Moody's concludes review of Sequa Corporation: upgrades CFR to Caa1 and confirms Caa1 ratings on first lien credit facility, stable outlook

New York, July 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has concluded its review for upgrade of Sequa Corporation ("Sequa" or the "company"). Moody's upgraded its ratings for Sequa Corporation, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from Caa2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. The rating actions follow Sequa's recent divestiture of its Precoat metals division for approximately $1.28 billion. $967 million of the after-tax proceeds were used to reduce or retire existing first lien and second lien debt. Ratings on the first lien term loan due 2025 and on the second lien term loan due 2024 have been withdrawn. The rating outlook for Sequa Corporation was changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on March 16th, 2022.

Upon the consummation of the divestiture, Sequa's existing borrower, Sequa Mezzanine Holdings L.L.C was sold and is no longer a party to the first lien credit agreement. The newly formed Chromalloy Holdings, LLC. ("Chromalloy") is now the sole remaining borrower under the first lien credit agreement. Concurrent with the above rating actions, Moody's confirmed the Caa1 ratings on Chromalloy's first lien revolving credit facilities and the first lien term loan due 2023. Moody's also assigned a stable outlook to Sequa's new borrower, Chromalloy Holdings, LLC.

The rating upgrades reflect the strengthening of credit metrics following the divestiture, which has resulted in an almost 1.5x reduction in debt-to-EBITDA to about 4.7x, pro forma at the end of March 2022. The upgrades also reflect Moody's expectations of a continued recovery in commercial aerospace aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) volumes, which Moody's expects will support earnings growth and improving credit metrics through 2023.

The following summarizes today's rating actions:

Issuer: Sequa Corporation

Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Caa1 from Caa2

Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

Issuer: Chromalloy Holdings, LLC

First lien senior secured revolving facility due 2022, confirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

First lien senior secured revolving facility due 2023, confirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

First lien senior secured term loan due 2023, confirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook: Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 corporate family rating primarily reflects Sequa's short-dated capital structure and accompanying refinancing risk with the entirety of the company's capital structure becoming due in late 2023. Notwithstanding the deleveraging nature of the divestiture, the sale of the metal coating business reduces the diversity of Sequa's revenue stream. This makes the company more reliant on its Chromalloy engine repair business, which will remain susceptible to cyclical declines in air travel demand. The company has a weak record of cash generation and Moody's expects limited free cash generation over the next 18 months.

Sequa benefits from a well-established market position within its niche OEM engine segment and a growing presence in the high margin commercial aerospace aftermarket business. Moody's recognizes the considerable barriers to entry in the Chromalloy business resulting from stringent FAA and aircraft manufacturer approval requirements. The company's growing IP portfolio of parts and repairs further supports the company's business profile.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for growing commercial aerospace traffic volumes and on-going demand in military markets. This will support earnings growth and an improvement in credit metrics over the next 18 months.

Moody's expects Sequa to have weak liquidity over the next twelve months. Pro forma March 2022 cash balances following the divestiture are expected to be around $150 million. The company has a short-dated capital structure with substantially all debt becoming due in 2023. Moody's expects weak cash generation over the next 18 months with free cash flow-to-debt about breakeven. Sequa has an undrawn $126 million revolver that expires in the next 12 months. The revolver contains a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 8.25x (steps down to 5.75x effective September 2022) that comes into effect if usage exceeds 35% or around $40 million. Moody's expects Sequa to maintain sufficient cushion with respect to the covenant.

The Caa1 rated first lien senior credit facility represents the entirety of the company's funded debt structure, and as such, is rated consistent with the Caa1 corporate family rating. The bank credit facility is comprised of a $126 million senior secured revolver and a $447 million senior secured term loan. The credit facility benefits from upstream subsidiary guarantees and is secured by substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the borrower and each guarantor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include a refinancing or extension of the company's credit facility. The ratings could also be upgraded with sustained earnings growth and generation of positive free cash flow.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include an inability to refinance or extend the existing credit facility or a weaking of earnings or cash generation.

Sequa Corporation, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is a leading independent provider of advanced engine components and repairs for the commercial and military aerospace and industrial gas turbine ("IGT") markets, serving OEM and aftermarket customers. Sequa was purchased by the Carlyle Group in December 2007. Revenues for the twelve months ended December 2021 were $780 million (excludes revenues from the divested Precoat business).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

