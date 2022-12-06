Moody's confirms Aa2 on Fort Lee, NJ's GOULT and guranteed bonds and assigns Aa2 issuer rating; removes RUR outlook

New York, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa2 issuer rating to the borough of Fort Lee, NJ. The issuer rating reflects the borough's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Moody's also confirmed the borough's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and guaranteed ratings. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties methodology. The borough has about $79.5 million in outstanding debt as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 issuer rating reflects the borough's growing local economy that will continue to see ongoing expansion despite being largely built out. Although regional GDP growth has lagged behind the nation, the borough benefits from its favorable location across the river from Manhattan and is home to the George Washington Bridge, which has led to continual interest from developers for new projects. Hundreds of new residential units along with some commercial space are planned or in the works and will add to the borough's property tax and PILOT revenues. Resident income are above average even after adjusting for the higher cost of living in the area. Full value per capita is also very strong and continues to grow because of the significant tax base growth.

The borough's reserve position is healthy and stable because of its strong budget management, which has enabled reserves to grow annually without major tax increases. Its reserve position has increased annually since fiscal 2017 and is at almost 25% of revenues. The borough also has material additional restricted reserves in its trust funds, which is an additional consideration. The borough reports that fiscal 2022 (year-end December 31) operations are trending well compared to budget and reserves will likely remain stable year-over-year. Although the borough does not report accumulated depreciation in its annual reporting, which is a weakness compared to peers in other states, it does maintain a six-year capital plan that it updates annually and reports to the state.

The borough's long-term liabilities are high compared to peers. Total long-term liabilities in 2021 were an elevated 543% of revenues, largely because of pension and OPEB liabilities, which together represent 80% overall leverage. Adjusted pension and OPEB liabilities will likely be fall, however, because the discount rate that Moody's uses to value pensions is rising, which will push down the present value of liabilities. The borough participates in the state administered pension plans, which have historically been under funded leading to the above-average liability. The borough pays its annually required contribution and has the capacity to pay above the required amount. The borough has been working to reduce its OPEB liability through its union contract negotiations and has taken steps to reduce its liability going forward.

The Aa2 rating on the borough's general obligation unlimited tax bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the borough's full faith and credit pledge, and are paid from a dedicated property tax that is not limited by rate or amount and is levied on all taxable property within the borough.

The Aa2 rating on the borough's guaranteed parking bonds is the same as the issuer rating given the ultimate back stop of the borough's general obligation unlimited tax pledge.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local government issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant decline in long-term liabilities

- Improvement in resident income - Increase in reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Growth in long-term liabilities

- Contraction of the local economy - Decline in reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding obligations are valid and legally binding obligations payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied upon all the taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The outstanding Borough Guaranteed Parking Revenue Bonds (Guntzer Street Parking Deck/Parking Lot/Office Space Project), Series 2017 bonds are ultimately payable from the borough's unlimited property tax pledge pursuant to the guarantee agreement.

PROFILE

The Borough of Fort Lee is located in Bergen County (Aaa rating under review for possible downgrade) immediately across the Hudson River from New York City (Aa2 stable). The borough has roughly 37,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

