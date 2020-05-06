Moody's confirms Aa2 on North TX Municipal Water District's Lower East Fork Wastewater Interceptor System, Ser 2016

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aa2 rating on North Texas Municipal Water District's (NTMWD) outstanding Lower East Fork Wastewater Interceptor System Contract Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2016. The confirmation concludes the review for possible downgrade placed on April 13, 2020 of the district's Series 2016 Aa2 rating as a result of the transition of the Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 from a primary to an additional methodology with the US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt methodology published in October 2017 as the primary methodology. The confirmation affects $7.9 million in outstanding contract revenue debt. There is no outlook on debt secured by Lower East Fork Interceptor System.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's significant and essential role conveying wastewater to a wastewater treatment plant, very low operational risk, favorable credit quality of the key contracting parties, and the strong legal provisions governing the revenues derived from the contracting parties. The rating also incorporates the health of the greater NTMWD wastewater treatment system. Finally, the rating reflects the district's sum sufficient coverage and somewhat elevated debt profile.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for NTMWD - Lower East Fork. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of NTMWD - Lower East Fork changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Improvement in days cash on hand and/or net position of the system

- Significant reduction in the debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material weakening of system service quality or financial position

- Deterioration of the credit quality of member cities

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special obligations of the district, secured by and payable from an irrevocable first lien on and pledge of the pledged revenues. The district is obligated to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds solely from and to the extent of the payments to be received from the participants pursuant to the contract.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable.

PROFILE

North Texas Municipal Water District's (NTMWD) Lower East Fork Wastewater Interceptor System transports wastewater collected in member cities to a wastewater treatment plant owned and operated by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The system has two member cities - Mesquite (Aa2 utility system revenue rating) and Seagoville. There are no plans for additional member cities in the future.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. An additional methodology used in this rating was Public Sector Pool Programs and Financings Methodology published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1171420. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

James Kerin

Lead Analyst

Regional PFG Dallas

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Plaza Of The Americas

600 North Pearl St. Suite 2165

Dallas 75201

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Thomas Jacobs

Additional Contact

Regional PFG Northeast

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

