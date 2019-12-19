Moody's confirms A3 ratings of two National Grid US utilities; negative outlook

London, 19 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed
the A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of The Brooklyn Union Gas Company
(KEDNY) and KeySpan Gas East Corporation (KEDLI). The outlook on
all the ratings is negative. The two regulated utilities,
local gas distribution companies serving customers in "downstate" New
York, are ultimately owned by National Grid plc (National Grid,
Baa1 stable).
This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 15 November
2019. The review was triggered by a 12 November letter from the
New York governor to National Grid giving two weeks' notice of his
intention to order the regulator to revoke National Grid's franchise
in downstate New York unless the group proposed immediate and meaningful
measures to resolve a moratorium on new gas connections previously imposed
to manage supply constraints.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects that National Grid and the New York
governor reached an agreement on 26 November whereby the government removed
the threat of licence revocation in return for National Grid lifting the
moratorium until 1 September 2021 and making $36 million of unfunded
commitments.
Confirmation of KEDLI's and KEDNY's ratings reflects (1) the
limited adverse impact on KEDLI's and KEDNY's key credit metrics,
primarily cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC
/ debt), of the unfunded commitments; and (2) that under the
regulatory framework, the utilities will be able to recover both
the incremental capital expenditure costs (in time through a tracker mechanism)
and the higher commodity costs.
The unfunded commitments that KEDLI and KEDNY incurred from the settlement
are modest in the context of these businesses, around 0.5-0.6%
of combined rate base. Furthermore, Moody's expects
the cash outflows will be split broadly equally between the fiscal years
ending March 2020 and March 2021, further limiting the adverse impact
on CFO pre-WC / debt in these years' metrics (0.3-0.4%
for KEDNY's CFO pre-WC / debt).
Moody's expects the incremental capital expenditure cost associated
with lifting the moratorium to be split broadly equally between new connections
and upgrading infrastructure to allow for short-term measures to
improve security of supply, e.g. compressed natural
gas. Moody's believes KEDNY will bear a slightly larger proportion
of these capital expenditure costs than KEDLI, which the rating
agency estimates to be between $200-300 million over the
next two years, reflecting its larger service territory.
Whilst this will increase negative free cash flows and thus leverage for
both businesses, Moody's expects the impact on metrics will
be partially offset by new rates becoming effective in fiscal 2021.
New rates would be the result of either National Grid pursuing a litigated
rate case settlement for KEDLI and KEDNY or concluding rate case settlement
discussions for the filings made in April 2019. Consequently,
under the regulatory framework and assuming the company's request
for a make-whole provision that would mean they would be no worse
off than if new rates had become effective in April 2020, the companies
would be able to start recovering these capex costs. Moody's
expects the additional commodity costs from the lifting of the moratorium
will represent a small proportion of the capital expenditure costs,
10-20%, and notes that these gas costs can be recovered
in full and on a timely basis.
KEDLI and KEDNY's credit quality is currently underpinned by the low business
risk associated with gas distribution, the (to-date) supportive
regulatory environment in New York, and the additional creditor
protection from various regulatory ring-fencing provisions,
such as explicit leverage and dividend restrictions and a 'golden share'
arrangement that reduce the risk of financial distress. Conversely,
credit metrics are weak for the rating level, accentuated by the
impact of US tax reforms reducing revenues since January 2019, with
pressure particularly acute for KEDNY given the higher spending on environmental
remediation, which will not be immediately recovered through revenue.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on KEDLI and KEDNY's ratings reflect that the
financial profile for both companies is weakly positioned against ratio
guidance for the A3 rating level of CFO pre-WC / debt at least
in the high teens in percentage terms. A material strengthening
in KEDLI and KEDNY's financial profile, which would be necessary
for the current rating level to be sustained, is dependent on a
timely and favourable case settlement or steps by National Grid to bolster
the two subsidiaries balance sheet strength. The former is uncertain
given, for example, residual risks around the regulatory and
political environment which persist despite the 26 November agreement
with the Governor. The negative outlook further takes into account
that the agreement with the Governor only covers arrangements until 1
September 2021 and KEDLI and KEDNY are exposed to risks around the long-term
solution to gas supply constraints.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP/DOWN
The outlook on both companies' ratings could be stabilized if (1)
an enduring solution to manage gas supply constraints beyond September
2021 was reached; and (2) a multi-year rate case settlement
was concluded in a timely manner under which CFO pre-WC / debt
was expected to reach the high teens in percentage terms on an underlying
basis.
The ratings of KEDLI and KEDNY could be downgraded if (1) there was deterioration
in the regulatory or political environment; or (2) it appeared unlikely
that KEDLI and KEDNY would be able to achieve CFO pre-WC / debt
in the high teens in percentage terms from fiscal 2021 onwards.
National Grid owns a range of regulated electricity and gas transmission
networks in the UK and transmission and distribution utilities in the
US. The company reported total revenue of GBP14.9 billion
in fiscal 2019 and total regulated assets of GBP36.9 million (excluding
generation assets) as of March 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The
Confirmations:
....LT Issuer Rating , Confirmed at
A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation
Confirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at
A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Philip Cope
AVP-Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454