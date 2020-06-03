Moody's confirmed Mexico's Volkswagen Bank and Volkswagen Leasing debt ratings with negative outlook

Mexico, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's de México ("Moody's") has today confirmed Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s (VW Bank) and Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V.'s (VW Leasing) backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings of A3 and their backed long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings of Aaa.mx. The outlook on VW Bank's debt ratings was changed to negative. The issuer outlook for VW Leasing was changed to negative.

All other VW Bank and VW Leasing ratings remained unchanged.

These rating actions conclude the review period initiated on 1 April 2020.

The rating agency changed the outlooks on VW Leasing's senior unsecured debt ratings to negative from ratings under review. Subsequently, Moody's has also withdrawn the outlooks on VW Leasing's debt ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's de México Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.mx.

The following ratings of Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838) were confirmed:

. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at A3, outlook changed to negative, from rating under review (VWBANK 18)

. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured ratings at Aaa.mx (VWBANK 18)

The following ratings of Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V. (820591608) were confirmed:

. Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings at A3, outlook changed to negative, from rating under review (VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2, VWLEASE 18, VWLEASE 18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE 19-2)

. Backed long-term Mexican National Scale local currency senior unsecured ratings at Aaa.mx (VWLEASE 17, VWLEASE 17-2, VWLEASE 18, VWLEASE 18-2, VWLEASE 19, VWLEASE 19-2)

Outlook action:

Volkswagen Leasing, S.A de C.V. (820591608)

Outlook changed to negative, from ratings under review.

Volkswagen Bank, S.A. (821153838)

Outlook changed to stable(m), from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmations of VW Bank's and VW Leasing's backed unsecured debt ratings follow a similar action taken by Moody's on the ratings of Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VW FS AG, senior unsecured debt rating of A3, negative) on 3 June 2020, which in turn, follows a similar rating action of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (Volkswagen AG, issuer rating of A3, negative) on 2 June 2020.

For more information on the actions on Volkswagen AG and VW FS AG, please see the press releases "Moody's confirms VW's A3 ratings; Outlook negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-confirms-VWs-A3-ratings-Outlook-negative--PR_425455) and "Moody's confirms Volkswagen Financial Services AG's A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook negative," (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-confirms-Volkswagen-Financial-Services-AGs-A3-issuer-and-senior--PR_425433) respectively.

Both VW Bank's and VW Leasing's backed senior unsecured debt ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee from VW FS AG.

The parental guarantees for VW Bank and VW Leasing explicitly meet most of Moody's Core Principles for credit Substitution; namely they; (1) are irrevocable and unconditional; (2) promise full and timely payment of the underlying obligations; (3) cover payment-not merely collection; (4) extend as long as the term of the underlying obligation; (5) are enforceable against the guarantor; and (6) are governed under German law, a jurisdiction hospitable to the enforcement of guarantees.

The guarantees do not specify that any transfer, assignment or amendment of the guarantee by the guarantor will not result in a deterioration of the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless, this weakness is offset by (i) the strategic fit and importance of VW Bank's and VW Leasing's operations for the German parent's operations in Mexico, (ii) the fact that the three companies share the name, and (iii) the reputational risk that a default by VW Bank or VW Leasing would represent for VW FS AG and its ultimate parent, car manufacturer Volkswagen AG.

VW Bank's and VW Leasing's Aaa.mx Mexican national scale senior unsecured debt rating is the sole Mexican national scale corresponding to its A3 global senior unsecured debt rating.

Volkswagen AG's negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on its operating performance and credit metrics into 2021. The outlook on VW FS AG follows the negative outlook on Volkswagen AG because the very strong contractual and economic rationale for Volkswagen AG to support VW FS AG warrants an alignment of VW FS AG's long-term debt ratings with the A3 issuer rating of Volkswagen AG. The outlook on VW Bank's senior unsecured debt ratings were changed to negative, mirroring the negative outlook on VW FS AG's ratings. The issuer outlook on VW Leasing was changed to negative, also in line with the negative outlook on VW FS AG's ratings.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak.

The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year. Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's real GDP of about 7% in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In line with their negative outlooks, VW Bank's and VW Leasing's A3 backed senior unsecured debt ratings are unlikely to be upgraded.

VW Bank's and VW Leasing's A3 backed senior unsecured debt ratings will be downgraded if VW FS AG's ratings are downgraded, in line with its negative outlook.

The principal methodologies used in rating Volkswagen Bank, S.A. were Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865, and Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. The principal methodology used in rating Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V. was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Volkswagen Bank, S.A.'s rating is between 01 January 2016 and 31 March 2020 (source: Financial Audited Statements 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, Financial Interim Statements Q1 2020).

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Volkswagen Leasing, S.A. de C.V.'s rating is between 01 January 2016 and 31 March 2020 (source: Financial Audited Statements 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, Financial Interim Statements Q1 2020).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 1 April 2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México, S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

