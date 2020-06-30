Moody's confirmed Parques' CFR at B3, outlook negative

Stockholm, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating
("PDR") rated under Piolin II S.a.r.l ("Parques").
Concurrently Moody's confirmed the B3 rating on Piolin BidCo,
S.A.U.'s existing €1170 million guaranteed senior
secured term loan B due 2026 (which includes the €970 million guaranteed
senior secured term loan B and the €200 million incremental guaranteed
senior secured term loan B2) and €200 million guaranteed senior secured
revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026. The outlook on all ratings
has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes
the review for downgrade initiated by Moody's on 14 April 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure and entertainment
industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
extensive measures and restrictions taken by governments to contain the
virus. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Parques was severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak since mid-March
given the restrictions on park openings in the majority of its markets.
As the outbreak spread the company was required to close all of its parks.
As a result revenues were down by around 30% in Q1 2020 versus
the same period last year and Moody's expects revenues for Q2 to
be close to zero. However Moody's notes that a number of
parks have reopened since late May. By the end of June around 60%
of parks are expected to reopen and by mid-July, 85%.
Given that tickets are typically bought at the parks or a few days before
the visit, there is limited visibility on how the attendance levels
will evolve in the coming weeks. However Moody's recognises
that Parques' visitors are mostly domestic with limited dependence on
tourism. This could benefit the company as the coronavirus outbreak
is reducing demand for overseas destinations. Local and regional
parks could also benefit from their higher affordability, shorter
catchment area, lower length of stay and planning needs.
Moody's expects revenues to decline by around 45% in 2020 with
a significant impact on profitability. The projected drop in EBITDA
will significantly increase Parques' Moody's-adjusted leverage,
which is expected to exceed 7.5x over the next 18 months.
Moody's notes that the company's capital structure now includes
€200 million of incremental term loan and around €50 million
of government backed loans, which were raised during the months
of April and May. The weaker credit metrics are balanced by the
enhanced liquidity profile, which is further supported by the extensive
cost cutting actions being implemented by the company and around €60
million capex being cancelled. Nevertheless the cash burn remains
high which Moody's estimated around €20-25 million per
month when parks are closed. As a result free cash flow (FCF) will
be significantly negative in 2020. Moody's also notes that
the incremental term loan came at a significant premium and therefore
will further limit the FCF generation going forward. There remains
high risks of more severe downside scenarios and the pace of recovery
in attendance levels in the coming weeks will be crucial in determining
Parque's operating performance and liquidity profile for 2020.
Moody's notes that approximately 90% of EBITDA is typically
generated in Q3. Therefore a delay in park openings or weak attendance
rates resulting in negative FCF in the key summer period could result
in negative rating pressure over the next few months.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Governance risks mainly relate to the company's private-equity
ownership which tends to tolerate a higher leverage, a greater propensity
to favour shareholders over creditors as well as a greater appetite for
M&A to maximise growth and their return on investment. However
Moody's understands that Parques' ownership structure has a stronger focus
on longer-term value creation and potentially be more supportive
compared to a typical LBO.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured credit facilities due in 2026 (including the incremental
term loan B2) are rated B3, in line with the CFR, because
they are the only class of debt in the capital structure. The facilities
are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80%
of consolidated EBITDA. The security package mainly consists of
share pledges, bank accounts and intercompany receivables.
The incremental term loan B2 will rank pari passu with the existing senior
secured credit facility, and benefit from the same security and
guarantor package. The B3-PD probability of default rating
is in line with the CFR, based on our assumption of a 50%
family recovery rate, as commonly used for capital structures with
first-lien secured debt with springing financial covenants.
LIQUIDITY
Parques' liquidity profile has strengthened after the company successfully
secured additional external resources in April and May. The company
stated that as of June 12 it had €268 million cash on balance sheet,
pro forma for the €200 million incremental term loan and around €50
million of government backed financing. The RCF of €200 million
remains fully drawn. This provides additional liquidity buffer
to support the company during the disruption caused by the outbreak.
However low attendance levels during its key summer months or a potential
second wave could rapidly reduce its liquidity buffer and deteriorate
its liquidity profile. The company's debt has one springing
net leverage covenant tested only when the drawn RCF minus cash represents
more than 40% of the RCF commitment (€80 million).
Moody's expects the company to remain compliant with its covenant.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to (1) consumer
behavior and visitation levels once parks reopen; (2) the length
and severity of the pandemic, including the potential for a second
wave or local health safety regulations which could constrain attendance
levels; and (3) the extent the economic recession will impact consumer's
disposable income. These uncertainties could further deteriorate
Parques' credit metrics and slow its recovery pace. As such,
further negative rating pressure could develop over the next few months
if the pandemic results in a more severe impact on operating performance
and liquidity than Moody's currently anticipates. The outlook
could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding (1) the stabilization
of the coronavirus outbreak and attendance levels, (2) the company's
ability to delever to below 7.5x in the next 18 months and (3)
its ability to generate positive FCF.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control and travel restrictions are lifted. Over
time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if the company
is able to improve its margins to pre-coronavirus levels,
leverage moves below 6.5x, free cash flow is consistently
positive and cash flow on balance sheet, excluding the RCF,
is at least around €50 million.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the rating if Parque's
liquidity profile significantly deteriorates or if leverage is sustained
at above 7.5x.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Parques is a global operator of regional amusement, animal and water
parks. The company operates 61 parks (45 regional parks) in 12
countries across three continents that receive around 20 million visitors
each year. In 2019, pro forma of the Tropical Islands acquisition,
Parques generated €694 million in revenue and €196 million in
company-adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nathalie Tuszewski
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454