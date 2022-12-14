Moody's changes to positive from stable the outlook on Bank RBK's ratings

London, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Bank RBK JSC's (Bank RBK) B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, the bank's B1/NP long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings and the B1(cr)/NP(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of ratings, and change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectations that the bank will, in the coming months, be able to consolidate recent improvements in asset quality and solvency. The latter benefits from decreasing pressure from legacy problem loans (due to increasing provisioning coverage) since the restart of the bank's lending activity under new ownership and management in 2018. Concurrently profitability has improved and will remain good.

The share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 and POCI loans, according to IFRS 9 accounting standard) in the bank's gross loan book decreased to 8.5% at end-Q3 2022 from 10.1% at end-2021 and 19.5% at end-2020. This reduction is attributable to the work-out of legacy problem loans and a limited formation of new problem assets. The bank's strategy is to pursue a low risk model via lending to large corporates and low risk retail (e.g. 70% of new retail loans are clients under existing salary projects). As a result, asset quality may improve further.

Moody's says that Bank RBK has significantly improved its provisioning coverage of Non-performing loans. While the coverage of remaining problem loans by loan loss reserves remains moderate at around 65%, the risk for the bank's solvency stemming from the previously high uncertainty surrounding the future performance of legacy problem assets has substantially reduced: the share of problem loans relative to the sum of the bank's tangible common equity and loan loss reserves fell to around 45% at end-Q3 2022 from around 51% at end-2021 and 76% at end-2020, a trend which Moody's expects to continue. The good level of collateral on the remaining legacy problem loans and the track record of successful problem loan work-outs are considered to be additional risk mitigants.

Furthermore pressure on capital from repossessed collateral is also decreasing as the bank is gradually selling collateral while its capital grows: at end-Q3 2022, repossessed collateral and other assets originated as a result of the problem loans work-out (e.g. investment property, debt of collectors) accounted for 49% of tangible common equity, down from 56% at end-2021.

Moody's expects that the bank will maintain good profitability in the next 12-18 months despite potential pressure from credit costs as the loan book seasons after growth (32% during nine months of 2022) and the high interest rate environment. Lower pressure from legacy problem loan book on profitability due to diminished need to create reserves, a higher share of performing loan portfolio and stronger non-interest income generated by growing franchise will support performance.

The rating action also takes into account the bank's large buffer of liquid assets, which is strong and exceeded 45% of the bank's total assets at end-Q3 2022. Moody's expects that the bank will partially utilise its large liquidity cushion to finance its loan portfolio, but that this will remain robust at over 35% of total assets in the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Bank RBK's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the distinct negative impact of governance risks on the credit ratings. The bank's exposure to environmental and social risks has a limited impact on the ratings.

Bank RBK faces high exposure to environmental risks, primarily because of its portfolio exposure to carbon transition risk as result of its lending to carbon-intensive industries or industries which are indirectly exposed to carbon transition risks. The important role played by hydrocarbons in the Kazakhstan economy increases the vulnerability to carbon transition risks.

Bank RBK faces moderately negative exposure to social risks related to regulatory and litigation risk requiring the bank to meet high compliance standards.

Bank RBK has a highly negative exposure to governance risks. The governance risks are mainly stemming from concentrated ownership structure and yet evolving business with a rapid loan growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While recognizing the ongoing reduction in problem loans, reasonable performance and good liquidity, Moody's views the bank's current rapid loan book growth, including an acquisition of loan portfolios from Kazak subsidiaries of Russia's Alfa Bank and Sberbank (around 9% of the loan book at end-Q3 2022) and exposure to potential downside pressure from the operating environment as a source of uncertainty over the future asset performance, profitability and capital levels. Therefore, consolidating these improvements, the ability to maintain good asset performance and solvency, as well as good profitability could lead to a rating upgrade.

The outlook on the bank's ratings could be reverted back to stable or the bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded in case of deterioration in profitability metrics and failure to further improve solvency via better coverage of problem loans with reserves while maintaining similar leverage.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's improved credit metrics will be maintained, demonstrating resilience to possible pressure from the operating environment and rapid loan growth.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Bank RBK JSC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Vladlen Kuznetsov, +971 (569) 944-890.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mik Kabeya

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

