The affirmation of AEGON N.V.'s ratings and the change in outlook to stable reflect the improvement in the group's financial profile, specifically in leverage, earnings coverage and capitalization, as well as the ongoing reduction in its overall risk profile through improved hedging and a focus on fee business. These strengths offset the persistent weak profitability of the group, notwithstanding recent improvements, as well as challenges to grow sales in core businesses.

The group's financial leverage decreased to 23% as at year-end 2021 (from 25% in 2020 and 31% in 2018) and Moody's expects the ratio to further improve as Aegon continues to deleverage, as evidenced by the announced buy-back of €429 million of subordinated notes on 1 April 2022. Reduction in debt and associated funding costs from lower interest rates have also supported improvements in earnings coverage to around 7x in 2021 (from 0.6x in 2020), a level consistent with a high A-rating.

In addition, Aegon's capitalization improved, as illustrated by the increase in the consolidated Solvency II ratio to 211% as at year-end 2021 (from 196% as at year-end 2020). The group maintains a disciplined capital strategy in its main operating companies, while maintaining some excess capital at the holding company, and has reduced the sensitivity of its capital ratio to main financial risks. This will ensure the maintenance of a group Solvency II ratio above 180% according to Moody's. Recent management actions aiming at reducing the group's risk profile, including for example the additional hedging of its variable annuity business in the US, has also strengthened the group's economic capitalization.

Commenting on profitability, which is a key credit weakness for Aegon, Moody's mentions that Aegons' return on capital (4.8% in 2021), although improved from previous years (0.1% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2019), remains low for the group's rating level. Aegon is implementing growth initiatives and a cost reduction program, but they will barely offset continued margin pressures and reduction in earnings from businesses in run-off. More positively, earnings' volatility will go down as a result of additional hedges implemented by the group, but Moody's expects Aegon's profits to remain somewhat volatile because of its focus on fee business and its resulting reliance on financial markets performance.

Moody's adds that the group faces challenges to grow sales in some of its core businesses, notably in the US. In many markets, Aegon faces a high level of competition in the pension business, including from non-insurance companies. The decision to stop some activities, such as selling variable annuities with significant interest sensitive riders in the US, and the challenges to grow other businesses have affected the group's overall market position.

Profitability and sales challenges are the most acute in the US, which accounted for around 40% of the group's operating results and around 60% of the group's capital resources in 2021.

AEGON USA LIFE COMPANIES

The affirmation of Aegon USA life companies is based on its established positions in the US life insurance and asset accumulation businesses including the workplace markets. The rating also reflects the company's utilization of diversified distribution channels, its diversified earnings, and a strong capital position as evidenced by a consolidated NAIC company-action level risk-based capital (CAL RBC) ratio of 426% at year-end 2021.

The company's strengths are mitigated by the challenges Aegon USA faces in profitably growing its core business in a competitive market, which place downward pressure on profitability, at least in the short-term, tempered by cost reductions, and investments in growth initiatives that will take time to develop. In addition, financial results could be adversely impacted by the challenges of managing and reducing the risks in the company's run-off in-force long-term care, universal life with secondary guarantees, and variable annuities with significant interest sensitive riders. Aegon USA's business priorities and focus on growth in its strategic assets will make the company more reliant on highly competitive businesses to generate future sales and profits, albeit with less interest rate risk and related earnings volatility. The initial execution and implementation of these strategies has experienced good progress and Moody's expects the company's efforts to continue into 2023. Profitability improved significantly in 2021 as net results increased to $1.2 billion compared with a net loss of $611 million in 2020 driven by favorable morbidity in long-term care, favorable capital markets resulting in higher fee income and lower investment losses, and lower expenses that collectively more than offset the impact of adverse mortality experience. Operating results also incurred a modest increase in 2021.

The stable outlook reflects continued execution of the business plan, improved capital generation, and consistent profitability in-line with its rating level. Moody's also expects a reduction in the company's financial assets contributing to lower earnings volatility, and improvement in commercial activity leading to improved sales in both the Individual and Workplace Solutions businesses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

AEGON N.V.

Moody's could upgrade AEGON N.V.'s ratings in case of (1) material improvement in the credit profile of the US insurance operations, as evidenced by an upgrade of Aegon USA life companies' ratings, (2) significant improvement in profitability, as reflected by a return on capital sustainably above 8%, and (3) enhanced franchise in core segments.

Conversely, AEGON N.V.'s debt ratings could be downgraded in case of (1) a weakening of the credit profile of the US insurance operations, as evidenced by a downgrade of Aegon USA life companies' ratings, or (2) a weaker or more volatile profitability, with for example a return on capital below 4%, or (3) an earnings coverage consistently below 6x or an adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30%, or (4) a weaker capitalization with for example a Solvency II ratio consistently below 180%.

AEGON USA LIFE COMPANIES

Moody's could upgrade Aegon USA life companies' ratings in case of: (1) return on statutory capital (ROC) of the US operations consistently above 8% with a sustained reduction in volatility; (2) improved organic capital generation; and (3) successful execution of the US business plan during Aegon's strategic review, reflected by improving commercial activity leading to increased sales and net inflows, and financial performance

Conversely, the following factors could lower the ratings: (1) ROC of the US operations consistently below 4%; (2) combined NAIC CAL RBC ratio of less than 350%, after adjustment for intercompany loans and reinsurance captives or a reduction in capital of more than 10% over a 12 month period; (3) earnings coverage consistently below 6x or an adjusted financial leverage consistently above 30% at Aegon group; or (4) modest success in the implementation of the US business plan during Aegon's strategic review affecting financial performance, and commercial activity leading to declining or uneven sales growth, lack of consistent net inflows in the businesses, and inability to materially reduce exposure in its financial assets.

SUMMARY PROFILE OF AFFECTED GROUP

AEGON N.V. is the Netherlands-based holding company of the Aegon insurance group which primarily offers life insurance and pension products with its main operations based in the US. The group, which is present in over 20 other countries worldwide, also has significant and well-established operations in the Netherlands and the UK. For 2021, the group reported total assets of €468.9 billion, premium income of €15.4 billion and total equity of €26.8 billion.

