Moody's confirms Asahi's Baa1 ratings; outlook negative

Tokyo, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has confirmed Asahi Group Holdings,
Ltd.'s Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.
The rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 22 July
2019 following the company's announcement that it will acquire a 100%
equity stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's (Baa1 stable) Australian
subsidiary, CUB Pty Ltd. Asahi announced the closing of the
acquisition on 1 June 2020 with regulatory approvals in Australia and
an updated plan for permanent financing. Asahi will pay AUD16 billion
(about JPY1.1 trillion) in cash for this acquisition.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The confirmation reflects our expectation that the acquisition
will improve Asahi's profitability and geographic diversification,
with the latter expanding its earning streams," says Motoki Yanase,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The confirmation is also based on Asahi decreasing its leverage to around
3.5x debt/EBITDA by 2022, according to its plans to permanently
finance a quarter of its around JPY1.2 trillion bridge loan with
equity and hybrid instruments with equity-like features,"
adds Yanase.
That said, the outlook on Asahi is negative because the coronavirus
outbreak will pressure its operations and profits for most of 2020 and
in the early part of 2021. Moody's currently expects profits
from the company's existing and acquired businesses to recover in
2021 to levels in line with that of 2019. However, this may
not materialize if the recovery is delayed from a prolonged pandemic.
The negative outlook further reflects the risk that Asahi may not be able
to raise JPY300 billion of equity-like financing as planned amid
the volatile financial markets and face delay in deleveraging.
The CUB acquisition will improve Asahi's profitability and geographic
footprint. Prior to the outbreak, CUB reported an operating
margin of 43% in 2018, which will help increase Asahi's
overall EBITA margin to the high-teens from 15% in 2019,
assuming that the outbreak is contained and economies begin to recover.
Post recovery, contributions from overseas markets will increase
to over half of its operating income from 38% in 2019.
On the other hand, the acquisition bridge loan will roughly double
Asahi's debt at the outset and raises uncertainties as to Asahi's
pace of deleveraging. While the company has secured a JPY400 billion
hybrid loan with 50% in equity credit under Moody's criteria,
the timing and amount of common equity, as well as the remaining
hybrid bond financing will be subject to market conditions.
Moody's estimates that this acquisition will increase Asahi's
leverage to roughly 6x in 2020, incorporating the full year profit
from CUB on a pro forma basis, about double its leverage of 3.2x
in 2019 and above its downgrade trigger of 3.5x. Weak earnings
affected by the outbreak will also aggravate the leverage. The
confirmation of Asahi's Baa1 ratings, however, assumes
that Asahi will execute on its plan to realize its expected profit from
the acquisition, raise JPY300 billion of equity-like permanent
financing, and reduce leverage to below 3.5x by fiscal 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, the ratings are unlikely to be upgraded
in the near term. However, Asahi's outlook could be
stabilized if the company demonstrates a steady path in reducing its debt/EBITDA
to the 4x range in 2021 and below 3.5x in 2022, and increasing
EBITA margin above 15%.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to improve its
profit and leverage in a timely manner, so that debt/EBITDA does
not steadily decline towards 3.5x by 2022 or EBITA margin remains
below 15%.
The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors
are material to the rating outcome.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk, given
its implications for public health and safety and the impact on beverage
consumption across the globe.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages
Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1214556.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo,
is a leading producer of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks in Japan.
