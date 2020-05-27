Moody's confirmed Toyota Credit Canada's long-term backed senior unsecured rating at A1, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
Toyota Credit Canada Inc.'s (Toyota Credit Canada) long-term
backed senior unsecured ratings at A1. The outlook is negative.
These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 27 March
2020, which was driven by the uncertainty around the company's
operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus
outbreak.
The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for Toyota Credit
Canada's ultimate parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota,
A1 negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and
extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease
residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's believes, however, that North American auto captive
finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock
in the system, absent meaningful declines in used car prices and
a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Toyota Credit Canada Inc.
....Backed LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed
at A1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1
....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency),
Confirmed at P-1
....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency),
Confirmed at P-1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Toyota Credit Canada Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The confirmation of Toyota Credit Canada's ratings reflects Moody's
unchanged assessment of the company's ba2 standalone assessment
and affiliate support from Toyota.
Toyota Credit Canada's unchanged ba2 standalone assessment reflects its
good operating performance, its well-managed portfolio credit
quality and its good capital cushion. The company's favorable performance
(2.5% net income / average managed assets as of September
2019) relative to its peers is attributable to the majority of the portfolio
being allocated to leased vehicles. As such, the residual
value of the lease portfolio is approximately 3.5x the size of
equity, posing a risk to the portfolio in the event of substantial
softening of used car prices. Moody's believes that managed receivables
(C$16.7 billion as of 30 September 2019) will decline by
approximately 10% in 2020, in line with Moody's expectations
of new car sales decline in Canada by 25%. Moody's also
anticipates that the company's funding costs will increase, resulting
in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges include
Toyota Credit Canada's exposure to parent's higher reliance on commercial
paper for financing relative to peers presents an additional risk in the
environment which experiences any type of disruption. Moody's
believes that Toyota Credit Canada's use of securitization will
become more pronounced to diversify its funding sources. Moody's
views the increased securitization usage as a negative development as
it increases the amount of encumbered assets, reducing the company's
alternate sources of liquidity.
Toyota Credit Canada's good liquidity is supported by availability
under $15 billion on syndicated credit facilities (to expire in
three $5 billion increments at 9 November 2020, 2022 and
2024) at Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.
Toyota Credit Canada's ratings continue to incorporate seven notches
of affiliate support from its ultimate parent Toyota. The negative
outlook on Toyota Credit Canada was prompted by similar actions taken
on the ratings for its ultimate parent Toyota. Moody's assessment
of Toyota's implicit support is based on Toyota Credit Canada's strategic
importance as a key provider of financing to Toyota's dealers and customers
in Canada. In addition, its support is formalized through
a strong support agreement that, though not a guarantee, includes
a number of provisions such as 100% ownership, C$150,000
minimum tangible net worth at Toyota Credit Canada and sufficient funds
to service all of Toyota Credit Canada's obligations. Toyota's
weaker credit profile will have negative implications for Toyota's access
to funding and its financing volumes.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks
heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect
the impact on Toyota Credit Canada of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under
its current assumptions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months,
given Toyota Credit Canada's negative outlook. Toyota Credit Canada's
ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent Toyota are upgraded.
Toyota Credit Canada's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade
of the ratings for its parent Toyota. Downward adjustment of Toyota
Credit Canada's standalone assessment without change of parent support
assumptions is unlikely to impact the final ratings.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099,
and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published
in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Captive-Finance-Subsidiaries-of-Nonfinancial-Corporations--PBC_1183459.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Toyota Credit Canada Inc. is Toyota's Canadian captive finance
company. It provides retail and dealer financing for users of Toyota
products and authorized Toyota dealers in Canada. The company had
approximately C$10.6 billion in retail financing leases,
C$5.2 billion in retail loans and C$0.9 billion
in dealer financing as of 30 September 2019. Toyota Credit Canada
is headquartered in Markham, Ontario.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Inna Bodeck
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653