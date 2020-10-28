Moody's confirms Alam Sutera's CFR at Caa1; outlook negative

Singapore, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) (Alam Sutera).

Moody's has also assigned a Caa1 definitive rating to the 2024 and 2025 senior secured notes to be issued by Alam Sutera. The new notes are guaranteed by most of Alam Sutera subsidiaries and will be secured by a mortgage over the Mall@Alam Sutera land lot and a commercial land lot.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the backed senior unsecured ratings of the 2021 notes and 2022 notes issued by Alam Synergy Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alam Sutera, to Caa2 from Caa3. The notes are guaranteed by Alam Sutera and most of its subsidiaries.

The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

The rating actions follow Alam Sutera's announcement on 28 October 2020 of the successful exchange offer for its US dollar bonds, namely its $115 million bonds due April 2021 and $370 million bonds due April 2022. 86.1% of the 2021 bond holders and 87.41% of the 2022 bond holders agreed to exchange their positions for the new 2024 and 2025 US dollar bonds. Once the exchange offer is completed, Alam Sutera's total US dollar bonds will comprise $15.99 million bonds due April 2021, $46.58 million bonds due April 2022, $171.40 million bonds due October 2024 and $251.00 million bonds due April 2025.

"The confirmation of Alam Sutera's CFR at Caa1 reflects an improvement in company's debt maturity profile, whereby its refinancing risk has become manageable over the next 12-18 months. However, the reduction in the company's land sales will keep Alam Sutera's credit metrics weak in 2020 and 2021," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The outlook is negative because further down the line, the refinancing risk on Alam Sutera's 2022 notes has not been eliminated. Although the amount outstanding is small at around $46.58 million, we expect the company to depend on external funding because it will not generate sufficient operating cash flow to address the risk," adds Poh.

The new 2024 and 2025 senior secured bonds are rated in line with Alam Sutera's Caa1 corporate family rating while the existing 2021 and 2022 senior unsecured bonds are rated one notch lower at Caa2 to reflect legal subordination risk.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's views the exchange offer as a distressed exchange because the transaction allows Alam Sutera to avoid an eventual default on its US dollar bonds since the company does not have sufficient funds to address the maturity in April 2021. The transaction will also result in significant economic loss for investors when compared to the original payment promise for the notes.

Moody's expects Alam Sutera will have sufficient cash to repay the remaining $15.99 million bond due April 2021. As of 30 June 2020, the company held cash and cash equivalents of around IDR1,118 billion ($77 million). This cash balance is also sufficient to cover Moody's expectation of approximately IDR250 billion of operating cash outflow and around IDR200 billion in capital spending over the next 18 months.

Moody's expects Alam Sutera's financial metrics will weaken in 2020 and stay weak in 2021, driven by a reduction in land sales. Its leverage, as measured by debt/homebuilding EBITDA will be around 15.0x and 10.0x in 2020 and 2021 respectively, while its EBIT interest coverage will be less than 1.5x in 2020-21. For the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, Alam Sutera had leverage of 4.7x and EBIT interest coverage of 1.9x.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from Alam Sutera's (1) weak financial management, as its debt maturity wall has resulted in significant refinancing risk and the proposed exchange offer; and (2) concentrated ownership by its promoter as well as its five-member board of commissioners, of which only two members are independent. Nonetheless, the company is run by experienced professionals and has a track record of reducing capital spending to preserve liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, the outlook could return to stable if Alam Sutera (1) improves its liquidity by addressing the refinancing risk of its 2022 notes; and (2) continues to execute its core marketing sales, such that its adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest expense stays above 1.0x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is an increasing likelihood that Alam Sutera is unable to redeem its 2022 bonds on maturity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in November 1993 and listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in December 2007, Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) is an integrated property developer in Indonesia that focuses on the sale of land lots in accordance with township planning requirements, as well as property development in residential and commercial segments in Indonesia. As of 31 December 2019, the family of The Ning King owned around 47% of the company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jacintha Poh

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

