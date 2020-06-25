Moody's confirms Affordable Care's Caa2 rating, outlook stable

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of Affordable Care Holding Corp. ("ACH") including
the Corporate Family Rating at Caa2, the Probability of Default
Rating at Caa2-PD, and the first lien senior secured bank
credit facility at Caa1. At the same time, Moody's changed
the outlook to stable from rating under review. This concludes
the rating review that was initiated on March 26, 2020.
The confirmation of the Caa2 CFR reflects ACH's already high leverage
and challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The rating
also reflects the rising refinancing risk as ACH's revolver (now fully
drawn) expires in October 2021. The potential for prolonged credit
market disruption for highly leveraged companies increases refinancing
risk as well as the risk that the company could pursue a transaction that
Moody's deems to be a distressed exchange, and hence a default under
Moody's definition. That said, ACH's affiliated practice
revenues have ramped up in recent weeks as they re-opened supported
by PPP loans from the stimulus package. Improved performance at
the affiliated practices has a positive impact on ACH's revenue
and liquidity.
The stable outlook is reflective of Moody's view that volumes will
recover toward pre-crisis levels in the next 12-18 months
and reflects Moody's view that the default probability is appropriately
captured at the current rating level of Caa2.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Affordable Care Holding Corp.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at Caa2-PD, Previously on Review for Downgrade
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at Caa2, Previously on Review for Downgrade
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD3), Previously on Review for Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Affordable Care Holding Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
ACH's Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage
and weak free cash flow. ACH has limited revenue diversification
with roughly 75% of revenue derived from denture services,
which is mostly self-pay. The credit profile is also constrained
by weaker operational performance resulting from volume declines experienced
amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The credit profile also reflects
rising refinancing risk (revolver expires in October 2021) and the risk
that a significant and prolonged recession in the US could reduce longer-term
demand for ACH's products.
The rating is supported by ACH's strong market presence as the largest
provider of dentures in the US, good geographic diversification
across the U.S., and historically positive trends
in same-store sales growth. Additionally, ACH has
some ability to improve cash flow and liquidity by reducing new office
openings and new dentist affiliation investments.
Moody's considers ACH to have weak liquidity. The company has historically
had negative free cash flow due to growth and acquisition spending.
While the company can reduce these expenditures, Moody's expects
ACH to have continued negative free cash flow in 2020 due to weakness
from the coronavirus pandemic. Liquidity is supported by the company's
approximately $55 million of cash as of March 31, 2020,
which includes a fully drawn $50 million revolver. ACH has
refinancing risk as its revolver expires in October 2021.
Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human
health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, ACH faces other
social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability
of healthcare services. While Moody's does not consider the dental
service organizations (DSOs) to face the same level of social risk as
many other healthcare providers, ACH in particular, generates
a majority of revenues from fee-for-service, out-of-pocket
payments paid directly by patients. Further, ACH had a cybersecurity
incident in mid-2019. As a result, the incident has
led the company to invest further into its cybersecurity systems and practices,
which should allow it to protect itself from future cyber-attacks.
From a governance perspective, Moody's views ACH's growth strategy
to be aggressive given its history of debt-funded acquisitions
and high leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if Affordable Care experiences prolonged
operating disruption related to the coronavirus pandemic or ensuing economic
downturn, further erosion of liquidity or refinancing risk increases.
The ratings could be upgraded if Affordable Care improves liquidity,
successfully refinances its debt maturities, and is able to return
volumes to pre-crisis levels.
ACH is a U.S. DSO which provides management and dental laboratory
services to affiliated dental centers, primarily focused on dentures.
Under management service agreements, ACH provides business support
services necessary for the administration of the non-clinical aspects
of the dental operations, while the affiliated practices,
operated by dental practitioners, are responsible for providing
dental care to patients. In addition to providing dental facilities
(primarily leased from third parties), and dental supplies to the
affiliated practices, the company also provides business operations,
financial, marketing, and other administrative services.
ACH is affiliated with 347 dental offices across 41 U.S.
states. The company is owned by Berkshire Partners LLC, and
had $277 million of LTM March 31, 2020 net revenue.
As a privately-owned company, ACH discloses limited information
publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jaime Johnson
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653