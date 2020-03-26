Moody's confirms Affinity Water's ratings; negative outlook

London, 26 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the
Baa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Affinity Water Limited (Affinity
Water) as well as the A3 senior secured debt rating of Class A notes and
Baa3 subordinated rating of Class B notes issued by its finance subsidiaries
and guaranteed by Affinity Water. The rating outlook is negative.
A full list of affected ratings is attached towards the end of this press
release.
This rating action concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December
2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority
(Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and
Wales, of its final determination for the five-year regulatory
period commencing April 2020 (AMP7).
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating confirmation reflects Moody's view that,
going into AMP7, Affinity Water has the capacity to maintain financial
ratios in line with guidance for its current ratings and that any underperformance
against regulatory assumptions may be mitigated by management action to
defend credit quality. At the same time, the negative outlook
reflects the risk that if operating performance cannot be improved or
otherwise offset by credit-strengthening measures, Affinity
Water's Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR), would likely
fall below the 1.3x minimum guidance for its Baa1 rating.
The rating confirmation positively reflects the company's low business
risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services operating under
a well-established, transparent and predictable regulatory
framework and the benefit to creditors from the bond covenant and security
package. However, at the start of the new regulatory period,
Affinity Water faces (1) a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns
to ca. 2.4% real in cash terms, compared with
3.6% in the current period; and (2) challenging performance
targets. Compared with the regulator's draft determination,
Ofwat's final determination has reduced the company's exposure to
the risk of cost overruns, but not eliminated the risk of performance
penalties.
On 16 December 2019, Ofwat published its final determination for
AMP7. As previously flagged by the regulator, the determination
includes a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42%
for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which
incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory
assets as at 31 March 2013 to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing
costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices
Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows
over time, Moody's estimates that Affinity Water will have
an average allowed cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7.
On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current
period, allowed returns will fall to 1.92% (1.96%
including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74%
including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut. Affinity
Water has a lower embedded cost of debt than some of its peers,
but the material cut in allowed returns coupled with the company's
continuing high gearing will pressure interest coverage metrics.
Ofwat's allowances for base operating and maintenance expenditure,
excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were
GBP1.2 billion, broadly in line with the company's
request in its August 2019 draft determination response. For enhancement
expenditure, Affinity Water was also granted an allowance roughly
in line with the amount requested in its August 2019 draft determination
response, including a separate GBP83 million of spending related
to strategic water resources development.
However, the company continues to be exposed to stringent operational
targets, despite Ofwat lowering the level of stretch on a number
of performance commitments. Moody's estimates that Affinity
Water could face net performance penalties of around GBP24 million over
the AMP7 period, if it performed in line with its business plan.
These penalties would largely be linked to leakage, supply interruptions
and mains bursts, as well as penalties on the new customer satisfaction
measures, given its historically weak performance in that area.
While penalties will be paid with a two-year lag and may thus only
bite in the later part of the period, the majority of penalties
would still affect cash flows during the AMP7 period. In addition,
the calibration of targets and incentive rates means that severe weather
events could carry disproportionate downside risk.
Moody's base case scenario, reflecting the final determination,
results in Affinity Water exhibiting an AICR within the range of 1.2-1.4x,
and gearing at just under 80% over the AMP7 period. These
ratios position the company weakly against its current Baa1 rating and
if Affinity Water incurs the penalties estimated by Moody's then
the AICR could fall persistently below the 1.3x guidance for the
current rating. However, total expenditure allowances in
line with the company's ask may allow Affinity Water to invest in
performance improvements that could help avoid significant penalties.
Finally, Affinity Water's current Baa1 CFR takes into account
the benefit to creditors from the company's covenant and security
package. Key creditor protections include (1) a cash trapping mechanism,
designed to maintain and restore credit quality by preventing distributions
and retaining cash in the company if certain financial ratios are breached;
(2) liquidity facilities (and/or cash reserves) equal to 12 months of
debt service; (3) a first-ranking fixed charge over Affinity
Water's shares, plus first-ranking fixed and floating charges
over all of the company's assets, rights and undertakings;
(4) the agreement by financial creditors to give up their individual rights
to petition for insolvency proceedings and (5) restrictions on debt maturity
concentration.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk that Affinity Water's metrics
could fall outside of the minimum guidance for the current rating (outlined
below), if it is not able to avoid or otherwise offset performance
penalties over the AMP7 period. The outlook could be stabilised,
if ongoing investments will lead to improved operational performance or
the company can mitigate weaker ongoing cash flows by credit-strengthening
measures.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING
Given the current negative outlook and the challenges presented by the
final determination Moody's currently does not envisage any upward
rating pressure.
The ratings could be downgraded if Affinity Water was likely to exhibit
gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, persistently above 80%,
and an AICR persistently below 1.3x.
In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant
increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory
changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of
regulatory earnings, which are not offset by other credit-strengthening
measures; or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Confirmations
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Ratings Confirmed at A3
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance Plc
....BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Ratings Confirmed at Baa3
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Ratings Confirmed at A3
..Issuer: Affinity Water Limited
....LT Corporate Family Rating, Rating
Confirmed at Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance (2004) Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Affinity Water Finance Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Affinity Water Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
Affinity Water Limited is the largest of the six water-only companies
(WoCs) in England and Wales in terms of customers served. It is
the second largest by RCV (after South East Water Limited), with
an RCV of GBP1.2 billion as at March 2019. For the 12 months
ended 31 March 2019, Affinity Water reported revenue of GBP312 million
and operating profit of GBP59 million. The company supplied water
to around 1.3 million household customers and over 66,000
local businesses (equivalent to a population of over 3.6 million
people) across parts of Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire,
Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent and London.
Since May 2018, Affinity Water's ultimate shareholders are Allianz
Capital Partners (36.6% share), HICL Infrastructure
(36.5%) and DIF Infrastructure (26.9%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454