by the Spanish government and the company has the potential for
a strong recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been
contained.
Aena's A3 long-term issuer rating reflects a view of its standalone
credit quality expressed as an a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA).
Given the multiple channels of contagion between sovereign and corporate
issuers and the fact that the Spanish government is a 51% shareholder
in the company, Aena's rating is maintained at one notch above by
the sovereign bond rating of Spain (Baa1 stable). Although Moody´s
categorises Aena as a Government-Related Issuer, with High
dependency and Moderate support scores, the agency does not assign
any rating uplift for the possibility of extraordinary government support,
given the company's rating is already positioned above the rating of the
government of Spain.
More generally, Aena´s long-term issuer rating continues
to reflect (1) its very strong market position as the owner and operator
of a network of airports serving the entire needs of Spain; (2) a
balanced regulatory settlement that provides certainty at least until
2021; (3) a diversified carrier base with a high proportion of origin
and destination traffic and international passengers; (4) its well
invested airports, with sufficient spare capacity; (5) its
competitive aviation charges coupled with high EBITDA margins reflecting
an efficiently run company and (6) a very strong financial profile.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Aena's liquidity position was very good prior to the coronavirus
outbreak. However, material traffic reduction as a result
of interruption of flight activity will result in significantly lower
cash flow. The company´s primary sources of committed liquidity
(excluding facilities supporting Luton airport) are (1) cash and equivalents
of around €550 million as of end of March 2020 and (2) a revolving
credit facility in an amount of €800 million due in 2025.
In addition to this liquidity, the company also has capacity to
issue up to €900 million under its uncommitted Euro Commercial Paper
(ECP) programme, of which €350 million has been issued to date.
The group has debt maturities of around €630 million in 2020 and
€545 million in 2021. Moody's expects that AENA will
have sufficient liquidity, after taking into consideration all mitigating
measures, for at least the next 12 months.
Also in view of the reduction of leverage in recent years, Moody´s
expects Aena to maintain good headroom under its financial covenants for
at least the next 12 months. As of December 2019, the company´s
Net financial Debt/EBITDA stood at 2.4x against a covenant level
of 7.0x. Similarly, the EBITDA/financial expenses
ratio is expected to comfortably remain above the required level of 3.0x.
Factors That Would Lead to an Upgrade or Downgrade of the Ratings
The negative outlook on the rating could be stabilised if, following
the lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic
performance, Aena's financial profile and key credit metrics
improve to levels commensurate with the current rating, while the
company exhibits a good liquidity profile.
As stated in its previous publications, Moody's does not think Aena
can be rated more than one notch higher than the rating of the government
of Spain.
Downward pressure on Aena´s rating could develop if (1) the company´s
FFO/debt ratio were to decline to the mid-teens in percentage terms
on a sustained basis; (2) its liquidity position deteriorates;
(3) there was an increased risk of covenant breaches; (4) it appeared
likely that the coronavirus outbreak had a more sustained detrimental
impact on traffic levels, either because of travel restrictions
or potential airline failures; or (5) there was a deterioration in
the Spanish sovereign creditworthiness.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports
and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Aena is the largest airport operator group in the world by number of passengers
by virtue of its control of most airport facilities in Spain. Aena
operates 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain, which together handled
275.2 million passengers in the 12 months to December 2019.
Through its subsidiary Aena Internacional, Aena has a controlling
stake in the company holding the concession rights for the operation of
London Luton airport, the fourth largest airport serving the UK
capital. The group´s scope of consolidation also includes
six airports in the North East of Brazil, for which Aena was awarded
the concession in March 2019. Lastly, Aena holds equity stakes
in companies operating airports in Mexico, Jamaica and Colombia.
Aena is majority owned (51%) by the government of Spain.
