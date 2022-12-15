Moody's changes to positive from stable the outlook on Eurasian Bank's ratings

London, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Eurasian Bank's B2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, the bank's B1/NP long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings and the B1(cr)/NP(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of ratings, and change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectations that the bank will, in the coming months, be able to consolidate recent improvements in asset quality and solvency. The latter benefits from lower pressure from legacy problem loans due to increased provisioning coverage and lower related party exposure relative to equity. Concurrently profitability has improved and will remain good.

The share of problem loans (defined as Stage 3 and POCI loans, according to IFRS 9 accounting standard) in the bank's gross loan book decreased to around 18% at end-H1 2022 from 22% at end-2021 and 29% at end-2020. This reduction is attributable to the work-out of legacy problem loans and growth of better-quality loans (with lower cost of risk) given tighter underwriting standards.

Moody's says that Eurasian Bank has significantly improved its provisioning coverage of Non-performing loans, to an extent that is likely to be compliant with the requirements that the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) imposed after the country's Asset Quality Review (AQR). This review was carried out by the NBK with the involvement of independent audit companies in 2020. Since then, Eurasian Bank has significantly improved coverage of the remaining problem loans by loan loss reserves to 94% at end-H1 2022 from 65% at end-2020. As a result, the risk for the bank's solvency stemming from the previously high uncertainty surrounding the future performance of legacy problem assets has substantially reduced: the share of problem loans relative to the sum of the bank's tangible common equity and loan loss reserves fell to around 57% at end-H1 2022 from around 65% at end-2021 and 87% at end-2020.

Furthermore Moody's says that it expects the bank's current trend of decreasing lending to related parties to continue as it develops its retail and non-related party corporate lending. Eurasian bank has reduced loans to related parties to 5% of the loan portfolio or 36% of tangible common equity at end-2021 from 7% and 50%, respectively, a year earlier.

Moody's expects that the bank will maintain good profitability in the next 12-18 months despite potential pressure from higher credit costs as the loan book seasons after rapid growth (43% during nine months of 2022) and the high interest rate environment. Lower pressure from legacy problem loans on profitability due to diminished need to create reserves, a higher share of performing loan portfolio and stronger non-interest income generated by growing franchise will support performance. During nine months of 2022, the bank reported net income to average assets at 5%. This metric will moderate to above 2% in 2023 due to the absence of exceptional gains from FX transactions in 2022 but will remain significantly better than achieved by the bank in the past (less than 1%).

The rating action also takes into account the bank's large buffer of liquid assets, which is strong and exceeded 47% of the bank's total assets at end-Q3 2022. Moody's expects that the bank will partially utilise its large liquidity cushion to finance its loan portfolio, but that this will remain robust at over 40% of total assets in the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Eurasian Bank's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the distinct negative impact of governance risks on the credit ratings. The bank's exposure to environmental and social risks has a limited impact on the ratings.

Eurasian Bank faces high exposure to environmental risks, primarily because of its portfolio exposure to carbon transition risk as result of its lending to carbon-intensive industries or industries which are indirectly exposed to carbon transition risks. The important role played by hydrocarbons in the Kazakhstan economy increases the vulnerability to carbon transition risks.

Eurasian bank faces moderately negative exposure to social risks related to regulatory and litigation risk requiring the bank to meet high compliance standards.

Eurasian Bank's exposure to governance risks is highly negative. The governance risks are stemming from a concentrated ownership, elevated risk appetite, and related-party exposures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While recognizing the ongoing reduction in problem loans, improvement in performance and good liquidity, Moody's views the bank's current rapid loan book growth and exposure to potential downside pressure from the operating environment as a source of uncertainty over the future asset performance, profitability and capital levels. Therefore, consolidating these improvements and maintaining good asset performance and profitability with a similar leverage ratio could lead to a rating upgrade.

The outlook on the bank's ratings could be reverted back to stable or the bank's deposit ratings could be downgraded in case of a sudden impairment of its assets and/or deterioration in profitability metrics, leading to capital erosion.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's improved credit metrics will be maintained, demonstrating resilience to possible pressure from the operating environment and rapid loan growth.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Eurasian Bank

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

