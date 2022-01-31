Moody's confirms Amentum's CFR at B2, outlook stable

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed Amentum Government
Services Holdings LLC's ("Amentum") B2 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR).
Moody's also confirmed the company's B1 rating on the existing
first lien senior secured credit facilities. Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's new $1.3
billion first lien term loan. As a part of this transaction,
the company is also upsizing its revolving credit facility by $100
million to $350 million. Debt proceeds, along with
$112 million in cash and $550 million in second lien term
loan (unrated), will be used to fund the acquisition of PAE Holdings
Corporation (PAE) (B2 Ratings under Review). The outlook has been
changed to stable from ratings under review. This concludes the
ratings review on Amentum initiated on October 28th, 2021.
PAE's ratings will be withdrawn at transaction close.
"The confirmation of ratings reflects Amentum's enhanced business
profile from increased revenue size, technical capabilities and
greater customer reach through its combination with PAE",
said Shirley Singh, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst
for Amentum. "Leverage is high, with debt/EBITDA at
6.5x, but the company has a good backlog position and liquidity",
adds Singh.
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Amentum's B2 CFR reflects the company's elevated execution
risk in the wake of the PAE acquisition. The company has limited
operating history at its current size, with PAE representing the
second sizeable acquisition undertaken within two years of Amentum being
separated from its former parent AECOM (Ba2 Stable). The ratings
are also constrained by the increase in financial leverage (Moody's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA) to 6.5x (on a pro forma
basis) estimated at the end of December 2021. The company faces
revenue headwinds in 2022 from the conclusion of Afghanistan-based
logistics and base operations work. As a result, Amentum
will need to demonstrate continued success at new contract and recompete
wins in order to resume revenue growth in 2022. The ratings are
also constrained by Amentum's EBITDA margin of 7.7%
(Moody's adjusted), which is low compared to other defense
services contractors. This, in part, reflects Amentum's
emphasis on relatively lower risk cost-based contracts (versus
fixed price contracts).
Nonetheless, the significant scale of the combined company with
close to $8.9 billion in revenue and considerable breadth
of technical capabilities supports the ratings. PAE will expand
Amentum's presence with the Department of State (DoS) as a provider
for embassy support services, National Aeronautics and Space Administration
(NASA) and the intelligence community. This enhanced scale will
improve Amentum's bidding position for large federal contracts with
increased cross selling opportunities. Backlog at above $56
billion represents long enduring platforms with notable exposure to generally
stable operational and maintenance related defense budgets. With
the conclusion of base operations work in Afghanistan, Amentum's
exposure to more volatile funding budgets will decline.
Liquidity is good, supported by full availability under its $350
million of revolving credit facility and close to $230 million
of cash at transaction close.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the PAE integration
will go smoothly, without any material disruption to cash flows
or customers. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation
that revenue growth will resume in 2022 with good liquidity, and
leverage approaching 6.0x (on Moody's adjusted basis).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if substantial integration challenges emerge
resulting in disruption to cash flows or customer relations. Disruption
to business development that leads to reduced new contract or recompete
wins or another sizeable acquisition that occurs before PAE is substantially
integrated could also pressure the ratings. Specifically,
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained above 7.0x
or a weakening of liquidity could prompt a downgrade.
Ratings could be upgraded with successful integration of PAE and realized
synergies while maintaining EBITDA margin in high single digits.
Adjusted Debt-to EBITDA sustained below 5.5x and good liquidity
could also support a rating upgrade.
Headquartered in Germantown, MD, Amentum provides test and
training range maintenance and operations, equipment maintenance
and sustainment, facilities management, cyber / IT,
and environmental remediation services to the US and other national governments.
Amentum is owned by entities of Lindsay Goldberg and American Securities.
Pro forma for the PAE acquisition, revenue for the last twelve months
ended September 2021 was close to $8.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shirley Singh
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Jessica Gladstone, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653