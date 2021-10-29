Moody's confirms Asbury's CFR at Ba2; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today confirmed Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.'s ("Asbury") Ba2 corporate family rating, Ba2-PD probability of default rating and B1 senior unsecured rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-2. The outlook is stable. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade that was initiated on September 29, 2021.

Asbury signed a definitive agreement to acquire all the assets and operations of Larry H. Miller (LHM) and Total Care Auto (TCA) for approximately $3.2 billion. Asbury will finance the acquisitions with a combination of common equity, debt and cash on hand. The acquisition is also contingent upon Asbury receiving the necessary regulatory and OEM approvals.

"Today's confirmation reflects Moody's view that despite the near-term negative impact to credit metrics from the proposed acquisitions the longer term strategic benefits of the transaction are credit positive with an expectation that credit metrics will improve over the next 12 to 18 months as Asbury manages to its public net leverage target of 3.0 times and liquidity remains good.", stated Bill Fahy, Moody's VP, Senior Credit Officer. Overall, leverage is expected to increase to over 3.7 times pro forma for the acquisition versus 2.4 times for the TTM period ending June 31, 2021, but will gradually decline over time. "Although we recognize the strategic and competitive benefits of greater geographic reach and brand extension as well as the sharing of technologies and products, the overall integration risks remain a key concern given the sheer scale of the acquisition and added complexity with TCA," stated Fahy.

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Asbury's Ba2 corporate family rating recognizes its material scale post its acquisition of LHM and TCA which will place it as the fourth largest auto retailer in the US. Asbury will also benefit from greater geographic reach and an expanded portfolio of brands while extending its reach into repair and maintenance protection through TCA. The company's flexible operating model and ability to share initiatives such as Clicklane to LHM and TCA's capabilities over time are also important synergies. Moody's also view Asbury's pro forma brand mix as favorable, with around 70% of new vehicle sales coming from luxury and import brands, and its reduced reliance on earnings from the sale of new vehicles as its used business continues to improve. However, Asbury is constrained by the significant integration challenges with regards to the scale of the acquisition, that could result in added costs or staffing challenges or extend the time needed to strengthen credit metrics.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Asbury successfully integrates the LHM, TCA and other acquisitions with leverage migrating to 3.0 times by the end of 2023. The outlook also assumes the company continues to manage itself with sufficient discipline around operating costs such that its proposed quantitative credit profile with a 3.0 times net leverage target continues regardless of the competitive or macro environment.

ESG considerations

Environmental and social risks are key credit considerations for Asbury. The company is subject to extensive governmental laws and regulations and could be impacted if they are found to be in purported violation of or subject to liabilities under any of these laws or regulations, or if new laws or regulations are enacted that adversely affect the operations, business, reputation, financial condition, or results of operations. Asbury's overall corporate governance is also a consideration given its acquisition focused growth strategy but does recognize its balanced financial policy, board structure and that it is a publicly traded company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include the successful integration of the proposed acquisitions along with continued solid operating performance and good liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded should debt to EBITDA be sustained under 3.5 times and EBIT to interest is sustained above 5.0 times.

A downgrade could result should operating results or financial policy change such that debt to EBITDA approached 4.5 times on a sustained basis or if EBIT to interest fell below 3.0 times.

Headquartered in Duluth, GA, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is a leading auto retailer with 117 franchises and 25 collision repair centers. LHM is headquartered Utah, and has 61 dealerships and 11 collision centers while TCA offers various vehicle protection programs and contracts. Pro forma annual revenues are about $16 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

