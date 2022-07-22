Moody's confirms Alphia's CFR at Caa1, outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Alphia, Inc.'s (Alphia) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien credit facility at Caa1. The first lien credit facility consists of a $40 million first lien revolver due 2025 and a $285 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2027. The outlook is stable. The rating actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 22 March 2022.

The ratings confirmation and stable outlook reflect Alphia's improved liquidity following the completion of its sale leaseback and other liquidity enhancing transactions. On 29 June 2022, the company completed a sale leaseback of its manufacturing facilities and received gross proceeds of $165 million. The company used the proceeds to repay all of the borrowings outstanding on its $40 million first lien revolver, repay $100 million of its first lien term loan, and the remainder to increase cash on balance sheet. As a result, the company's liquidity meaningfully improved with cash of $56 million and an undrawn $40 million revolver as of 6 July 2022. This follows Alphia's March 2022 amendment to its credit facility that waived the net leverage maintenance covenant, and a March 2022 $55 million preferred equity contribution that helped support normalization of accounts payable.

Today's rating actions also reflect Alphia's improved profitability over the past few months and Moody's expectations that the earnings recovery will be sustained over the next 12 months. The company reported improved operating results for the months of April and May 2022, with revenue and volume growth, and margin improvement driven by a larger proportion of materials under contract and operational efficiencies produced by the ERP system. Operating results benefitted from continued strong customer demand and increased production levels following resolution of ERP system related disruptions. Moody's expects Alphia's sales and profit margin over the next 12 months will be supported by continued stable customer demand and stable pricing against the backdrop of persistently high inflation.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Confirmed at Caa1 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Alphia, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Alphia's Caa1 CFR broadly reflects the meaningful deterioration in credit metrics following disruptions related to its ERP system implementation that began in the second quarter of 2021 with the company reporting negative EBITDA and negative free cash flow in fiscal 2021. The company has geographic and customer concentration, and the industry's competitive bidding process adds revenue and earnings volatility risks. Operating performance improved meaningfully in recent months because Alphia has stabilized performance of the new ERP system and customer deliveries. Moody's believes debt-to-EBITDA could fall below 6x by the end of 2022 if the company's operating performance continues to improve, but operating execution risks remains given the broad implications of the system issues. Moody's expects cash flow generation will improve in the second half of 2022 and throughout 2023 excluding capacity expansion capital spending. The credit profile is supported by the non-cyclical nature and positive underlying trends of the pet food industry, Alphia's solid market position in the fast growing premium pet food category, and its well established customer and vendor relationships. The company's vertically integrated operations that includes its ingredients segment is a competitive advantage. The company's adequate liquidity is supported by its cash balance of $56 million and an undrawn $40 million revolver as of 6 July 2022, that provides financial flexibility to fund investments in working capital and capital spending.

Environmental considerations primarily relate to the company's exposure to natural capital risk as it relies on agricultural commodities and its moderate exposure to waste and pollution risks related to food manufacturing, packaging and disposal.

Alphia is exposed to social risks related to customer relations, responsible production, and health and safety as it is exposed to food contamination and product labeling risks, and related reputational risk. However, the company has numerous safety and quality control checks, and maintains its health and safety certifications from regulatory bodies including the USDA and FDA. Social considerations also include evolving demographic and societal trends that we view as neutral to low risk for Alphia because consumer preferences are shifting in the US pet food sector with the growing trend of pet humanization. This benefits Alphia due to its focus on super premium pet food.

Governance considerations factors high compliance and reporting risks and a weak operational track record related to the company's restatement of its financial statement in 2021 due to inaccurate accounting of expenses and weak internal controls largely due to the ERP implementation during 2021. Governance considerations also factors the company's aggressive financial policies under ownership by a private equity sponsor, including operating with high leverage and debt-financed acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Alphia's profit margin will sequentially improve and that demand for the company's products will remain stable over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects Alphia will maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, reduce leverage and by 2023 generate positive free cash flow before spending related to capacity expansion.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a track record of normalized business operations and effective financial and internal controls leading to consistent revenue and EBITDA growth with margin expansion towards historical levels, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest is sustained above 1.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity highlighted by consistent positive free cash flows and lower reliance on revolver borrowings.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings recovery stalls or reverses, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason including high reliance on revolver borrowings. The ratings could also be downgraded if the risk of default increases, including free cash flow remaining negative such that Moody's views the company's capital structure as unsustainable.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Alphia is a leading contract manufacturer of super premium pet food and supplier of ingredients that are sold to pet food companies and retailers. Annual revenue is under $1.0 billion. The company has been majority owned by private equity firm J.H. Whitney since 2014.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

