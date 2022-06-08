Moody's concludes review of Vertex Aerospace: upgrades CFR to B1, B1 rating assigned to incremental first lien term loan, stable outlook

New York, June 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has concluded its review for upgrade of Vertex Aerospace Services Corp. ("Vertex" or the "company"). Moody's upgraded its ratings for Vertex, including the corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from B2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's confirmed the B1 rating on the first lien term loan and also assigned a B1 rating to the proposed incremental first lien term loan. Proceeds from the incremental term loan will be primarily used to repay existing debt as part of the pending all-stock merger between Vertex and Vectrus, Inc., a provider of critical mission support to military and government customers. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Concurrent with the above rating actions, Moody's also assigned a SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to Vertex. The rating outlook was changed to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for upgrade initiated on March 8th, 2022.

The upgrades reflect Vertex's increased size and enhanced technology and service capabilities resulting from the merger with Vectrus. This will better position the company for future contract wins in the competitive government services contractor market. The upgrades also reflect the deleveraging nature of the transaction, with pro forma debt-to-EBITDA declining by almost one turn to 4.7x, as well as Moody's expectations of robust cash generation in 2023 and beyond, which will provide good financial flexibility.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Issuer: Vertex Aerospace Services Corp.

Upgrades:

Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to B1 from B2

Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to B1-PD from B2-PD

Confirmations:

Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

Incremental Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Assigned SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects the combined company's scale, long customer relationships and broad service offerings. Moody's recognizes the strategic rationale for the transaction, which should improve the company's competitive position and expand its bid pipeline. The merger also improves geographic, customer and contract diversity. Moody's anticipates June 2022 pro forma debt-to-EBITDA of around 4.7x. Moody's expects earnings growth to reduce leverage to near or below 4x by the end of 2023.

Moody's believes near-term execution risk is elevated given the large size and transformational nature of the Vertex/Vectrus merger, particularly as the transaction closely follows Vertex's acquisition of Raytheon's mission support, training and maintenance services business in late 2021. Government shutdowns or disruption of federal acquisition processes are an inherent risk in the industry. Further, Vertex has had a mixed track record of organic growth in recent years, although Moody's notes new business development momentum and meaningful business wins over the last twelve months. Despite the doubling in size following the merger, Vertex will remain about half the size of competitors following significant consolidation in the defense services industry. As a result, Moody's believes that the company will continue to be acquisitive once the integration of Vertex and Vectrus is substantially underway.

The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating denotes Moody's expectation of good liquidity over the next 12 months. Moody's anticipates pro forma June 2022 cash balances of around $50 million. Vertex has no near-term principal obligations and mandatory amortization on term debt is relatively modest at around $14 million per annum. Moody's anticipates limited free cash generation during 2022, in large part due to one-time merger-related expenses. Moody's expects improved cash generation in 2023 and beyond with FCF-to-Debt at least in the high single-digits. External liquidity is provided by an ABL facility that is expected to be upsized to $200 million, expiring in 2026. The ABL contains a springing fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x and Moody's believes the likelihood of test activation is low. The term loans are covenant lite.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for earnings growth and healthy cash generation, particularly in 2023, as well as Vertex's significant backlog and good contract diversity.

The B1 (LGD3) rating on Vertex's $1.2 billion senior secured term loan is the same as the B1 Corporate Family Rating. The first lien term loan benefits from the presence of a $185 million second lien term loan (unrated). However, the first lien facilities rank behind the $200 million ABL facility with respect to the most liquid assets including cash, accounts receivable and inventory.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating momentum would depend on smooth integration of the two companies, expectations of debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 4x and free cash flow-to-debt at least in the high single-digits.

Downward rating pressure would mount if there are integration challenges, market share losses or government budgetary pressures that result in revenue or profit declines. Further, debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.0x or weakening liquidity could lead to a downgrade.

Vertex Aerospace Services Corp. (dba "V2X"), headquartered in Northern Virginia, provides aircraft maintenance and sustainment services for fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms and also provides a variety of service solutions, including facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics services and information technology mission support. Pro forma LTM annual revenues are about $3.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eoin Roche

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

