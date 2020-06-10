info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Aptiv's ratings at Baa2, outlook stable

10 Jun 2020

Frankfurt am Main, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the senior unsecured ratings of Aptiv Plc (Aptiv, or the group) at Baa2. Concurrently, Moody's has also confirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by the group's subsidiary Aptiv Corporation (formerly Delphi Corporation) at Baa2. The outlook on the ratings changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 26, 2020.

"The rating confirmation reflects Aptiv's prudent financial policy, exemplified by the $2.0 billion capital increase, its moderate financial leverage, and the expectation that Aptiv's margins will recover to levels commensurate for the Baa2 already in 2021.", says Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Aptiv. "The stable outlook takes into account our expectation that Aptiv will sustain low leverage and strong liquidity, despite some temporary weakness of financial metrics during a very challenging year 2020.", added Mr. Heck.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Aptiv's ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage (debt / EBITDA, Moody's adjusted) will come down swiftly towards 2x in 2021, after somewhat elevated levels of around 3.5x expected for year-end 2020, and 3.3x at the end of March 2020. The leverage increase is driven by weaker profitability due to the global coronavirus outbreak and related production standstills in the auto industry. Moody's expects that Aptiv's gross financial debt will remain relatively stable through the crisis, as proceeds from the $2.0 billion capital increase in June can be used to repay the currently drawn RCF. At the same time, Aptiv retains a strong liquidity, with $2.1 billion cash on hand at the end of March 2020, to sustain the current crisis in the automotive industry. The de-leveraging in 2021 will be driven from an expected recovery of margins, that benefit from initiated cost savings measures and an expected recovery of production volumes in the global automotive industry.

On 09 June 2020, Aptiv executed a $2.0bn capital increase, comprising of $1.0bn issuance of common equity shares and $1.0bn mandatory convertible preferred shares. The mandatory convertibles will mature in June 2023 and receive full equity credit under Moody's criteria. The $2.0 billion proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and will enhance liquidity accordingly. Moody's expects that the company will use the proceeds to repay the fully drawn $2.0 billion revolver, so the capital increase will also reduce Aptiv's gross debt and debt/EBITDA.

Aptiv's profitability will suffer materially from lower production in the global automotive industry, which the company expects to decline by as much as 20 - 30% in 2020. In order to mitigate the negative impact on its financial metrics, the company has taken several actions totaling to $600 million cash savings in 2020, including cost reduction actions ($175 million), a 20% reduction in capital spending ($150 million) and the suspension of annual dividend payments (approximately $225 million) and share buybacks. Despite the mitigating impact of cost reduction, we expect, however, that Aptiv's margins (Moody's adjusted EBITA) will drop from 10.6% (LTM March 2020) to below 8% in 2020, before recovering towards 10% again in 2021.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Aptiv could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Aptiv's Baa2 rating reflect as positives the company's: (a) size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier with revenues of around $14 billion in 2019; (b) a well-balanced revenue diversification in terms of geography and moderate customer concentration; (c) long-standing relationships with the global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); (d) its leading position in signal and power solutions (S&PS) and advanced safety and user experience solutions (AS&UX), with result in a positive exposure to the megatrends in the automotive industry and allow for continued outperformance of revenues versus global light vehicle sales; and (e) a conservative financial policy and the maintenance of a strong liquidity.

Nevertheless, the rating also reflects as negatives the company's: (a) strong dependency on the automotive end market which is highly cyclical and is facing substantial challenges in terms of carbon transition and disruptive technologies; (b) slightly elevated leverage (3.3x Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA, as of March 2020), which is expected to increase temporarily towards 3.5x at the end of 2020; (c) significant expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities (around 9% of revenues over the recent years) needed to support the company's competitive position.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook takes into account our expectation that Aptiv will sustain its balanced financial policies of low leverage and strong liquidity, needed to balance the high cyclicality and the capital intensity risks as an auto supplier, while continuing to appropriately invest in its business. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Aptiv's leverage will temporarily increase towards 3.5x in 2020, before declining into the range of 1.5-2.0x, which Moody's expects for the Baa2.

LIQUIDITY

Aptiv will maintain an excellent liquidity profile over the next 12 months, supported by cash balances of around $2.1 billion as of March 2020, including proceeds from the fully drawn $2.0 billion revolving credit facility (RCF), with tranches expiring in August 2021 ($0.2 billion) and August 2022 ($1.8 billion), respectively. Aptiv's liquidity will benefit additionally from the $2.0 billion capital increase in June 2020.

Free cash flow generation over the next 12 months is expected to be slightly negative, owing to the significant pressure on the group's topline and operating margin. The next major debt maturity (after expiry of the RCF) is $697 million of 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2024. The financial covenant under the bank credit facilities is a consolidated leverage ratio of 3.5x, with a relief of 4.5x agreed through Q2 2021. With this, the company is likely to have an ample covenant buffer over the next 12 months, compared to around 2.2x at the end of 1Q 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade Aptiv's ratings in case of (i) a meaningful decline in automotive content; the displacement of the company's products by a competing alternative, resulting in significant revenue pressure; or raw material or other operating cost pressures that are not offset, (ii) EBITA margins deteriorating to 8%, (iii) debt/EBITDA not recovering to about 2x, or (iv) deterioration in liquidity.

In contrast, Moody's would consider to upgrade the ratings if Aptiv can demonstrate (i) improvements in market penetration and profitability, continued balanced shareholder return activities with reinvestment in business growth and acquisitions, and financial policies that support debt/EBITDA below 1.5x on a sustained basis, (ii) the ability, in our assessment, to generate positive free cash flow throughout the automotive industry cycle.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Aptiv Plc

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

....Senior Unsec. Shelf, Confirmed at (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Aptiv Corporation

Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Aptiv Plc (Aptiv), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a leading global automotive supplier of signal and power distribution, centralized computing platforms, advanced safety systems, sensor fusion and systems integration, enabling advancements in autonomous driving, infotainment and user experience, vehicle connectivity and electrification. Aptiv has 141,000 employees and operates 12 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers, in 44 countries. The company's revenue in 2019 was around $14 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthias Heck, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

