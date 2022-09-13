Moody's confirms Amigo's corporate family rating and backed senior secured debt ratings

London, September 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed Amigo Loans Group Ltd's (Amigo) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3 backed senior secured note rating issued by Amigo Luxembourg S.A. The outlook on the ratings has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 5 February 2021 and subsequently extended on 28 May 2021, 13 October 2021 and 11 March 2022. The outlook on the issuers was negative prior to placing the ratings under review.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CONFIRMATION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

The confirmation of the B3 rating on the senior secured notes reflects Amigo's strong cash position and the notes' position in the company's funding structure, the amortising loan book with no new lending and the magnitude of the economic loss expected in the coming months. In our opinion, the notes' priority ranking security interest relative to the current cash position, ahead of other claimants, provides protection and reduces their expected loss. These factors underpin the positioning of the notes at B3 one notch above Amigo's CFR which captures the total expected loss of Amigo's liabilities.

CONFIRMATION OF CFR

The confirmation of the Caa1 CFR reflects Amigo's good cash reserves replenished by ongoing collections from outstanding loans which are amortizing quickly enabling Amigo to meet its near-term operational and funding expenses; and its solid Tangible Common Equity relative to Tangible Managed Assets at 24.05% as of June 2021 that provides a good loss absorbing cushion. Moody's expects that Amigo will continue to remain close to breakeven in the next 12-18, months given the shrinking revenue base and pending potential regulatory fines. The confirmation of the Caa1 CFR also reflects the favourable outcome in regard to both the creditors and the Court's approval of "the Scheme" in May bringing clarity in relation to the amount redress the company will have to fund in meeting the claims of all current and former customers. Amigo's senior secured notes are due in 2024 which provides no imminent refinancing needs, supporting its ability to gradually resume modest lending once the regulatory investigations are completed, and assuming regulatory approvals are granted. Nevertheless, the Caa1 CFR reflects uncertainties around the timing and likelihood of Amigo receiving required regulatory approvals to resume lending and the company's ability to complete the necessary equity raise under current market conditions for speculative grade issuers. Without these conditions being met, the company would undertake an orderly wind-down resulting in a moderate loss on its liabilities.

OUTLOOK

The outlook on Amigo's ratings is stable, reflecting the uncertainties ahead but also the extent to which the company's cash reserves, ongoing collections from its loan book and capital levels bring an element of stability from the point of view of expected loss. Furthermore, the stable outlook on the senior secured notes reflects the much- reduced outstanding volume, the company's cash reserves and the unimpaired loan balance on which it continues to collect providing the probability of a strong recovery for bond holders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Amigo's CFR could be assigned a positive outlook if the company is allowed to resume lending by the Financial Conduct Authority and if redress to creditors can be achieved without adverse developments in its solvency and liquidity profile and franchise positioning. Furthermore, a positive outlook would be conditional on whether Amigo Group Ltd is able to raise sufficient equity and or debt funding, a prerequisite to resuming new lending. Amigo Luxembourg S.A.'s backed senior secured debt ratings could be upgraded upon upgrade of Amigo's CFR and continued growth in unencumbered assets to continue to meet the claims of the senior noteholders.

Amigo's CFR could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in the company's solvency or liquidity profile elevating expected losses for creditors and other liabilities of the firm. The senior secured notes may be downgraded if there is a significant increase in the liabilities that will rank super senior to or pari passu with the senior secured notes that would increase their expected loss. If the redemption of the senior notes were to occur at a significant discount, this could be viewed as a distressed exchange and result in a multi-notch downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Amigo Luxembourg S.A.

Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B3, previously placed on review for downgrade

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Amigo Loans Group Ltd

Confirmation:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Caa1, previously placed on review for downgrade

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

