Moody's changes to positive from stable the outlook on First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC's ratings

London, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC's (Jusan) B1 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, Not Prime (NP) short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings, the bank's Ba3/NP long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) and the Ba3(cr)/NP(cr) long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments.

Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Jusan's Ba1.kz long-term national scale bank deposit rating and its Baa2.kz long-term national scale CRR.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ratings, and change in outlook to positive from stable takes into account Moody's view that Jusan's business model will mature bringing in further improvement in profitability, asset quality and solvency. According to the bank's management there are no further plans for significant acquisitions as the bank streamlines its business model after large mergers with ATF Bank in 2021 and TsesnaBank in 2019. The deals transformed Jusan into the sixth largest bank in Kazakhstan with a market share of about 6% in terms of total assets with large franchise and distribution network.

Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under Moody's methodology for assessing Environmental, Social and Governance risks. Moody's notes that corporate behaviour poses lower risk than before because the bank's management has committed to lowering risk appetite and not to pursue aggressive acquisitions.

Moody's expects that Jusan will gradually improve its asset quality, reducing its problem loans from a high 38% of gross loans in the next 12-18 months. This reduction will be attributable to the work-out of legacy problem loans, write offs and growth of better-quality loans, with lower cost of risk.

While provisioning coverage is substantial (74% of problem loans are covered by loan loss reserves), the large size of the problem loans creates significant pressure on capital. Problem loans not covered by loan loss reserves account for around 22% of tangible common equity. At the same time the bank's tangible common equity to risk weighted assets was solid at 29% at end-Q3 2022 meaning that large capital buffers mitigate pressure on solvency. The share of problem loans relative to the sum of the bank's tangible common equity and loan loss reserves has declined during the last two years to around 52% at end-Q2 2022 from around 68% at end-2020. Moody's expects that the creation of additional reserves assisted by stronger revenues will improve solvency further.

Moody's expects that the bank will gradually improve its profitability from banking operations in the next 12-18 months. Lower pressure from legacy problem loans on profitability due to diminished need to create reserves, a higher share of performing loan portfolio and stronger non-interest income generated by growing franchise which is leveraged by the bank's large distribution network will support performance. Better operating efficiency due to maturing of the corporate structure after past merges will also support performance.

The rating action also takes into account the bank's large buffer of liquid assets, which is strong and reached over 63% of the bank's total assets at end-Q3 2022. Moody's expects that the bank will partially utilise its large liquidity cushion to finance its loan portfolio, but that this will remain robust at over 50% of total assets in the next 12-18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Jusan's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting the distinct negative impact of governance risks on the credit ratings. The bank's exposure to environmental and social risks has a limited impact on the ratings.

Jusan faces high exposure to environmental risks, primarily because of its portfolio exposure to carbon transition risk as result of its lending to carbon-intensive industries or industries which are indirectly exposed to carbon transition risks. The important role played by hydrocarbons in the Kazakhstan economy increases the vulnerability to carbon transition risks.

Jusan faces moderately negative exposure to social risks related to regulatory and litigation risk requiring the bank to meet high compliance standards.

Jusan's exposure to governance risks is very highly negative, reflecting concentrated and opaque ownership with generous dividend payouts in recent years and a limited track record of operations under the existing management as well as the early stage of the implementation of Jusan's new strategy. The bank has demonstrated an elevated appetite for acquisitions of other financial institutions during the last five years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Maturing of the bank's structure and strategy which will be reflected in continuing improvement of solvency, asset quality and profitability are essential for the rating upgrade. Potential downside pressure from the operating environment is a source of uncertainty over the evolution of credit metrics.

The outlook on the bank's ratings could be reverted back to stable in case the bank fails to sustain its strategy which would result in better key credit metrics, such as profitability and solvency.

RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the bank's maturing strategy will result in improvements of credit metrics such as profitability, asset quality and solvency.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: First Heartland Jusan Bank JSC

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed Ba3

....NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed Baa2.kz

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B1, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba1.kz

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Ba3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed b3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Vladlen Kuznetsov, +971 (569) 944-890.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

