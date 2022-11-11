Moody's confirms A2 ratings of Philip Morris International Inc.; outlook stable

London, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the A2 long-term issuer rating and A2 senior unsecured debt ratings of global tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI or the company). Moody's also confirmed the company's Prime-1 (P-1) short-term issuer rating and the P-1 short-term rating of the company's USD Commercial Paper programme. Concurrently the rating agency confirmed PMI's (P)A2 long-term senior unsecured Shelf rating. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

The rating action concludes the review for downgrade which was initiated on 12 May 2022.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows the announcement[1] that PMI's affiliate Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. (PMHH) received acceptances in respect of its offer to acquire Swedish Match AB (Baa2 RUR) representing 82.59% of that company's shares, and confirmation that PMHH's offer in this respect became unconditional. Moody's notes that PMI will consolidate Swedish Match upon settlement of the shares imminently and that its objective remains to delist the shares of Swedish Match after reaching an ownership of more than 90%.

Moody's recognises the strong strategic rationale for PMI's acquisition of Swedish Match, which has a portfolio of smoke-free products and has been growing particularly well in the US. Moreover, the established distribution network of Swedish Match will be beneficial in the context of PMI's opportunity to roll-out IQOS in the US after April 2024, following the recent agreement between PMI and Altria Group Inc. (A3 stable) to end the companies' commercial relationship with respect to IQOS from that time.

Moody's calculates that pro-forma for the debt funding the Swedish Match acquisition PMI's 2022 Moody's-adjusted gross leverage, measured as adjusted debt to EBITDA, will increase to 3.0x, from 2.2x for PMI standalone currently. The rating agency's base case is that profit growth will enable the company to deleverage to around 2.5x by the end of 2024, while maintaining excellent liquidity.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will continue to achieve strong revenue from its reduced risk products and record sustained growth in earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the relatively elevated leverage arising from the Swedish Match acquisition an upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future. Sustainably stronger credit metrics would be a prerequisite for an upgrade. This would likely entail i) Debt to EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) below 1.5x; ii) FFO to net debt maintained above 30% or RCF to net debt in the mid-teens; and iii) EBITDA margins maintained above 40%. Moreover, the continued development of the company's reduced risk products portfolio is key for a rating upgrade, such that the ongoing volume decline in combustibles continues to be mitigated by growth in reduced risk - and therefore more sustainable - products. Moody's would also expect the company's operating, regulatory and litigation environment at least to remain broadly unchanged, or to have improved.

Conversely, PMI's ratings could be downgraded if the company's Moody's-adjusted credit metrics do not return to levels compatible with its A2 rating over the course of the next two years, notably in respect of Moody's-adjusted leverage improving to around 2.5x. In addition and in the meantime, negative rating pressure would build in the event that there is (a) a material decline in EBITDA/operating margins; (b) a material weakening in the company's liquidity position; (c) a significant deterioration in the regulatory environment; or (d) in the event of material litigation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

PMI's ESG Credit Impact Score is very high (CIS-5), with significant impact from ESG on the ratings. The score reflects a very high exposure to social risks and regulatory risks, somewhat balanced by high profitability, moderate financial practices, an excellent track record in executing its strategy, combined with strong management credibility and track record.

Moody's ESG qualitative assessment has concluded that PMI has a very high negative exposure to social risks mainly driven by customer relations risks and demographic & societal pressures as reflected by regulatory restrictions on sales and marketing as well as taxation, and declining demand for traditional combustible products in developed markets. The company's increasingly successful strategy to move away from cigarettes (combustible), actively working to phase out cigarettes, and to diversify into potentially reduced-risk products bodes well for the potential reduction of social risk in the foreseeable future.

Governance is a strength (G-1), reflecting strong corporate governance practices, a successful track record, including but not limited to creating a more sustainable business model, and conservative financial policies. These help mitigate the company's high social risk exposures.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A2

....ST Issuer Rating, Confirmed at P-1

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)A2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Philip Morris International Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Philip Morris International Inc. is a multinational cigarette and tobacco manufacturer with products sold in over 180 countries. PMI's worldwide Operations Centre is located in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of approximately $140 billion as at the date of this publication.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press Release dated 7 November (Link: https://www.smokefree-offer.com/_files/ugd/f0837f_1f8f776b3857425a872cfb9bb856752d.pdf)

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

