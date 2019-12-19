Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The KeySpan Gas East Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: KeySpan Gas East Corporation: Update following rating review for downgrade Credit Opinion: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The: Update following a rating review for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's places ratings of two National Grid US utilities on review for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of KeySpan Gas East Corporation Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The Rating Action: Moody's confirms A3 ratings of two National Grid US utilities; negative outlook 19 Dec 2019 London, 19 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today confirmed the A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of The Brooklyn Union Gas Company (KEDNY) and KeySpan Gas East Corporation (KEDLI). The outlook on all the ratings is negative. The two regulated utilities, local gas distribution companies serving customers in "downstate" New York, are ultimately owned by National Grid plc (National Grid, Baa1 stable). This rating action concludes the review process initiated on 15 November 2019. The review was triggered by a 12 November letter from the New York governor to National Grid giving two weeks' notice of his intention to order the regulator to revoke National Grid's franchise in downstate New York unless the group proposed immediate and meaningful measures to resolve a moratorium on new gas connections previously imposed to manage supply constraints. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating action reflects that National Grid and the New York governor reached an agreement on 26 November whereby the government removed the threat of licence revocation in return for National Grid lifting the moratorium until 1 September 2021 and making $36 million of unfunded commitments. Confirmation of KEDLI's and KEDNY's ratings reflects (1) the limited adverse impact on KEDLI's and KEDNY's key credit metrics, primarily cash flow from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC / debt), of the unfunded commitments; and (2) that under the regulatory framework, the utilities will be able to recover both the incremental capital expenditure costs (in time through a tracker mechanism) and the higher commodity costs. The unfunded commitments that KEDLI and KEDNY incurred from the settlement are modest in the context of these businesses, around 0.5-0.6% of combined rate base. Furthermore, Moody's expects the cash outflows will be split broadly equally between the fiscal years ending March 2020 and March 2021, further limiting the adverse impact on CFO pre-WC / debt in these years' metrics (0.3-0.4% for KEDNY's CFO pre-WC / debt). Moody's expects the incremental capital expenditure cost associated with lifting the moratorium to be split broadly equally between new connections and upgrading infrastructure to allow for short-term measures to improve security of supply, e.g. compressed natural gas. Moody's believes KEDNY will bear a slightly larger proportion of these capital expenditure costs than KEDLI, which the rating agency estimates to be between $200-300 million over the next two years, reflecting its larger service territory. Whilst this will increase negative free cash flows and thus leverage for both businesses, Moody's expects the impact on metrics will be partially offset by new rates becoming effective in fiscal 2021. New rates would be the result of either National Grid pursuing a litigated rate case settlement for KEDLI and KEDNY or concluding rate case settlement discussions for the filings made in April 2019. Consequently, under the regulatory framework and assuming the company's request for a make-whole provision that would mean they would be no worse off than if new rates had become effective in April 2020, the companies would be able to start recovering these capex costs. Moody's expects the additional commodity costs from the lifting of the moratorium will represent a small proportion of the capital expenditure costs, 10-20%, and notes that these gas costs can be recovered in full and on a timely basis. KEDLI and KEDNY's credit quality is currently underpinned by the low business risk associated with gas distribution, the (to-date) supportive regulatory environment in New York, and the additional creditor protection from various regulatory ring-fencing provisions, such as explicit leverage and dividend restrictions and a 'golden share' arrangement that reduce the risk of financial distress. Conversely, credit metrics are weak for the rating level, accentuated by the impact of US tax reforms reducing revenues since January 2019, with pressure particularly acute for KEDNY given the higher spending on environmental remediation, which will not be immediately recovered through revenue. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on KEDLI and KEDNY's ratings reflect that the financial profile for both companies is weakly positioned against ratio guidance for the A3 rating level of CFO pre-WC / debt at least in the high teens in percentage terms. A material strengthening in KEDLI and KEDNY's financial profile, which would be necessary for the current rating level to be sustained, is dependent on a timely and favourable case settlement or steps by National Grid to bolster the two subsidiaries balance sheet strength. The former is uncertain given, for example, residual risks around the regulatory and political environment which persist despite the 26 November agreement with the Governor. The negative outlook further takes into account that the agreement with the Governor only covers arrangements until 1 September 2021 and KEDLI and KEDNY are exposed to risks around the long-term solution to gas supply constraints. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP/DOWN The outlook on both companies' ratings could be stabilized if (1) an enduring solution to manage gas supply constraints beyond September 2021 was reached; and (2) a multi-year rate case settlement was concluded in a timely manner under which CFO pre-WC / debt was expected to reach the high teens in percentage terms on an underlying basis. The ratings of KEDLI and KEDNY could be downgraded if (1) there was deterioration in the regulatory or political environment; or (2) it appeared unlikely that KEDLI and KEDNY would be able to achieve CFO pre-WC / debt in the high teens in percentage terms from fiscal 2021 onwards. National Grid owns a range of regulated electricity and gas transmission networks in the UK and transmission and distribution utilities in the US. The company reported total revenue of GBP14.9 billion in fiscal 2019 and total regulated assets of GBP36.9 million (excluding generation assets) as of March 2019. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The Confirmations: ....LT Issuer Rating , Confirmed at A3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3 ..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation Confirmations: .... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review ..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 