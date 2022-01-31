Moody's confirms Amentum's CFR at B2, outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC's ("Amentum") B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Moody's also confirmed the company's B1 rating on the existing first lien senior secured credit facilities. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's new $1.3 billion first lien term loan. As a part of this transaction, the company is also upsizing its revolving credit facility by $100 million to $350 million. Debt proceeds, along with $112 million in cash and $550 million in second lien term loan (unrated), will be used to fund the acquisition of PAE Holdings Corporation (PAE) (B2 Ratings under Review). The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the ratings review on Amentum initiated on October 28th, 2021. PAE's ratings will be withdrawn at transaction close.

"The confirmation of ratings reflects Amentum's enhanced business profile from increased revenue size, technical capabilities and greater customer reach through its combination with PAE", said Shirley Singh, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for Amentum. "Leverage is high, with debt/EBITDA at 6.5x, but the company has a good backlog position and liquidity", adds Singh.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amentum's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated execution risk in the wake of the PAE acquisition. The company has limited operating history at its current size, with PAE representing the second sizeable acquisition undertaken within two years of Amentum being separated from its former parent AECOM (Ba2 Stable). The ratings are also constrained by the increase in financial leverage (Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA) to 6.5x (on a pro forma basis) estimated at the end of December 2021. The company faces revenue headwinds in 2022 from the conclusion of Afghanistan-based logistics and base operations work. As a result, Amentum will need to demonstrate continued success at new contract and recompete wins in order to resume revenue growth in 2022. The ratings are also constrained by Amentum's EBITDA margin of 7.7% (Moody's adjusted), which is low compared to other defense services contractors. This, in part, reflects Amentum's emphasis on relatively lower risk cost-based contracts (versus fixed price contracts).

Nonetheless, the significant scale of the combined company with close to $8.9 billion in revenue and considerable breadth of technical capabilities supports the ratings. PAE will expand Amentum's presence with the Department of State (DoS) as a provider for embassy support services, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the intelligence community. This enhanced scale will improve Amentum's bidding position for large federal contracts with increased cross selling opportunities. Backlog at above $56 billion represents long enduring platforms with notable exposure to generally stable operational and maintenance related defense budgets. With the conclusion of base operations work in Afghanistan, Amentum's exposure to more volatile funding budgets will decline.

Liquidity is good, supported by full availability under its $350 million of revolving credit facility and close to $230 million of cash at transaction close.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the PAE integration will go smoothly, without any material disruption to cash flows or customers. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that revenue growth will resume in 2022 with good liquidity, and leverage approaching 6.0x (on Moody's adjusted basis).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if substantial integration challenges emerge resulting in disruption to cash flows or customer relations. Disruption to business development that leads to reduced new contract or recompete wins or another sizeable acquisition that occurs before PAE is substantially integrated could also pressure the ratings. Specifically, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained above 7.0x or a weakening of liquidity could prompt a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded with successful integration of PAE and realized synergies while maintaining EBITDA margin in high single digits. Adjusted Debt-to EBITDA sustained below 5.5x and good liquidity could also support a rating upgrade.

Headquartered in Germantown, MD, Amentum provides test and training range maintenance and operations, equipment maintenance and sustainment, facilities management, cyber / IT, and environmental remediation services to the US and other national governments. Amentum is owned by entities of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities. Pro forma for the PAE acquisition, revenue for the last twelve months ended September 2021 was close to $8.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

