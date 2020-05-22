Moody's confirms American Trailer World's ratings, including the Caa1 senior secured and B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative

$670 million of rated debt instruments

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of American Trailer World Corp. ("ATW"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and the Caa1 senior secured rating. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 1, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect Moody's expectation for ATW to maintain adequate liquidity and adapt its costs in response to significant and sharp revenue declines amid recessionary conditions facing its highly cyclical trailer markets, accelerated by the coronavirus crisis. The weakening end market environment, which began to deteriorate in 2019, is likely to persist into 2021 before a gradual recovery. Moody's expects credit metrics to weaken substantially in 2020, with debt/EBITDA approaching 7x and EBITA/interest trending towards 1x, all metrics including Moody's standard adjustments.

ATW has considerable exposure to the high volatility of trailer demand and cyclical consumer and industrial end markets facing weakening conditions, likely into 2021. This will weigh on revenue and earnings, noting also the company is exposed to recreational consumer demand that Moody's views as deferrable while the recessionary environment and high unemployment levels remain. Earnings also will remain constrained by competitive pricing pressure in the fragmented landscape, which has contributed to a downward trend in ATW's margins. Financial leverage is high for the company's business risk, with debt/EBITDA likely to remain elevated over the next year amid the earnings headwinds.

These factors are tempered by the company's scale, including its good regional spread of manufacturing and retail distribution, and cost reduction measures to preserve operational flexibility in the near term. This should sustain EBITA margins in the high single digit range through 2021, albeit lower than in years prior to 2019.

Liquidity is viewed as adequate over the near term. Moody's anticipates ATW will generate some positive free cash flow this year, aided primarily by working capital unwind. Moody's also expects the company to maintain sufficient availability under its $225 million asset based lending (ABL) revolver, which had about $135 million available as of March 31, 2020. Access to the revolver is essential given seasonal working capital needs that contribute to periods of cash burn, along with working capital investments as order activity increases. Liquidity is supported by cash of about $70 million, albeit significantly higher than historical levels (due to recent working capital inflows), and no near term debt maturities until 2023.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings amid deteriorating end market conditions into 2021. It also reflects execution risk given the relatively new management team that is faced with navigating the business successfully through a difficult and uncertain environment. These factors could lead to weaker-than-expected liquidity, including a higher reliance on the ABL revolver for internal needs. Moody's also notes, the duration and extent of the coronavirus on ATW's business and end markets remain uncertain.

The Caa1 senior secured rating, one notch below the CFR, reflects the recovery prospects for the senior secured notes, ranking behind the sizeable ABL revolver that has a first priority security interest in the company's most liquid assets of eligible receivables, inventory and cash.

In terms of corporate governance, event risk is high for a resumption of acquisitions when market conditions recover and potential debt funded dividends given the company's private equity ownership. The company also has had significant turnover of the executive management team over the past few years, which can be disruptive to the business and presents execution risks.

Moody's took the following actions on American Trailer World Corp.:

.... Corporate Family Rating, confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, confirmed at B3-PD

....Senior Secured Notes, confirmed at Caa1 (LGD4)

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating liquidity, including a weakening of free cash flow or revolver availability that is meaningfully reduced. Downward ratings pressure could also be driven by expectations of weakening credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA sustained above 6x or EBITA/interest below 1.5x, or debt-funded dividends and acquisitions that meaningfully increase leverage.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely until at least end market conditions improve along with the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with meaningful and consistent organic growth in revenue and earnings such that Moody's expects EBITA margins to be sustained in the mid-to-high teens range, debt/EBITDA to remain below 4x and EBITA/interest above 2x. A stronger liquidity profile would also be expected for higher ratings, including free cash flow to debt consistently above 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

American Trailer World Corp. (ATW), based in Richardson, Texas, is a manufacturer of professional grade utility and spare parts in North America. The company acquired America Trailer Works, Inc. (ATWI) in August 2016, a manufacturer of primarily consumer grade utility and cargo trailers. Revenues were approximately $1.2 billion for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. The company is majority-owned by funds affiliated with Bain Capital.

