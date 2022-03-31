Moody's confirms A2 ratings on California Regional Center bonds issued by the California Municipal Finance Authority; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the A2 ratings on certain revenue bonds issued by the California Municipal Finance Authority for the purposes of financing improvements to certain regional developmental disability centers within the State of California (Aa2 stable). The A2 rating applies to the following authority bonds: Revenue Bonds (South Central Los Angeles Regional Center Project) Series 2013; Refunding Revenue Bonds (Harbor Regional Center Project) Series 2015; Refunding Revenue Bonds (Inland Regional Center Project) Series 2015; Refunding Revenue Bonds (Kern Regional Center Project) Series 2019A; and Revenue Bonds (Kern Regional Center Project) Series 2019B (Federally Taxable). This action concludes the review for possible downgrade initiated on March 22, 2022 related to the publication of the new US States and Territories methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A2 ratings are notched off the State of California's Aa2 issuer rating to reflect the pivotal role that contractual payments made by the state play in the payment of the bonds. The ratings incorporate the more essential nature of the legally mandated developmental disability services provided by the centers and the contractual arrangement the centers have with the state to provide those services. The ratings balance the essentiality of services with the weaker legal framework associated with the bonds. The assessment of the legal framework factors in the subject-to-appropriation nature of the contractual payments made by the state to the regional centers as well as the indirect flow of state appropriations used to pay debt service. Despite the state's indirect role in the payment of the bonds, it provides strong fiscal and policy oversight of the regional centers pursuant to state statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on the stable outlook assigned to the State of California, which reflects the expectation that the state's massive economy and wealth will generate the resources necessary to sustain structural balance in a period of economic stability or to withstand a moderate shock to revenue in a period of economic weakness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE TO THE RATINGS

- An upgrade of the state's issuer rating

- A stronger legal structure, such as closer involvement of the state in payment of debt service or the issuance of the bonds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE TO THE RATINGS

- A downgrade of the state's issuer rating

- Weakened financial support of the services provided by the regional centers or a weaking of the centers' role in providing those services

LEGAL SECURITY

The pledge on the bonds consists of gross revenues of the respective corporations with whom each regional center has entered into a facility lease. Each corporation is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation created for the purpose of advancing the mission of its affiliated regional center. The principal source of corporation revenue is lease payments made by the regional centers. Each regional center's principal source of revenue is payments made by the State of California through the Department of Developmental Services (DDS). The payments made by the state are subject to appropriation. The state annually appropriates funds for the provision of developmental disability services that the regional centers provide while under contract with the DDS.

USE OF PROCEEDS

PROFILE

The California Municipal Finance Authority is a joint powers authority operating under provisions of the Government Code of the State of California. It includes among its membership several towns, cities, counties and special districts within the state. It was created in 2004.

The State of California is by far the largest state in the US. Its estimated $3.4 trillion gross domestic product accounts for nearly 15% of the nation's economic output. It is home to almost 40 million residents, or 12% of the nation's population.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1299298. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

