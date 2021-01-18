Moody's confirms Aeris B3 rating; Outlook negative

New York, January 18, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed today the B3 rating assigned to the Senior Unsecured rating of Aeris Holding Costa Rica S.A. ("Aeris") and changed the rating outlook to negative. The rating action concludes the rating review that initiated on November 10th, 2020.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Aeris Holding Costa Rica S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture; Confirmed at B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aeris Holding Costa Rica S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating action follows the confirmation that Aeris received a compensation of approximately $29.9 million from the Government of Costa Rica (B2 negative) in line with the economic re-equilibrium clauses established in the Contrato de Gestión Interesada ("CGI"), under which Aeris operates. The cash injection materially improves Aeris' cash position easing the pressures on liquidity. With this cash injection Aeris is expected to will be able to meet operating expenditures and debt service payments without drawing from the debt service reserve account.

According to the CGI, Aeris is entitled to receive compensation in the form of reimbursement, tariff increases or a concession extension as a result of the decrease of the traffic levels of 15% or more over the last 12 months. Aeris reached an agreement with the Government of Costa Rica in which they received $29.9 to re-establish financial equilibrium. In addition, we understand that the Government of Costa Rica is analyzing a potential concession extension.

Aeris rating reflects the slow recovery of traffic amid the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on Aeris' liquidity position. Despite the recent reopening of the airport, our updated enplanement scenarios incorporate a much slower recovery in 2021. As a result, Aeris will continue to rely on available cash to sustain operations and meet debt service payments.

Although Aeris resumed commercial operations in October and opened its borders to international travelers, the degree and speed of traffic recovery is uncertain. As of December, traffic was down 74% compared to the same month in 2020. We expect that the coronavirus outbreak will continue to result in low passenger traffic through 2021. On a yearly basis, Moody's currently expects that the decline in passenger traffic will amount around 60-70% below 2019 in 2021, although more challenging scenarios could emerge.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel. The ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak along with the need to maintain health and safety in airport operations will continue to pose risks that are reflected in the negative rating outlook.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is negative to incorporate the uncertainty with respect to the speed and magnitude of traffic recovery, the evolution of the pandemic and the effectiveness of the vaccination programs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

In light of the negative outlook, upward rating pressure on Aeris' rating is unlikely in the near future. However, the outlook could change to stable if the traffic recovery leads to the stabilization of liquidity and Aeris is projected to record debt service coverage ratios above 1.1x on a sustained basis.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if traffic recovery is slower than expected, such that Aeris is projected to record debt service coverage ratios below 1.0x on a sustained basis and available liquidity is materially reduced.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

