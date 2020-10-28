Moody's confirms Alam Sutera's CFR at Caa1; outlook negative

Singapore, October 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has confirmed the Caa1 corporate family rating
(CFR) of Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) (Alam Sutera).
Moody's has also assigned a Caa1 definitive rating to the 2024 and 2025
senior secured notes to be issued by Alam Sutera. The new notes
are guaranteed by most of Alam Sutera subsidiaries and will be secured
by a mortgage over the Mall@Alam Sutera land lot and a commercial land
lot.
At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the backed senior unsecured
ratings of the 2021 notes and 2022 notes issued by Alam Synergy Pte.
Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alam Sutera,
to Caa2 from Caa3. The notes are guaranteed by Alam Sutera and
most of its subsidiaries.
The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from ratings under
review.
The rating actions follow Alam Sutera's announcement on 28 October 2020
of the successful exchange offer for its US dollar bonds, namely
its $115 million bonds due April 2021 and $370 million bonds
due April 2022. 86.1% of the 2021 bond holders and
87.41% of the 2022 bond holders agreed to exchange their
positions for the new 2024 and 2025 US dollar bonds. Once the exchange
offer is completed, Alam Sutera's total US dollar bonds will
comprise $15.99 million bonds due April 2021, $46.58
million bonds due April 2022, $171.40 million bonds
due October 2024 and $251.00 million bonds due April 2025.
"The confirmation of Alam Sutera's CFR at Caa1 reflects an
improvement in company's debt maturity profile, whereby its refinancing
risk has become manageable over the next 12-18 months. However,
the reduction in the company's land sales will keep Alam Sutera's
credit metrics weak in 2020 and 2021," says Jacintha Poh,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The outlook is negative because further down the line, the
refinancing risk on Alam Sutera's 2022 notes has not been eliminated.
Although the amount outstanding is small at around $46.58
million, we expect the company to depend on external funding because
it will not generate sufficient operating cash flow to address the risk,"
adds Poh.
The new 2024 and 2025 senior secured bonds are rated in line with Alam
Sutera's Caa1 corporate family rating while the existing 2021 and 2022
senior unsecured bonds are rated one notch lower at Caa2 to reflect legal
subordination risk.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's views the exchange offer as a distressed exchange because the
transaction allows Alam Sutera to avoid an eventual default on its US
dollar bonds since the company does not have sufficient funds to address
the maturity in April 2021. The transaction will also result in
significant economic loss for investors when compared to the original
payment promise for the notes.
Moody's expects Alam Sutera will have sufficient cash to repay the remaining
$15.99 million bond due April 2021. As of 30 June
2020, the company held cash and cash equivalents of around IDR1,118
billion ($77 million). This cash balance is also sufficient
to cover Moody's expectation of approximately IDR250 billion of operating
cash outflow and around IDR200 billion in capital spending over the next
18 months.
Moody's expects Alam Sutera's financial metrics will weaken in 2020 and
stay weak in 2021, driven by a reduction in land sales. Its
leverage, as measured by debt/homebuilding EBITDA will be around
15.0x and 10.0x in 2020 and 2021 respectively, while
its EBIT interest coverage will be less than 1.5x in 2020-21.
For the 12 months ended 30 June 2020, Alam Sutera had leverage of
4.7x and EBIT interest coverage of 1.9x.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from Alam Sutera's
(1) weak financial management, as its debt maturity wall has resulted
in significant refinancing risk and the proposed exchange offer;
and (2) concentrated ownership by its promoter as well as its five-member
board of commissioners, of which only two members are independent.
Nonetheless, the company is run by experienced professionals and
has a track record of reducing capital spending to preserve liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely over the
next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, the outlook could
return to stable if Alam Sutera (1) improves its liquidity by addressing
the refinancing risk of its 2022 notes; and (2) continues to execute
its core marketing sales, such that its adjusted homebuilding EBIT/interest
expense stays above 1.0x.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is an increasing likelihood
that Alam Sutera is unable to redeem its 2022 bonds on maturity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Established in November 1993 and listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange
in December 2007, Alam Sutera Realty Tbk (P.T.) is
an integrated property developer in Indonesia that focuses on the sale
of land lots in accordance with township planning requirements,
as well as property development in residential and commercial segments
in Indonesia. As of 31 December 2019, the family of The Ning
King owned around 47% of the company.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
