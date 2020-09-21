Moody's confirms Aircastle's Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has confirmed the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured rating of Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle"). The company's outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review of Aircastle's ratings initiated on 1 June 2020 to evaluate the impact of the global downturn in air travel on the company's credit profile.

The disruption in air travel globally is related to the coronavirus pandemic, which Moody's regards as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Aircastle Limited

....Pref. Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba2

....Subordinate Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aircastle Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has confirmed Aircastle's ratings based on improvements the company has made to its liquidity position in recent months, which has strengthened its resilience to the negative effects on operating performance of the severe downturn in the global aviation sector. The ratings confirmation also recognizes the stabilizing influence on Aircastle's financial condition of the company's ownership by Marubeni Corporation (Baa2 stable) and Muzuho Leasing, which acquired Aircastle's publicly-held shares in Q1 2020. Moody's expects that Aircastle's shareholders will continue to aid the company's financial stability by facilitating access to funding alternatives, providing a strong liquidity runway. The ratings confirmation also reflects Aircastle's expertise in mid-life commercial aircraft investing, but also its fleet composition that includes older aircraft that Moody's believes are more vulnerable to lower utilization and greater value deterioration in a protracted disruption in air travel, and which poses greater risks to the company's earnings, cash flow and capital position compared to certain peers.

Aircastle's liability and liquidity management actions since June have strengthened the company's liquidity runway. Moody's estimates that Aircastle had over 200% liquidity coverage of 12-month's liquidity uses on a pro forma basis as of 31 August 2020. In August, Aircastle issued $650 million of senior unsecured notes, proceeds of which were used to repay amounts outstanding under the company's revolving credit facility, restoring availability for future requirements. The company also arranged a new $150 million line of credit with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (A1 stable), a lead bank of Aircastle's shareholders. The company's liquidity position is aided by manageable debt maturities of $604 million and $740 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as well as by low commitments to acquire aircraft compared to certain investment-grade peers.

Aircastle's debt maturities are less distributed compared to certain peers, including the 2022 final maturity of its primary revolving credit agreement. However, a high proportion of Aircastle's aircraft are unencumbered, which provides a potential secondary source of liquidity, though Moody's expects that access to debt capital is less certain than in the past, given uncertainty regarding aircraft values. Moody's expects that Aircastle will continue to prioritize maintaining a strong liquidity during the downturn. A decline in liquidity coverage to less than 150% during the downturn could result in a ratings downgrade.

A credit challenge for Aircastle and other aircraft leasing companies is navigating the unprecedented decline in the aviation sector that has accompanied the global coronavirus pandemic. Moody's expects that air passenger demand will recover strongly toward 2019 levels during 2023, but during the interim weak airline performance will result in higher lease defaults and lower leased aircraft utilization and lease rates, negatively affecting lessors' rental revenues, earnings and cash flows through 2022. As a result of these challenges, Moody's has lowered its assessment of aircraft lessors' operating environment to Ba1 from Baa2 to reflect lower expected industry stability.

Lessors have accommodated airlines by agreeing to short-term deferrals of a portion of lease payments in exchange for repayment with interest on an agreed schedule. Aircastle had agreed with airline customers to temporarily defer rental collections totaling $99 million at 30 June 2020, which represented about 12% of Aircastle's rental and finance revenues for the 12 months then ended. Moody's expects that many weakened airlines will press for extensions of existing rent deferral agreements and repayment schedules, extending the temporary weakening of Aircastle's operating cash flow. Revenue declines associated with defaulted leases and the increased difficulty of redeploying aircraft into alternate lease arrangements given the weak demand environment will further weaken operating cash flows until leased aircraft demand strengthens as air travel volumes recover.

As an additional credit challenge, Moody's believes that Aircastle is more significantly exposed to reduced utilization of its fleet of leased commercial aircraft than investment-grade rated peers. Aircastle's $7.2 billion fleet 274 aircraft at 30 June 2020 had an average age of 10.3 years compared to a rated peer median of 6.3 years and an average remaining lease term of 4.3 years compared to a rated peer median of 6.8 years. Aircastle's contracted rental revenues roll-off more quickly than peers; replacing revenues through renewals and remarketing efforts could be especially challenging for Aircastle given the higher proportion of older aircraft in its fleet. Moody's believes that this increases the downside risks for Aircastle's revenues, earnings and cash flow compared to peers.

Moody's does expect that leasing will remain an important source of aircraft acquisition capital for the airline industry and that recovery will provide new leasing opportunities that will help to revive cash flows and earnings. Airlines focused on capital efficiency will likely see value in leasing lower-cost mid-life narrow-body aircraft as air travel demand recovers, particularly if fuel costs remain low, which should benefit demand for Aircastle's fleet and strengthen its earnings and cash flow prospects, once the recovery in air travel is more established.

Moody's views the strength and long-term investment intentions of Aircastle's shareholders are an important offset to Aircastle's heightened operating challenges. Moody's expects that Aircastle's financial resilience will continue to be aided by its shareholders' strong fiduciary oversight and governance of the company.

Aircastle's negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations of a more extended and weaker recovery in air travel that results in higher risks to earnings, cash flow, liquidity and capital positions.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflect the negative effects on Aircastle of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality, profitability, capital and liquidity it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months given the negative outlook, but Aircastle's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company maintains stronger liquidity than the average of investment-grade peers, 2) earnings and cash flow demonstrate unexpected resilience during the downturn and recover to levels stronger than peers; 3) fleet residual value risks materially decline, and 4) the company's management of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage ratio materially lower than peer average.

Aircastle's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity in relation to expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) declines to less than 150%, 2) revenues weaken and costs increase to the extent that the company will be unable to generate materially positive profits and operating cash in 2023; 3) debt-to-equity leverage increases more than Moody's expects due to high impairment charges; 4) the company's competitive positioning otherwise weakens.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

