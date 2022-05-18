Moody's confirms A1 on the Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission, KY Revenue Bonds, Project No. 123; outlook stable

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the A1 on the Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission (SPBC), Revenue Bonds, Project No. 123 Federally Taxable Series A. This rating action concludes a review that was initiated as a result of the release of the US States and Territories Methodology, dated March 22, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 is notched once from the issuer rating of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (Aa3 stable). The confirmation considers the risk of non-appropriation of debt service, as well as the essentiality of the project to the commonwealth, which ensures healthcare access in the Louisville metropolitan area. Rental payments are made pursuant to a biennially renewable lease. Rent is subject to biennial appropriation by the General Assembly.

RATING OUTLOOK

The commonwealth's stable outlook reflects sufficient tools to manage an economic downturn, including satisfactory liquidity and a recent history of maintaining balanced operations. These two items are key as Kentucky balances elevated long-term liabilities and associated fixed costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Upgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

- Elimination of the annual appropriation risk

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the commonwealth's issuer rating

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are payable solely from a bond fund and secured by a pledge of lease rental payments made by the Finance and Administration Cabinet to the commission, pursuant to a lease and sublease agreement, subject to appropriation by the commonwealth.

The commission and the state agency included covenants in the lease agreement, including but not limited to a covenant to request that lease payments be included in the cabinet's biennial budget. The lease automatically renews for the life of the bonds every two-year period (biennially), unless terminated in writing by the cabinet. The initial term for the lease ran through June 30, 2022. The enacted 2022-2024 biennial budget has appropriated funds for debt service, and the term of the lease will now run through June 30, 2024.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Project No. 123 funded a loan agreement with UofL Health-Louisville, a hospital affiliated with the University of Louisville (Baa1 stable). The proceeds were used to support initial operations and capital at the hospital, with the expectation that the hospital will repay 50% of the principal amount.

PROFILE

The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a population of over 4.5 million, ranking 26th nationally. Nominal gross state product is $234.5 billion as of the first quarter of 2022, with economic activity concentrated in manufacturing, financial services and education/health care.

The Kentucky State Property and Buildings Commission is an independent agency of the commonwealth, which serves as an entity which may finance the acquisition of real estate and the construction and equipping of building projects and other public projects for any agency of the commonwealth.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the rating was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

