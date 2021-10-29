Moody's concludes review of VMware's senior unsecured notes with downgrade to Baa3; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of VMware, Inc.'s ("VMware") senior unsecured notes that were rated Baa2 and were under review for downgrade, to Baa3. Moody's also affirmed the Baa3 ratings for the senior notes that were issued in August 2021 and have a Special Mandatory Redemption ("SMR") requirement. The outlook for ratings is stable. These rating actions conclude the review of VMware's ratings that was initiated on April 15, 2021. On November 1, 2021, Dell Technologies Inc. expects to complete the distribution of its approximately 81% ownership of VMware to Dell shareholders and VMware will concurrently issue a special cash dividend of $11.5 billion to its shareholders as part of the spin-off.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the senior unsecured rating (without SMR requirement) to Baa3 reflects the significant deterioration in VMware's credit profile after the special dividend. The Baa3 rating and stable ratings outlook reflect Moody's expectations that VMware's total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline from about 5x at the close of the spin-off transaction, to 3.5x or lower, by fiscal year ending February 2024. This incorporates VMware's commitment to an investment grade rating and Moody's expectation that VMware will primarily direct its $3.3 billion or more in annual free cash flow in FY '23 and FY '24 toward debt repayment to achieve anticipated deleveraging. Moody's estimates that after giving effect to incremental $4 billion of term loan borrowings and the special dividend, VMware will have strong liquidity with about $5 billion of cash and an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. The company's liquidity and free cash flow provide flexibility for anticipated debt reduction, moderate-sized acquisitions and opportunistic share repurchases under VMware's $2 billion of share buyback authorization that expires at FYE '24.

The Baa3 rating additionally reflects VMware's large installed base and a broad portfolio of infrastructure software technologies. Moody's expects VMware's offerings that enable its customers to modernize applications and Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and manage IT assets in on-premise and public cloud environments will support revenue growth in the high single digits over the next 2 to 3 years. VMware has strong profitability and high revenue-to-free cash flow conversion.

As VMware accelerates its transition from perpetual licenses to subscription agreements, the shift toward ratable revenues and cash flow will dampen reported revenue, profitability and operating cash flow growth. Over time, we expect the transition will strengthen VMware's business profile with the potential for higher lifetime revenues from the installed base and lower revenue volatility. Management has targeted to more than double its annual recurring revenues from subscription and Software as a Service (SaaS) between FY '22 and FY '25. The company's growing proportion of recurring revenues under software maintenance and subscription and SaaS agreements, the strong growth in its subscription and SaaS revenues, and the $11.3 billion of Remaining Performance Obligations provide high cash flow visibility over the next 12 to 18 months. These factors balance VMware's high business risks from intense competition across its product lines, the high proportion of its revenues that are derived from the mature server virtualization software segment as well as the mature on-premise traditional data center category, and rapidly evolving infrastructure technologies.

Governance considerations, specifically VMware's sharp increases in debt since FY '18 primarily to fund distributions to Dell, negatively influenced the ratings. The spin-off transaction is not expected to change the composition of VMware's Board of Directors. Affiliates of Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners will collectively own over 50% of the common stock of VMware and Moody's believes they will continue to have an outsized influence in the key strategic and financial decisions of VMware. However, new shareholder agreements will limit Mr. Dell and Silver Lake Partners from taking actions that have the effect of controlling or changing the Board or management of VMware, or causing any material change in the capitalization, share repurchase practices, capital allocation practices or dividend policy of VMware.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade VMware's ratings if the company generates revenue and operating profit growth in the high single digits and it commits to a more conservative financial profile such that Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will be sustained near 3x and free cash flow will exceed 25% of total adjusted debt. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if operating profit growth falls below 5%, or execution challenges or slower than anticipated debt repayments cause total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to remain above 4x.

VMware, Inc. is a leading provider of infrastructure software to government and enterprise customers. Dell Technologies Inc. indirectly owns approximately 81% common equity interest in VMware.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

