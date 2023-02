Moody's confirms Amgen's Baa1 rating; outlook is negative

New York, February 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured ratings of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen"). This concludes the rating review for downgrade initiated on December 12, 2022. Amgen's P-2 commercial paper rating, which was not under review for downgrade, remains unchanged at P-2. Following these actions, Moody's revised the outlook to negative from ratings under review.

The confirmation of the Baa1 rating and the outlook change to negative incorporate both the benefits and risks of Amgen's pending acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics PLC ("Horizon") for approximately $27.8 billion plus Horizon's net debt. The acquisition is subject to Horizon's shareholders' approval as well as ongoing regulatory reviews, and is expected to close within the first half of 2023. Moody's anticipates incremental debt issuance of approximately $27 billion including $4 billion of prepayable term loans and a bond offering that will include short-dated maturities to facilitate deleveraging.

The acquisition will enhance Amgen's growth and provide long-tailed revenue streams in Tepezza, Krystexxa and Uplizna - Horizon's key marketed products. These products will materially enhance Amgen's business profile and mitigate several patent exposures that Amgen faces over the next five years. The acquired Horizon products are also unlikely to be materially affected by provisions of the US Inflation Reduction Act until well into the 2030s.

These benefits are tempered by a substantial increase in Amgen's financial leverage. Amgen has announced a plan to restore leverage metrics over the next several years through $10 billion of debt repayment by year-end 2025. Strong free cash flow supports these objectives, which would result in gross debt/EBITDA declining from about 4.8x at the close of the acquisition (on Moody's basis) to below 3.5x by year-end 2025. Moody's debt adjustments include repatriation tax liabilities associated with the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, that are paid annually and will be fully repaid by April 2025. Amgen's business profile, with the addition of the Horizon products, has sufficient diversity and growth prospects to make the deleveraging plan credible, reflected in the affirmation of the Baa1 rating. Moody's estimates of Amgen's 2023-2025 free cash flow ( after repatriation tax payments) provides a moderate but not ample degree of cushion for other cash outflows beyond debt repayment targets.

Until substantial deleveraging occurs, Amgen's rating is vulnerable to unforeseen operating setbacks or company actions that impede deleveraging such as material acquisitions. In addition, Amgen faces ongoing tax disputes with the IRS that create potential for large cash outlays, but the magnitude and timing are difficult to predict. These risk factors are reflected in the negative outlook.

Governance risk considerations are a key driver of the rating action including the negative outlook. Elevated financial leverage is a key financial strategy and risk management consideration under Moody's ESG framework.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Amgen Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Confirmed at Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Amgen Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Amgen's Baa1 rating reflects its sizeable global scale, high margins and solid free cash flow. Core products like Otezla, Repatha, Evenity and recently launched Lumakras, Tezspire and Amjevita in the US will drive growth. The Horizon products are complementary to Amgen's and have strong growth prospects owing to unmet medical need and strong efficacy.

Tempering these strengths, financial leverage will be elevated in 2023 and 2024, albeit steadily declining as debt matures and as earnings grow. Horizon brings commercial execution risk as Amgen seeks to sustain high sales growth in the acquired products including Tepezza. Amgen faces biosimilar competition in 2025 for Prolia and Xgeva and its longer-term patent exposures include Otezla and Enbrel in 2028-2029. Amgen is exposed to policy actions aimed at drug pricing such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, given high Medicare use of many of its products. Other credit risks include unresolved tax disputes in which the IRS is asserting substantial underpayments and penalties, as well as acquisition event risk.

ESG considerations are relevant to Amgen's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-3, moderately negative. Exposures include social risks related to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing such as the US Inflation Reduction Act. Compared to other investment-grade pharmaceutical companies, Amgen's concentration of revenues in the US markets is higher than average, at about 70%. Since many of Amgen's products are used by Medicare patients and essentially funded by the US government, Amgen's exposure to this risk is higher than average, reflected in the S-5 issuer profile score, very highly negative exposure. Amgen's environmental exposures include a large manufacturing presence in Puerto Rico, which in the past has faced power outages and damage from tropical storms, reflected in the E-4 issuer profile score, highly negative exposure. Governance exposures are moderately negative, reflected in the G-3 score (previously G-2, neutral-to-low exposure). The change reflects greater risk related to financial policy and risk management ensuing from the acquisition of Horizon until Amgen reduces financial leverage consistent with its targets.

The outlook is negative, reflecting weak position in the rating category until substantial deleveraging occurs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant revenue erosion in core product franchises, major pipeline setbacks, unfavorable legal developments including those related to IRS tax disputes, or business development transactions that impede deleveraging. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include solid top-line growth, strong uptake of newer products and the acquired Horizon drugs, and successful pipeline execution. In addition, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x could lead to an upgrade.

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Amgen Inc. is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. Revenues in 2022 totaled approximately $26 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

