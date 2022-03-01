Moody's confirms Alkermes' Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of Alkermes, Inc., a subsidiary of Alkermes plc (collectively "Alkermes"). The confirmed ratings include the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating, the Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the Ba3 senior secured term loan rating. There is no change to Alkermes' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on November 10, 2021.

The confirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectations that Alkermes will benefit from growth in the Vivitrol franchise, with strategy focused on the alcohol dependence indication, as well as further expansion of Aristada in the long-acting injectable market. Furthermore, recently launched Lybalvi, will be a significant growth component of Alkermes revenue base, over the next several years. Combined, the growth in these franchises will offset potential loss of royalty payments to Alkermes from Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. ("Janssen"), a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, related to long-acting paliperidone products.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Alkermes will benefit from growth of Vivitrol and Aristada franchises, as well as recently launched Lybalvi, which will offset potential loss of Janssen royalties. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for Alkermes' liquidity to remain very strong, supported by a significant cash balance.

Ratings confirmed:

Issuer: Alkermes, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, at Ba3

Probability of Default Rating, at Ba3-PD

Senior secured term loan due 2026, at Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook actions:

Issuer: Alkermes, Inc.

Outlook changed to Stable from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alkermes' Ba3 Corporate Family Rating reflects its expertise in drug delivery technology and its high gross margins. The rating also reflects the company's niche specialization in conditions of the central nervous system including schizophrenia and substance abuse disorders, which have high societal need. The company's growth prospects are good, driven by rising sales of Vivitrol and Aristada. In addition, growth will be driven by the recent launch of Lybalvi in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, along with royalties from Biogen Inc.'s multiple sclerosis drug, Vumerity. The rating also reflects cash levels in excess of debt and the considerable value in Alkermes' existing revenue streams and its pipeline, which includes the experimental oncology drug nemvaleukin. Risk factors include limited profitability and cash flow until product sales and royalties substantially increase, pipeline execution risks, and revenue concentration in the schizophrenia category and in the US market. In addition, several products including Vivitrol and Invega face unresolved patent challenges from generic drug companies.

ESG risks are material to Alkermes' credit profile. The company is subject to above-average regulatory risks given its concentration in the US market, where various legislative and regulatory proposals are aimed at drug pricing. These are driven by demographic and societal trends that contribute in escalating healthcare spending and proposals to reduce costs. The company's focus on products that treat schizophrenia and substance abuse disorders results in reliance on government payors including Medicaid, which increases Alkermes's exposure to these risks. Conversely, Alkermes' products treat conditions of high public health need including including addiction and serious mental illness. Among governance considerations, the company's financial policies are conservative, with very low debt levels relative to its equity value and strong liquidity.

The SGL-1 rating reflects very good liquidity, based on high levels of cash and investments, which totaled roughly $766 million at December 31, 2021. This amount is well in excess of any cash needs over the next 12 to 18 months, including cashflow used in operating activities and capital expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include strong growth in key products, launches of new drugs from the pipeline, consistently positive earnings and free cash flow, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include slow revenue growth due to competitive dynamics or pricing pressure, unexpected generic competition, material pipeline setbacks, incremental debt, or prolonged negative earnings and cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Alkermes, Inc. is a US subsidiary of Dublin, Ireland-based Alkermes plc (collectively "Alkermes"). Alkermes is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that develops long-acting medications for the treatment of the central nervous system. Revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 totaled approximately $1.17 billion.

