Moody's confirmed Toyota Credit Canada's long-term backed senior unsecured rating at A1, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed Toyota Credit Canada Inc.'s (Toyota Credit Canada) long-term backed senior unsecured ratings at A1. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 27 March 2020, which was driven by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for Toyota Credit Canada's ultimate parent company Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota, A1 negative). Please see separate press release dated 27 May 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that North American auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system, absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Toyota Credit Canada Inc.

....Backed LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at (P)A1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

....Backed Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Toyota Credit Canada Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Toyota Credit Canada's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's ba2 standalone assessment and affiliate support from Toyota.

Toyota Credit Canada's unchanged ba2 standalone assessment reflects its good operating performance, its well-managed portfolio credit quality and its good capital cushion. The company's favorable performance (2.5% net income / average managed assets as of September 2019) relative to its peers is attributable to the majority of the portfolio being allocated to leased vehicles. As such, the residual value of the lease portfolio is approximately 3.5x the size of equity, posing a risk to the portfolio in the event of substantial softening of used car prices. Moody's believes that managed receivables (C$16.7 billion as of 30 September 2019) will decline by approximately 10% in 2020, in line with Moody's expectations of new car sales decline in Canada by 25%. Moody's also anticipates that the company's funding costs will increase, resulting in narrower finance margins. Additional credit challenges include Toyota Credit Canada's exposure to parent's higher reliance on commercial paper for financing relative to peers presents an additional risk in the environment which experiences any type of disruption. Moody's believes that Toyota Credit Canada's use of securitization will become more pronounced to diversify its funding sources. Moody's views the increased securitization usage as a negative development as it increases the amount of encumbered assets, reducing the company's alternate sources of liquidity.

Toyota Credit Canada's good liquidity is supported by availability under $15 billion on syndicated credit facilities (to expire in three $5 billion increments at 9 November 2020, 2022 and 2024) at Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.

Toyota Credit Canada's ratings continue to incorporate seven notches of affiliate support from its ultimate parent Toyota. The negative outlook on Toyota Credit Canada was prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings for its ultimate parent Toyota. Moody's assessment of Toyota's implicit support is based on Toyota Credit Canada's strategic importance as a key provider of financing to Toyota's dealers and customers in Canada. In addition, its support is formalized through a strong support agreement that, though not a guarantee, includes a number of provisions such as 100% ownership, C$150,000 minimum tangible net worth at Toyota Credit Canada and sufficient funds to service all of Toyota Credit Canada's obligations. Toyota's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for Toyota's access to funding and its financing volumes.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on Toyota Credit Canada of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given Toyota Credit Canada's negative outlook. Toyota Credit Canada's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent Toyota are upgraded.

Toyota Credit Canada's ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade of the ratings for its parent Toyota. Downward adjustment of Toyota Credit Canada's standalone assessment without change of parent support assumptions is unlikely to impact the final ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099, and Captive Finance Subsidiaries of Nonfinancial Corporations published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Captive-Finance-Subsidiaries-of-Nonfinancial-Corporations--PBC_1183459. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Toyota Credit Canada Inc. is Toyota's Canadian captive finance company. It provides retail and dealer financing for users of Toyota products and authorized Toyota dealers in Canada. The company had approximately C$10.6 billion in retail financing leases, C$5.2 billion in retail loans and C$0.9 billion in dealer financing as of 30 September 2019. Toyota Credit Canada is headquartered in Markham, Ontario.

