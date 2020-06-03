Moody's confirms Atrium European Real Estate's ratings; outlook negative

London, 03 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today confirmed the Baa3 issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of Atrium European Real Estate Limited (Atrium). The outlook has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes a review for downgrade that began on 8 April 2020.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review because the agency believes the company has taken enough steps to protect its balance sheet and liquidity and can manage the business interruption that was triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

Atrium's properties in its core markets of Poland (A2 stable) and the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable) have been open since mid-May following a two-month closure. It will take time for footfall and retail sales to recover to levels seen before the coronavirus outbreak, but Atrium is now under less pressure to provide concessions to its tenants given most of them are trading again.

With a cash balance of €326 million (including drawings under the revolving credit facility (RCF)) as of 29 May 2020, Atrium has enough liquidity to withstand a prolonged period of income deterioration. The company has no material debt maturities until October 2022 and has postponed €54 million of capital spending planned for 2020. The company recently introduced a scrip dividend programme that could conserve around €45 million of cash for the remainder of 2020, assuming the main 60% shareholder subscribes to the scrip.

Atrium's Baa3 rating confirmation is supported by the company's solid portfolio, mostly located in areas demonstrating economic growth with favourable property market fundamentals prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The rating confirmation further reflects the company's strong market position as one of the leading Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) shopping centre operators with a good management track record of sustaining cash flow and values in a fast-changing retail landscape. Other key strengths underpinning the rating include (1) a more than 72% unencumbered asset base, (2) moderate leverage, (3) a strong fixed-charge coverage, and (4) a long-dated debt-maturity profile with no material refinance needs in the next 18 months.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks that Moody's considers in Atrium's credit profile include the company's concentrated ownership in its key shareholder Gazit, who controls around 60% of the shares. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's track record of good corporate governance and its public listing on the Vienna and Amsterdam stock exchanges.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing effect of the coronavirus outbreak on Atrium's operating performance that will lead to (1) the company providing some concessions through extended payment terms and rent reductions to support occupancy and (2) an increased vacancy through subdued leasing activity, tenant insolvencies and non-renewals of leases. The negative outlook does not consider a potential second wave of coronavirus outbreak that could lead to a severe disruption to the company's operations.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

As of 31 December 2019, Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at 38.4%, with a Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA of 7.3x and a Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage of 3.6x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the negative outlook and coronavirus outbreak.

Negative rating pressure could develop if there is a return to the widespread business disruption, or if a high level of retailer distress translates into sustained weakened credit quality and occupancy. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:

» Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained above 45% or Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.5x

» A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against the euro, which would force the company to heavily discount rents on a long-term basis

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Ratings Confirmations:

..Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

....LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PROFILE

Atrium owns a €2.6 billion portfolio of 26 (excluding five assets in Poland that are classified as held for sale) shopping centres totaling around 809,000 thousand square metres (sqm). For 2019, the company generated around €168 million of annual rent equating to a 6.4% EPRA net initial yield. The company is focused on the more stable CEE countries of Poland and Czech Republic where 85% of its centres by value are located, generating 72% of its current rent. The average value of the company's shopping centres is €87 million, with an average size of around 29,500 sqm. Atrium is based in Jersey, Channel Islands, and has a dual public listing on the Vienna and Amsterdam stock exchanges, with a market capitalisation of nearly €1 billion as of 2 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

