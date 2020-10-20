info

Rating Action:

Moody's confirms Areas' B3 CFR; changes outlook to negative

20 Oct 2020

Paris, October 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today confirmed the ratings of Pax Midco Spain ("Areas" or the "company"), a leading concession catering company, including the corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD. The B3 ratings on the senior secured credit facilities at Financiere Pax S.A.S. have also been confirmed. The outlook on both entities is negative.

This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on June 12, 2020.

"Today's rating action balances the improved liquidity profile thanks to the receipt of state-guaranteed loans and a new equity injection, against a slower recovery in revenue and profitability than we initially anticipated in June because of the recent resurgence in coronavirus cases", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Areas. "This could result in weak credit metrics for the B3 CFR through 2022 including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining above 5.5x (including the effect of IFRS16), Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest remaining below 1.0x, and negative free cash flow", adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR with a negative outlook reflects Areas' exposure to depressed air passenger traffic through at least 2022, which will hinder the recovery in the company's points of sales located in airports. This means that revenue is unlikely to revert to the level of its fiscal year ended 30 September 2019 ("fiscal 2019") before fiscal 2023 at the earliest. The effect of the lower revenue on earnings will also be compounded by the company's high fixed or semi-fixed cost structure, notably its minimum annual guarantees (MAG).

Besides the uncertainty of EBITDA growth, the CFR also reflects the company's more levered capital structure because of the debt raised to support liquidity. There is also limited scope for a material reduction in gross debt through 2022 given Moody's expectations of negative free cash flow. The rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of around 7x in fiscal 2021 (including the effect of IFRS16), before reducing to below 5.5x in fiscal 2022 (including the effect of IFRS16). These forecasts also incorporate the benefits of cost saving measures initiated by management and Moody's expectations that MAG will be adjusted to reflect the weaker air demand outlook, but both are subject to execution risks. These forecasts do not assume a widespread reinstatement of travel restrictions across Areas' key countries of operations.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of Areas from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More positively, the CFR also incorporates the company's presence across other types of travel hubs such as train stations and motorway service areas, which Moody's expects will recover at a faster pace. However, a rapid recovery over the next 12-18 months could be hindered by the reinstatement of travel restrictions as well as lower discretionary spending due to weaker economic growth and likely sustained high unemployment.

The CFR is also supported by the improved liquidity profile following the issuance of €165 million of state-guaranteed loans (of which €135 million and €30 million are guaranteed by the French and Spanish states respectively) and the equity injection of €30 million earlier this month. This was in addition to the €48 million of completion account settlements received from Elior Group S.A. (Ba3 negative) in August 2020. The additional liquidity will help cushioning the negative free cash flow Moody's forecasts over the next 12-18 months.

As of 1 October 2020, the company had cash on balance sheet of around €450 million pro forma the state guaranteed loans and the new equity. The revolving credit facility (RCF) and capex and acquisition facility (CAF) were both fully drawn. The company also has access to short-term overdraft facilities of c.€31 million. As is typical for restaurant companies, the company's cash balances also include working cash -- petty cash at each point of sale and cash in transit -- that Moody's estimates at around 1.5%-2.0% of revenue.

Furthermore, RCF lenders agreed to waive the springing senior secured net leverage covenant test until December 2021 (included). During this waiver period, the company will need to comply with a monthly minimum liquidity test of €100 million (cash on balance and undrawn committed facilities) under the French state guaranteed loans. Afterwards, minimum liquidity will be tested quarterly if the senior secured net leverage (as defined by the debt indenture) is above 5.5x. The ratio was around 23x and 4.5x at the end of June 2020 and September 2019 respectively (before the effect of IFRS16).

Except for the Spanish state-guaranteed ICO loans of around €25 million in aggregate, which comprise several bilateral facilities amortizing on a monthly basis over 24 months from either April or May 2021, the nearest debt maturity is the Spanish state-guaranteed CESCE loans of €30 million in October 2023.The €135 million French state-guaranteed loan has an initial maturity of 12 months, but the company has the option to extend it up to 2026 (with annual instalments of at least 10% of the initial principal after the second year). The senior secured credit facilities do not mature before 2025-2026.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities are rated B3, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting their pari passu ranking with the state-guaranteed loans under our Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology. This is because the structural subordination of the senior secured credit facilities to the state-guaranteed loans is offset by the upstream guarantees from operating companies.

The senior secured credit facilities benefit from first ranking transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the credit facilities will benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

The French state-guaranteed was issued by Holding De Restauration Concedee S.A.S., a France-based operating company. It is unsecured and unguaranteed by other operating companies.

The Spanish state-guaranteed CESCE and ICO loans were issued by Areas SAU, a Spain-based operating company. The ICO loans are unsecured and unguaranteed by other operating companies but the CESCE loan share a similar security and guarantor package as the senior secured credit facilities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty as to the pace of a material recovery in Areas' earnings over the next 12-18 months, which could result in credit metrics remaining sustainably outside the guidance to maintain the B3 CFR as outlined below and/or a drain on liquidity, which currently underpins the company's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure could arise if there is a prolonged weakness in demand and this results in a weaker liquidity profile or an unsustainable capital structure. Downward rating pressure could also arise if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 5.5x, Moody's -adjusted EBIT/interest remains weak at less than 1.0x, or free cash flow remains negative.

An upgrade is unlikely before a normalization of market conditions as well as Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth in revenues and earnings. Over time, upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.0x, Moody's EBIT/interest is above 1.5x, and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile, including positive free cash flow.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Areas, headquartered in Spain, is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel hubs such as airports, train stations, and motorway service areas. The company had revenue of €1.9 billion in the fiscal year ended September 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com