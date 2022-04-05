info

Rating Action:

Moody’s changes to stable the outlooks on AEGON N.V. (A3 senior unsecured debt) and US subsidiaries

05 April 2022
﻿

Paris , April 5, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed AEGON N.V.'s (Aegon) A3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured debt rating and Transamerica Life Insurance Company's and Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company's (collectively Aegon USA life companies)' A1 insurance financial strength ratings and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000006062 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AEGON N.V.

The affirmation of AEGON N.V.'s ratings and the change in outlook to stable reflect the improvement in the group's financial profile, specifically in leverage, earnings coverage and capitalization, as well as the ongoing reduction in its overall risk profile through improved hedging and a focus on fee business. These strengths offset the persistent weak profitability of the group, notwithstanding recent improvements, as well as challenges to grow sales in core businesses.

The group's financial leverage decreased to 23% as at year-end 2021 (from 25% in 2020 and 31% in 2018) and Moody's expects the ratio to further improve as Aegon continues to deleverage, as evidenced by the announced buy-back of €429 million of subordinated notes on 1 April 2022. Reduction in debt and associated funding costs from lower interest rates have also supported improvements in earnings coverage to around 7x in 2021 (from 0.6x in 2020), a level consistent with a high A-rating.

In addition, Aegon's capitalization improved, as illustrated by the increase in the consolidated Solvency II ratio to 211% as at year-end 2021 (from 196% as at year-end 2020). The group maintains a disciplined capital strategy in its main operating companies, while maintaining some excess capital at the holding company, and has reduced the sensitivity of its capital ratio to main financial risks. This will ensure the maintenance of a group Solvency II ratio above 180% according to Moody's. Recent management actions aiming at reducing the group's risk profile, including for example the additional hedging of its variable annuity business in the US, has also strengthened the group's economic capitalization.

Commenting on profitability, which is a key credit weakness for Aegon, Moody's mentions that Aegons' return on capital (4.8% in 2021), although improved from previous years (0.1% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2019), remains low for the group's rating level. Aegon is implementing growth initiatives and a cost reduction program, but they will barely offset continued margin pressures and reduction in earnings from businesses in run-off. More positively, earnings' volatility will go down as a result of additional hedges implemented by the group, but Moody's expects Aegon's profits to remain somewhat volatile because of its focus on fee business and its resulting reliance on financial markets performance.

Moody's adds that the group faces challenges to grow sales in some of its core businesses, notably in the US. In many markets, Aegon faces a high level of competition in the pension business, including from non-insurance companies. The decision to stop some activities, such as selling variable annuities with significant interest sensitive riders in the US, and the challenges to grow other businesses have affected the group's overall market position.

Profitability and sales challenges are the most acute in the US, which accounted for around 40% of the group's operating results and around 60% of the group's capital resources in 2021.

AEGON USA LIFE COMPANIES

The affirmation of Aegon USA life companies is based on its established positions in the US life insurance and asset accumulation businesses including the workplace markets. The rating also reflects the company's utilization of diversified distribution channels, its diversified earnings, and a strong capital position as evidenced by a consolidated NAIC company-action level risk-based capital (CAL RBC) ratio of 426% at year-end 2021.

The company's strengths are mitigated by the challenges Aegon USA faces in profitably growing its core business in a competitive market, which place downward pressure on profitability, at least in the short-term, tempered by cost reductions, and investments in growth initiatives that will take time to develop. In addition, financial results could be adversely impacted by the challenges of managing and reducing the risks in the company's run-off in-force long-term care, universal life with secondary guarantees, and variable annuities with significant interest sensitive riders. Aegon USA's business priorities and focus on growth in its strategic assets will make the company more reliant on highly competitive businesses to generate future sales and profits, albeit with less interest rate risk and related earnings volatility. The initial execution and implementation of these strategies has experienced good progress and Moody's expects the company's efforts to continue into 2023. Profitability improved significantly in 2021 as net results increased to $1.2 billion compared with a net loss of $611 million in 2020 driven by favorable morbidity in long-term care, favorable capital markets resulting in higher fee income and lower investment losses, and lower expenses that collectively more than offset the impact of adverse mortality experience. Operating results also incurred a modest increase in 2021.

The stable outlook reflects continued execution of the business plan, improved capital generation, and consistent profitability in-line with its rating level. Moody's also expects a reduction in the company's financial assets contributing to lower earnings volatility, and improvement in commercial activity leading to improved sales in both the Individual and Workplace Solutions businesses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AEGON N.V.

Moody's could upgrade AEGON N.V.'s ratings in case of (1) material improvement in the credit profile of the US insurance operations, as evidenced by an upgrade of Aegon USA life companies' ratings, (2) significant improvement in profitability, as reflected by a return on capital sustainably above 8%, and (3) enhanced franchise in core segments.

Conversely, AEGON N.V.'s debt ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) a weakening of the credit profile of the US insurance operations, as evidenced by a downgrade of Aegon USA life companies' ratings, or (2) a weaker or more volatile profitability, with for example a return on capital below 4%, or (3) an earnings coverage consistently below 6x or an adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30%, or (4) a weaker capitalization with for example a Solvency II ratio consistently below 180%.

AEGON USA LIFE COMPANIES

Moody's could upgrade Aegon USA life companies' ratings in case of: (1) return on statutory capital (ROC) of the US operations consistently above 8% with a sustained reduction in volatility; (2) improved organic capital generation; and (3) successful execution of the US business plan during Aegon's strategic review, reflected by improving commercial activity leading to increased sales and net inflows, and financial performance

Conversely, the following factors could lower the ratings: (1) ROC of the US operations consistently below 4%; (2) combined NAIC CAL RBC ratio of less than 350%, after adjustment for intercompany loans and reinsurance captives or a reduction in capital of more than 10% over a 12 month period; (3) earnings coverage consistently below 6x or an adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30% at Aegon group; or (4) modest success in the implementation of the US business plan during Aegon's strategic review affecting financial performance, and commercial activity leading to declining or uneven sales growth, lack of consistent net inflows in the businesses, and inability to materially reduce exposure in its financial assets.

SUMMARY PROFILE OF AFFECTED GROUP

AEGON N.V. is the Netherlands-based holding company of the Aegon insurance group which primarily offers life insurance and pension products with its main operations based in the US. The group, which is present in over 20 other countries worldwide, also has significant and well-established operations in the Netherlands and the UK. For 2021, the group reported total assets of €468.9 billion, premium income of €15.4 billion and total equity of €26.8 billion.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254133 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000006062 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235 .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved AEGON N.V., AEGON Funding Company LLC and Commonwealth General Corporation credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Monumental Global Funding Limited, Transamerica Capital II, Transamerica Capital III, Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company and Transamerica Life Insurance Company credit ratings is Scott Robinson, CFA, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376, Client Service : 1 212 553 1653.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Benjamin Serra
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris
France
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

