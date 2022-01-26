Moody's changes to positive the outlook on New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Company's A3 rating

London, 26 January 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to positive from
stable the outlook of New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity
Company (ProjectCo), the operator of the N25 New Ross Bypass road
scheme in County Wexford and County Kilkenny, south east Ireland
(the Project). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed ProjectCo's
A3 senior secured debt rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to positive reflects the increasingly established
operational track record of the Project, following formal construction
completion of the N25 New Ross Bypass road in December 2020, coupled
with continued good and constructive relationships between Project parties.
Completion of the N25 New Ross Bypass road suffered significant delays,
due to a combination of factors, including the restrictions on construction
activities linked to the Covid pandemic, difficult weather conditions,
the replacement of some construction components, as well as delays
in obtaining some of the required design approvals. As a result,
a final construction completion certificate was issued on 22 December
2020, almost 20 months behind schedule. The N25 New Ross
Bypass road, however, formally opened to traffic on 30 January
2020, with availability payments received since then, in accordance
with the long-term concession with the offtaker Transport Infrastructure
Ireland (TII).
Following opening to traffic, the Project's operating performance
has been generally good, as evidenced by the very low level of deductions
reported by ProjectCo. Whilst some works needed to fully complete
the Project remain still outstanding, these are minor in nature
and, importantly, all Project parties are reportedly cooperating
in order to finalise by Q2 2022.
More generally, in addition to its increasingly established operational
track record, ProjectCo's rating continues to reflect as positives
(1) the long-term agreement that ProjectCo entered into with a
strong offtaker (TII) to design, construct, operate and maintain
the N25 New Ross Bypass road scheme, which provides an availability-based
revenue stream with no exposure to traffic volumes; (2) the operating
and maintenance requirements on predominantly new build assets,
albeit characterised by some complexities due to the bridge structures
which are part of the managed road; (3) standard PPP and project
finance structural features. The rating also includes a rating
uplift of one notch from the stand-alone credit quality owing to
the presence of the European Investment Bank (Aaa stable) Project Bond
Credit Enhancement (PBCE), sized at 10% of outstanding debt
during operations, which provides additional liquidity to the Project
if required and enhances recovery post default for senior lenders,
as it acts as a first-loss piece in the financing structure.
The rating, however, also reflects the Project's relatively
leveraged financial profile, which reduces the ability to withstand
unexpected stress.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook is positive, reflecting the increasingly established
operational track record of the Project and good performance which,
if sustained, would lead to upward rating pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The rating could be upgraded if ProjectCo continues to deliver a consistently
robust operational performance with minimal deductions on a sustained
basis, coupled with evidence of smooth relationships between Project
parties, as well as finalisation of the small outstanding works
on the Project road.
Negative rating pressure would develop if operating and financial performance
declines, resulting in average DSCR consistently below 1.2x,
a deteriorating relationship between Project parties, an increased
risk of financial deductions or PPP agreement termination. A weakening
of the credit quality of the offtaker TII could also result in downward
pressure on the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately
Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published
in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244911.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
New Ross N25 By-Pass Designated Activity Company is a special purpose
company which entered into a 25-year project agreement with Ireland's
National Roads Authority, later merged into TII, to design,
construct, operate and maintain the N25 New Ross Bypass road scheme
in County Wexford and County Kilkenny, South East Ireland.
To fund construction the Issuer raised approximately EUR145.4 million
2.684% senior secured amortising project bonds due in 2042.
