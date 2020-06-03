Moody's confirmed Mexico's Volkswagen Bank and Volkswagen Leasing debt ratings with negative outlook

Mexico, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today
confirmed Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s (VW Bank) and Volkswagen
Leasing, S.A de C.V.'s (VW Leasing) backed
long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings of
A3 and their backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured
debt ratings of Aaa.mx. The outlook on VW Bank's debt
ratings was changed to negative. The issuer outlook for VW Leasing
was changed to negative.
All other VW Bank and VW Leasing ratings remained unchanged.
These rating actions conclude the review period initiated on 1 April 2020.
The rating agency changed the outlooks on VW Leasing's senior unsecured
debt ratings to negative from ratings under review. Subsequently,
Moody's has also withdrawn the outlooks on VW Leasing's debt ratings
for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's de México
Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website,
www.moodys.com.mx.
The following ratings of Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838)
were confirmed:
. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings at A3, outlook changed to negative, from rating
under review (VWBANK 18)
. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency
senior unsecured ratings at Aaa.mx (VWBANK 18)
The following ratings of Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V.
(820591608) were confirmed:
. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured
debt ratings at A3, outlook changed to negative, from rating
under review (VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2, VWLEASE 18,
VWLEASE 18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE 19-2)
. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency
senior unsecured ratings at Aaa.mx (VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2,
VWLEASE 18, VWLEASE 18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE
19-2)
Outlook action:
Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V. (820591608)
Outlook changed to negative, from ratings under review.
Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838)
Outlook changed to stable(m), from ratings under review.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmations of VW Bank's and VW Leasing's backed unsecured
debt ratings follow a similar action taken by Moody's on the ratings of
Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS AG, senior unsecured debt
rating of A3, negative) on 3 June 2020, which in turn,
follows a similar rating action of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen
AG, issuer rating of A3, negative) on 2 June 2020.
For more information on the actions on Volkswagen AG and VW FS AG,
please see the press releases "Moody's confirms VW's A3 ratings;
Outlook negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-confirms-VWs-A3-ratings-Outlook-negative--PR_425455)
and "Moody's confirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG's A3 issuer
and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook negative,"
(https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-confirms-Volkswagen-Financial-Services-AGs-A3-issuer-and-senior--PR_425433)
respectively.
Both VW Bank's and VW Leasing's backed senior unsecured debt ratings benefit
from an explicit guarantee from VW FS AG.
The parental guarantees for VW Bank and VW Leasing explicitly meet most
of Moody's Core Principles for credit Substitution; namely they;
(1) are irrevocable and unconditional; (2) promise full and timely
payment of the underlying obligations; (3) cover payment-not
merely collection; (4) extend as long as the term of the underlying
obligation; (5) are enforceable against the guarantor; and (6)
are governed under German law, a jurisdiction hospitable to the
enforcement of guarantees.
The guarantees do not specify that any transfer, assignment or amendment
of the guarantee by the guarantor will not result in a deterioration of
the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless,
this weakness is offset by (i) the strategic fit and importance of VW
Bank's and VW Leasing's operations for the German parent's operations
in Mexico, (ii) the fact that the three companies share the name,
and (iii) the reputational risk that a default by VW Bank or VW Leasing
would represent for VW FS AG and its ultimate parent, car manufacturer
Volkswagen AG.
VW Bank's and VW Leasing's Aaa.mx Mexican national scale senior
unsecured debt rating is the sole Mexican national scale corresponding
to its A3 global senior unsecured debt rating.
Volkswagen AG's negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact
that the coronavirus could have on its operating performance and credit
metrics into 2021. The outlook on VW FS AG follows the negative
outlook on Volkswagen AG because the very strong contractual and economic
rationale for Volkswagen AG to support VW FS AG warrants an alignment
of VW FS AG's long-term debt ratings with the A3 issuer rating
of Volkswagen AG. The outlook on VW Bank's senior unsecured debt
ratings were changed to negative, mirroring the negative outlook
on VW FS AG's ratings. The issuer outlook on VW Leasing was changed
to negative, also in line with the negative outlook on VW FS AG's
ratings.
The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the
sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow
economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's real GDP of about 7% in
2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental
risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In line with their negative outlooks, VW Bank's and VW Leasing's
A3 backed senior unsecured debt ratings are unlikely to be upgraded.
VW Bank's and VW Leasing's A3 backed senior unsecured debt ratings will
be downgraded if VW FS AG's ratings are downgraded, in line with
its negative outlook.
The principal methodologies used in rating Volkswagen Bank, S.A.
were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach:
Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published
in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
The principal methodology used in rating Volkswagen Leasing, S.A.
de C.V. was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s rating is between 01 January
2016 and 31 March 2020 (source: Financial Audited Statements 2016,
2017, 2018, 2019, Financial Interim Statements Q1 2020).
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V.'s rating
is between 01 January 2016 and 31 March 2020 (source: Financial
Audited Statements 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, Financial
Interim Statements Q1 2020).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public
dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 1 April 2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México, S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
