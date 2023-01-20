Moody's confirms Aaa on City of San Antonio TX's issuer and GOLT ratings, confirms Aa1 and Aa2 on lease ratings and Aa1 on non-ad valorem tax ratings, outlook revised to stable

New York, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Aaa on the City of San Antonio, TX's issuer rating. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's confirms the Aaa rating on the city's general obligation limited tax (GOLT) debt, the Aa1 and Aa2 lease revenue ratings, and the Aa1 rating on the city's non ad valorem tax debt rating. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $3.3 billion in outstanding debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the city's large and robust economy that continues to grow at a much faster rate than the nation and other large city peers. Resident income levels and full value per capita are low for the rating category, reflecting the effect of sizeable institutional presence that serves a critical function in the nation's defense system. Even so, the presence of several military installations remains one of the main anchors of the areas. The rating also incorporates the city's long history of strong operating performance which has driven stable and favorable results guided by a sophisticated management team that employs long range financial and capital planning and frequent financial monitoring. Lasty, the rating considers the city's total leverage that is higher than peers reflecting continued investment in infrastructure to support the needs of a growing population.

San Antonio's economy will remain a strength benefiting from significant new development and reinvestment. This, plus the availability of jobs, has supported population growth, further augmenting the need for single and multifamily construction, driving sizeable increases in full value; full value has averaged a 6.5% annual increase over the past five years through fiscal 2023. However, full value per capita and resident income remain weak relative to the nation and peers reflecting the large institutional presence largely concentrated in military presence which is excluded from taxation and not captured in the full value. Areas with high institutional presence also typically report lower income levels. Despite this, the industry provides a stabilizing presence and has also supported the development of parallel companies in the security space such as cyber security, which when coupled with growth in its other major (financial services, tourism) and non-major sectors has contributed to GDP growing at a faster pace than the nation and several large city peers. Demand for the area also supported the city's post pandemic recovery with the unemployment rate down to 3.4% as of November 2022, from the 7.5% reported in 2020 per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

San Antonio's finances will remain favorable in the next 12 to 18 months as management continues to budget conservatively. Preliminary results for fiscal 2022 reflect continued strong operating performance. This follows fiscal 2021's where the city's Moody's adjusted available fund balance and business activities' net current assets increased to $649.3 million, a solid 24.2% of revenue. This figure is slightly understated as it does not include $28.8 million in federal grants received after the close of the fiscal year and a $58.6 million reimbursement from the city's Municipal Facilities Corporation for expenditures related to the City Tower Project, the city's administrative complex. When adjusted for these receipts, the fund balance improved to $736.7 million, 27.5% of revenue. The fiscal 2023 budget is underway and city officials do not expect any negative variances to budget.

The city's leverage will remain above average for the next several years as the city continues to invest in infrastructure and other needs to serve its growing population. At fiscal year-end 2021, debt totaled $3.7 billion, 1.4 times revenue. In May 2022, voters passed a $1.2 billion general obligation bond authorization which will drive annual debt issuance for the next several years for various city-wide capital needs. In addition, the city has substantial pension and OPEB liabilities. Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $6.1 billion, about 2.3 times revenue. Total leverage including other small long-term liabilities, is $12.1 billion, 4.5 times revenue. This figure falls to 4.4 times when excluding the convention center hotel corporation debt which was paid off after the close of the fiscal year.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and GOLT ratings reflects the ample taxing headroom under the limited tax cap that provides more than five times debt service, offsetting the lack of full faith and credit pledge and the inability of the city to increase the tax above the cap.

The one notch distinction between the city's issuer rating and the Aa1 lease rating reflects appropriation risk and the more essential assets financed (municipal building, emergency dispatch center and new administrative building).

The two-notch distinction between the city's issuer rating and the Aa2 lease rating reflects appropriation risk and the less essential assets financed (convention center).

The Aa1 rating on the contract tax debt reflects the city's pledge of contract revenues paid to the city by City of San Antonio, TX Combined Utility Enterprise (City Public Service, CPS Energy) (Aa2 stable) which provides for very high debt service coverage. The rating also considers the high credit quality of the city and CPS Energy, which is the city's electric and gas utility system. Additional considerations include adequate legal provisions which are weakened by the lack of a debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the economy and a stable financial position, which when coupled with prudent practices, will keep the above average leverage manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased leverage (issuer rating)

- Sustained imbalance leading to a decrease in reserves and liquidity (issuer rating)

- Weakened economic metrics reflected in key indicators (issuer rating)

- Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOLT, lease and non-ad valorem tax ratings)

- Non appropriation of lease revenue debt (lease ratings)

- Significant reduction in withholding or interruption of contract payments from CPS Energy to the city or from the city to the Industrial Development Corporation (non ad valorem (contract) tax rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds, certificates and notes are payable from a direct and continuing annual ad valorem tax, levied on all taxable property, within the limits prescribed by law.

The lease bonds are payable from all available city funds subject to annual appropriation.

The non-ad valorem tax (contract tax) bonds are payable from a pledge of the transfer of payments received from CPS Energy. The transfer from CPS Energy to the city is fifth in priority, not to exceed 14% of the gross revenues of the system.

PROFILE

The City of San Antonio is the county seat of Bexar County (Aaa RUR) and is the seventh largest city in the nation and second most populous metropolitan area in Texas (Aaa stable). The city's total operations include governmental and business enterprise services, a majority of which consists of airport and solid waste operations. The local economy is anchored by three primary sectors: military, financial services, and tourism. The current population is estimated at 1.5 million.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in theses ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

