Moody's changes to positive the outlook on New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Company's A3 rating

London, 26 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to positive from stable the outlook of New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Company (ProjectCo), the operator of the N25 New Ross Bypass road scheme in County Wexford and County Kilkenny, south east Ireland (the Project). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed ProjectCo's A3 senior secured debt rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive reflects the increasingly established operational track record of the Project, following formal construction completion of the N25 New Ross Bypass road in December 2020, coupled with continued good and constructive relationships between Project parties.

Completion of the N25 New Ross Bypass road suffered significant delays, due to a combination of factors, including the restrictions on construction activities linked to the Covid pandemic, difficult weather conditions, the replacement of some construction components, as well as delays in obtaining some of the required design approvals. As a result, a final construction completion certificate was issued on 22 December 2020, almost 20 months behind schedule. The N25 New Ross Bypass road, however, formally opened to traffic on 30 January 2020, with availability payments received since then, in accordance with the long-term concession with the offtaker Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Following opening to traffic, the Project's operating performance has been generally good, as evidenced by the very low level of deductions reported by ProjectCo. Whilst some works needed to fully complete the Project remain still outstanding, these are minor in nature and, importantly, all Project parties are reportedly cooperating in order to finalise by Q2 2022.

More generally, in addition to its increasingly established operational track record, ProjectCo's rating continues to reflect as positives (1) the long-term agreement that ProjectCo entered into with a strong offtaker (TII) to design, construct, operate and maintain the N25 New Ross Bypass road scheme, which provides an availability-based revenue stream with no exposure to traffic volumes; (2) the operating and maintenance requirements on predominantly new build assets, albeit characterised by some complexities due to the bridge structures which are part of the managed road; (3) standard PPP and project finance structural features. The rating also includes a rating uplift of one notch from the stand-alone credit quality owing to the presence of the European Investment Bank (Aaa stable) Project Bond Credit Enhancement (PBCE), sized at 10% of outstanding debt during operations, which provides additional liquidity to the Project if required and enhances recovery post default for senior lenders, as it acts as a first-loss piece in the financing structure. The rating, however, also reflects the Project's relatively leveraged financial profile, which reduces the ability to withstand unexpected stress.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is positive, reflecting the increasingly established operational track record of the Project and good performance which, if sustained, would lead to upward rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if ProjectCo continues to deliver a consistently robust operational performance with minimal deductions on a sustained basis, coupled with evidence of smooth relationships between Project parties, as well as finalisation of the small outstanding works on the Project road.

Negative rating pressure would develop if operating and financial performance declines, resulting in average DSCR consistently below 1.2x, a deteriorating relationship between Project parties, an increased risk of financial deductions or PPP agreement termination. A weakening of the credit quality of the offtaker TII could also result in downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Company is a special purpose company which entered into a 25-year project agreement with Ireland's National Roads Authority, later merged into TII, to design, construct, operate and maintain the N25 New Ross Bypass road scheme in County Wexford and County Kilkenny, South East Ireland. To fund construction the Issuer raised approximately EUR145.4 million 2.684% senior secured amortising project bonds due in 2042.

