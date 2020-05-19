Moody's confirms Apcoa's B2 ratings; outlook changed to negative

Paris, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed
the ratings of Park LuxCo 3 S.C.A. ("Apcoa"
or the "company"), a Germany-based European parking
operator, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the
B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The B2 ratings
on the senior secured credit facilities at APCOA Parking Holdings GmbH
have also been confirmed. Concurrently, Moody's has
assigned a B2 rating to the new €68 million senior secured term loan
B2, which will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured
credit facilities. The outlook on both entities has been changed
to negative from ratings under review.
This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 2,
2020.
Net proceeds of €60 million from the term loan, alongside the
€40 million of new equity, will be used for general corporate
purposes and act as a liquidity buffer.
"Today's rating action balances the improved liquidity profile,
assuming the transaction completes as envisaged, against the risk
that Apcoa's credit metrics will remain weak for its B2 ratings
over the next 12-18 months because of the increased debt,
but also the impact that the coronavirus will have on the company's
earnings and cash flow", says Eric Kang, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Apcoa.
"We also expect the pace of recovery to be relatively slow in the
travel, trade and hospitality, and shopping centre end markets
because social distancing measures and travel restrictions will likely
remain in place for several months", adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects the company's credit metrics will deteriorate
significantly in 2020 due to the impact that the coronavirus will have
on its earnings and cash flow but recover to some degree in 2021 as the
negative effects from the coronavirus outbreak begin to ease. Moody's
expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily increase
to around 9.5x in 2020 from around 6.0x in 2019 (post IFRS16)
and could remain above 7.0x in 2021 (post IFRS16). Moody's
forecasts that Moody's-adjusted free cash flow generation
will likely be materially negative at around €40 million to €50
million in 2020 and only reach breakeven levels in 2021. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
While confinement measures across the company's core geographies
are being gradually lifted and Apcoa has been witnessing a relatively
rapid recovery in its main city centres and shopping areas end markets,
Moody's anticipates the pace of recovery will be relatively slow
in some of the company's end markets -- notably in travel,
trade and hospitality, and out-of-town shopping centres.
This is because certain social distancing measures or travel restrictions
will likely remain in place for several months and this will likely limit
car usage and the need for car parking.
Moody's views Apcoa's liquidity as adequate provided that
the new term loan completes as envisaged and owners inject the €40
million equity as planned. As of December 2019, the company
had €187 million of cash and cash equivalents pro forma the new term
loan and the equity injection, but had fully drawn the €35
million revolving credit facility (RCF) in March 2020.
The company has also requested a suspension of the net leverage maintenance
covenant test until March 2022. During that period, the company
will need to comply with a minimum liquidity test of €10 million.
The nearest debt maturity is the RCF, which expires in March 2023.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the company's key credit
metrics will remain outside the parameters to maintain the B2 ratings
over the next 12-18 months as outlined below.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could take negative rating action on Apcoa's ratings if
the transaction does not complete as envisaged. Negative rating
action could also materialize if operating performance does not materially
recover in the coming quarters and this leads to a further deterioration
in credit metrics and liquidity than currently forecast by Moody's
-- for example if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains
sustainably above 6.5x. Negative rating pressure could also
develop if changes in customer habits, including less passenger
car travel and car parking, look likely to weaken the company's
operating performance and cash flow over the longer-term.
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted,
and car park traffic returns to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade Apcoa' ratings if Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.5x and the company maintains
a solid liquidity profile including Moody's-adjusted free
cash flow/debt in the low to mid single percentage digits.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured credit facilities including the new term loan are rated
B2, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu
ranking and upstream guarantees from operating companies. The senior
secured credit facilities benefit from first ranking transaction security
over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material
subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security
package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit
facilities will benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies
accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Apcoa is a leading European parking operator, managing approximately
1.6 million car parking spaces across approximately 9,000
sites in 13 countries. It generated revenues of €716 million
in 2019.
