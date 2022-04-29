Moody's confirms A2 on Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Lease Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2007A&B and 2010; outlook revised to stable from ratings under review

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the A2 rating on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2007A&B, Series 2007A Bank Bonds and Series of 2010, issued by the Sports and Exhibition Authority (SEA) of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. The outlook for the lease revenue bonds has been revised to stable from ratings under review. This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on March 22, 2022 related to the publication of the new US States and Territories Methodology. Moody's also affirms the VMIG 1 short-term rating on the Series 2007A&B bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 rating reflects the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's absolute and unconditional commitment to make annual rental payments sufficient to pay debt service, all debt related costs, and replenish reserves if required, subject only to appropriation, offset by the less essential nature of the financed project, the PPG Paints Arena, which serves as the home to the Pittsburgh Penguins National Hockey League team.

The VMIG 1 short-term rating is derived from (i) the credit quality of PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank) providing the liquidity support for the Bonds in the form of an SBPA, (ii) the long-term insured rating of the Bonds and (iii) our assessment of the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the SBPA without a final mandatory tender. Events that would cause termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory purchase of the Bonds are directly related to the credit quality of the insurer, Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Accordingly, the likelihood of any such event occurring is reflected in the long-term insured rating assigned to the Bonds. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

The confirmation of the A2 recognizes the debt true up nature of the commonwealth's payments and the potential for mismatch between the appropriation and the instruments' variable rate debt service and swap payments. The commonwealth is obligated to support all debt costs, including interest rate and swap mismatches, and strong notification requirements that allow ample timing for the commonwealth's appropriation. This review incorporates instrument considerations relative to the commonwealth's issuer rating as set forth in the recently-updated US States and Territories Methodology.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the lease revenue bonds is consistent with the outlook on Pennsylvania's issuer rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The bonds could be upgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating was upgraded

- Short-term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- The bonds could be downgraded if the commonwealth's issuer rating was downgraded

- Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank- Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the long-term insured rating of the Bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Pursuant to a lease agreement between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and SEA, the commonwealth's commitment to make lease payments to SEA is absolute and unconditional, subject only to appropriation. A debt service reserve fund funded at maximum annual debt service provides additional bondholder protection. The bonds are expected to be paid first from project related revenues, and the commonwealth's lease revenue payments will make up any deficiency. Project-related revenues include contractual payments from the arena operator, contractual payments from the casino operator, distributions from the commonwealth's Economic Development & Tourism Fund that is funded with 5% of gross terminal revenue from slot machine, and receipts from the swap agreement.

PROFILE

Pennsylvania is home to nearly 13 million residents, making it the fifth-largest state by population. It has the sixth-largest economy among US states, measured by its 2021 real gross domestic product of $713.7 billion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

