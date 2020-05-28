Moody's confirms Allegiant Travel's Ba3 corporate family and Ba3 senior secured ratings; outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed its ratings for Allegiant Travel Company ("Allegiant"); Ba3 corporate family rating, Ba3-PD probability of default rating, and Ba3 senior secured debt ratings. The ratings outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade of Allegiant's ratings that was initiated on March 17, 2020.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices, and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's ratings confirmations balance Allegiant's adequate liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus' shock and the uncertain trends in passenger demand that will persist in upcoming years. We expect Allegiant's domestic network focused on leisure travel to experience a faster recovery in demand as compared to the more diversified passenger mix, including business travelers, of its larger US industry peers and those with significant international operations.

The coronavirus pandemic will continue to significantly curtail US domestic and global demand for air travel for an extended period. Moody's assumed that Allegiant's Q4 2020 capacity would be down about 20% versus Q4 2019 in its faster recovery model and about 70% in its slower recovery model. In all scenarios, the reduction in passenger demand is greater than the reduction in capacity, leading to meaningfully lower load factors. These scenarios also assume that passenger demand and operating margins substantially increase towards 2019 levels in 2023. Allegiant has been the most profitable US airline based on average operating profit margins during the last seven years through 2019. Its average operating profit margin of 20% is about 350 basis points higher than that of runner-up Hawaiian Airlines. The risk of more challenging downside scenarios remains high, and the severity and duration of the pandemic and travel restrictions remain highly uncertain, particularly given the threat of an increase in the number of infections as social distancing practices across the US become less stringent in upcoming weeks and beyond.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for greater than already anticipated adverse impact from the coronavirus crisis, which would consume more of the company's liquidity and delay the pace and scope of the recovery in demand and Allegiant's credit profile versus Moody's current expectations. Nonetheless, adequate liquidity and a domestic, leisure focused network currently mitigates the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis on Allegiant's credit profile.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and short-term investments totaled $517 million on April 30th. The $81 million revolving credit facility due in March 2021 is fully drawn. Allegiant will receive $172 million under the Payroll Support Program of the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Of this amount, $22 million will be a 10-year, unsecured loan. A CARES Act secured loan of $276 million will also be available to Allegiant through September 30, 2020, should it decide to utilize this part of the program. Unsecured assets -- mostly A320 family aircraft and engines -- with value of about $400 million remain available for additional financing, if needed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the financial benefits of Allegiant's differentiated airline model that provides limited competition across about 70% or more of its route system in normal times. Moody's expects Allegiant to continue to achieve one of the strongest operating margins of the 22 airlines it rates following the taming of the coronavirus. The re-making of the fleet required an $800+ million debt-funded investment for mostly used Airbus aircraft. Debt-to-EBITDA remained below 3.5x during the investment period and was 2.7x at the end of 2019. Holding the Ba3 corporate family rating at this time considers Moody's estimate that the company's liquidity can cover its obligations for an extended period and the expectation that the company will retire debt from free cash flow following the coronavirus. Mothballing the construction of the planned Sunseeker resort in Port Charlotte, Florida will also allay liquidity pressure, freeing up post-coronavirus free cash flow from the airline operations for debt reduction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The corporate family rating could be downgraded if Moody's believes the coronavirus will constrain passenger demand for an extended period and or credit metrics. Downward ratings pressure would result from (i) a slower than expected pace of recovery as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, particularly if not matched by further additional sources of liquidity; (ii) greater liquidity pressure from an inability to remove costs and cut capital spending; and/or (iii) if there are clear expectations that Allegiant will not be able to timely restore its financial profile once the virus recedes (for example, if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.75x, funds from operations plus interest-to-interest falls below 4x, EBIT margins contract and approach 12%, or free cash flow from the airline operations falls below $100 million).

There will be no upwards pressure on the rating until after passenger demand returns to pre-coronavirus levels, Allegiant maintains liquidity above $400 million and key credit metrics improve such that EBIT margins exceed 15%, debt-to-EBITDA drops below 3x and funds from operations + interest-to-interest is sustained above 5.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Allegiant Travel Company

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Ba3 (LGD3, from LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Allegiant Travel Company

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

Allegiant Travel Company, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: ALGT) operator of a low-cost passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities, selling air travel, hotel rooms, rental cars and other travel related services on a stand-alone or bundled basis. In addition, the company offers fixed-fee flying arrangements, and generates a small portion of revenues through third-party aircraft and engine leasing. In 2019, Allegiant operated more than 450 routes across the US and served almost 15 million scheduled passengers, facing no competition on about 75% of its routes. The company generated revenues of approximately $1.84 billion in 2019.

