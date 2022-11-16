Moody's confirms Aa2, removing from under review for upgrade, and affirms VMIG 1 LOC-backed ratings of Clark County, Nevada Industrial Development Revenue Bonds, (Southwest Gas Corporation Project), Series 2008A

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has confirmed Aa2, removing from under review for upgrade, and affirmed VMIG 1 letter of credit (LOC) backed ratings of Clark County, Nevada Industrial Development Revenue Bonds, (Southwest Gas Corporation Project), Series 2008A (the Bonds). The confirmation of the long-term rating and affirmation of the short-term rating are in connection with the issuance of a substitute LOC provided by MUFG Bank Ltd. (the Bank) to replace the LOC previously issued by MUFG Union Bank, N.A. supporting the Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the effective date of the replacement, currently scheduled for November 16, 2022, the long-term rating will continue to be based on a joint default analysis (JDA) which reflects Moody's approach to rating jointly supported transactions. JDA incorporates: (i) the long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the LOC, and the underlying rating of the Bonds; (ii) the probability of default in payment by the Bank and Southwest Gas Corporation (the Obligor); and (iii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction, which provide for timely debt service payments. Moody's current long-term and short-term CR Assessments of the Bank are A1(cr) and P-1(cr), respectively. Moody's underlying rating of the Bonds is Baa1.

Moody's has determined that the joint probability of default between the Bank and the Obligor is low, which results in credit risk consistent with a JDA rating of Aa2 for the Bonds. Moody's assessment of the likelihood of timely payment of purchase price is reflected in the short-term rating of the Bonds, which is based on the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's upgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Upgrade of the short-term rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

• Moody's downgrades the long-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the underlying rating of the Bonds.

• Moody's determines that the default dependence between the Obligor and the Bank has increased.

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The LOC is sized to cover the principal amount of the Bonds currently outstanding plus 36 days of interest at 12%, the maximum rate applicable to the Bonds, calculated based on a 365-day year, and provides sufficient coverage for the Bonds in the daily and weekly interest rate modes.

Draws presented pursuant to the LOC for principal and interest received by the Bank at or prior to 3:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on the following business day. In the event that the Bank fails to honor a draw under the LOC for any payment of principal and/or interest, the trustee shall use the Obligor's funds on deposit in order to make full and timely payments to the bondholders. Draws made under the LOC for interest shall be automatically and immediately reinstated by the Bank upon payment of such drawing.

Draws presented pursuant to the LOC for purchase price received by the Bank by 12:00 p.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Bonds which are purchased by the Bank due to a failed remarketing are held by the trustee and will not be released until the trustee has received confirmation from the Bank stating that the LOC has been reinstated in the amount of the purchase price drawn for such Bonds.

Prior to the termination, expiration or substitution of the LOC the Bonds are subject to mandatory tender or acceleration as provided below:

• Expiration: Mandatory tender on the business day immediately preceding the expiration date of the LOC. The stated expiration date of the LOC is September 10, 2024.

• Substitution of the LOC: Mandatory tender on the substitution date.

• Interest rate mode conversion: Mandatory tender on each interest rate mode conversion date.

• Event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement: Upon receipt by the trustee of notice from the Bank of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement with direction to accelerate the Bonds, the trustee shall accelerate the Bonds and declare the Bonds immediately due and payable. Upon such declaration interest shall cease to accrue and the Bonds shall become immediately due and payable.

Bondholders may optionally tender Bonds in the weekly mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the trustee at least seven days in advance. Bond holders may optionally tender Bonds in the daily rate mode on any business day by delivering written notice to the trustee by 10:30 a.m. (New York City time) on the purchase date. Bondholders tendering Bonds will receive purchase price equal to the par amount of the Bonds tendered plus accrued interest to the tender date.

The Bonds will remain in the weekly rate mode with interest paid on the first business day of each month. The interest rate on the Bonds may be converted, in whole, to the auction, daily, flexible, or term interest rate modes. Moody's JDA and short-term ratings apply to the Bonds in the daily and weekly rate modes only.

The LOC will expire upon the earliest of: (i) the stated expiration date, November 14, 2025; (ii) the earlier of (a) 15 days following conversion of the interest rate on all Bonds to a rate mode other than daily or weekly; or (b) upon the honoring of the drawing for the mandatory purchase upon such interest rate conversion; (iii) upon receipt of the Bank of notice from the trustee that either (a) no Bonds remain outstanding; (b) all draws required under the LOC have been made and honored; or (c) a replacement letter of credit has been issued to replace the LOC pursuant to the Indenture; (iv) the date the available amount of LOC is permanently reduced to zero; (v) the date on which acceleration drawing is honored by the Bank; (vi) the date on which Bank honors the mandatory purchase drawing resulting from either expiration or substitution of LOC; and (vii) the date on which Bank honors an acceleration drawing following the trustee's receipt of notice of an event of default under the Reimbursement Agreement with direction to accelerate.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

