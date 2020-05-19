Moody's confirms Apcoa's B2 ratings; outlook changed to negative

Paris, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the ratings of Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. ("Apcoa" or the "company"), a Germany-based European parking operator, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The B2 ratings on the senior secured credit facilities at APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH have also been confirmed. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the new €68 million senior secured term loan B2, which will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured credit facilities. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from ratings under review.

This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 2, 2020.

Net proceeds of €60 million from the term loan, alongside the €40 million of new equity, will be used for general corporate purposes and act as a liquidity buffer.

"Today's rating action balances the improved liquidity profile, assuming the transaction completes as envisaged, against the risk that Apcoa's credit metrics will remain weak for its B2 ratings over the next 12-18 months because of the increased debt, but also the impact that the coronavirus will have on the company's earnings and cash flow", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Apcoa. "We also expect the pace of recovery to be relatively slow in the travel, trade and hospitality, and shopping centre end markets because social distancing measures and travel restrictions will likely remain in place for several months", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects the company's credit metrics will deteriorate significantly in 2020 due to the impact that the coronavirus will have on its earnings and cash flow but recover to some degree in 2021 as the negative effects from the coronavirus outbreak begin to ease. Moody's expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily increase to around 9.5x in 2020 from around 6.0x in 2019 (post IFRS16) and could remain above 7.0x in 2021 (post IFRS16). Moody's forecasts that Moody's-adjusted free cash flow generation will likely be materially negative at around €40 million to €50 million in 2020 and only reach breakeven levels in 2021. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

While confinement measures across the company's core geographies are being gradually lifted and Apcoa has been witnessing a relatively rapid recovery in its main city centres and shopping areas end markets, Moody's anticipates the pace of recovery will be relatively slow in some of the company's end markets -- notably in travel, trade and hospitality, and out-of-town shopping centres. This is because certain social distancing measures or travel restrictions will likely remain in place for several months and this will likely limit car usage and the need for car parking.

Moody's views Apcoa's liquidity as adequate provided that the new term loan completes as envisaged and owners inject the €40 million equity as planned. As of December 2019, the company had €187 million of cash and cash equivalents pro forma the new term loan and the equity injection, but had fully drawn the €35 million revolving credit facility (RCF) in March 2020.

The company has also requested a suspension of the net leverage maintenance covenant test until March 2022. During that period, the company will need to comply with a minimum liquidity test of €10 million. The nearest debt maturity is the RCF, which expires in March 2023.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company's key credit metrics will remain outside the parameters to maintain the B2 ratings over the next 12-18 months as outlined below.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could take negative rating action on Apcoa's ratings if the transaction does not complete as envisaged. Negative rating action could also materialize if operating performance does not materially recover in the coming quarters and this leads to a further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity than currently forecast by Moody's -- for example if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.5x. Negative rating pressure could also develop if changes in customer habits, including less passenger car travel and car parking, look likely to weaken the company's operating performance and cash flow over the longer-term.

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and car park traffic returns to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade Apcoa' ratings if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.5x and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile including Moody's-adjusted free cash flow/debt in the low to mid single percentage digits.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities including the new term loan are rated B2, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies. The senior secured credit facilities benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities will benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Apcoa is a leading European parking operator, managing approximately 1.6 million car parking spaces across approximately 9,000 sites in 13 countries. It generated revenues of €716 million in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

