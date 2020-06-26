Moody's confirms Autokiniton's ratings, senior secured and CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $749 million of rated debt affected.
New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings Autokiniton
US Holdings, Inc. ("Autokiniton") - Corporate Family
Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating at B2 and B2-PD,
respectively; and existing senior secured rating at B2. The
rating outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for
downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.
Ratings Confirmed:
..Issuer: Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
at B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
at B2 (LGD4 from LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Autokiniton's ratings reflect the company's significant competitive
position as a North American auto parts supplier following the company's
acquisition of Tower International, Inc. in late 2019.
This created a company of sizable scale with pro forma revenue of about
$2.2 billion for 2019. Autokiniton has an important
position in the North American automotive industry as a supplier of structural
components/assemblies and chassis/frame components with about 86%
of revenues to light trucks/SUVs/CUVs. Further, management
has significant acquisition integration experience and a long history
in the automotive industry. While customer concertation's
are very high with about 70% of revenues in 2019 represented by
the company's top 3 customers, the product focus is on profitable
light trucks/SUVs/CUVs.
Autokinton's pro forma debt/EBITDA for the last twelve month period
ending March 31, 2020 is estimated at 4.9x (inclusive of
Moody's adjustments and pro forma for the Tower acquisition) but will
deteriorate through 2020 with the impact from the gradual reopening of
automotive and commercial vehicle customer manufacturing operations in
North America due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar to other
automotive parts suppliers, the company has announced cost saving
actions including flexing direct and indirect costs, deferring capital
spending, and taking advantage of government deferral programs.
The ratings also incorporate Moody's view that excess cash available to
support operating flexibility over the coming quarters could be used to
reduce debt in the back half of 2021as industry conditions recover.
The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery
of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic
could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from
weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions
from job losses.
Autokiniton's expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile over
the next 12 months supported by cash on hand and modest availability under
the $250 million asset based revolving credit facility (ABL).
As of March 31, 2020, cash on hand was in the range of just
over $100 million. Availability under the $250 million
ABL was moderate with borrowings of about $200 million.
The ABL facility matures in 2023. Moody's expects negative
free cash flow generation in 2020 in the $20 to $40 million
range which should be supported by the company's cash balances.
The remaining availability under the facility is limited as higher usage
could bring the facilities financial maintenance covenants into effect.
The financial maintenance covenant for the ABL is a springing fixed charge
covenant of 1.0x to 1 when excess availability falls below the
greater of $16.7 million or 10% of the facility commitment.
This test is not expected to trigger in 2020 given the company's
cash balances. The term loan does not have financial maintenance
covenants.
Autokiniton's role in the automotive industry exposes the company to material
environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions.
Generally, however, Autokiniton's products (structural
assemblies, chassis, and frames) are not directly exposed
to vehicle powertrains. Even as automotive production of hybrid
and electric vehicle gradually increase over the next several years,
structural components & assemblies, and chassis & frame
components will continue to be required. Further, Autokiniton's
ability to develop lighter weight components with enhanced strength will
support the industry's efforts to meet regulatory requirements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Autokiniton's ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates debt
reduction with Debt/EBITDA approaching 3.5x and EBITA/Interest
approaching 3.0x.
Autokiniton's ratings could be downgraded if Debt/ EBITDA is expected
to be maintained over 5.5x, or EBITA/interest expense is
expected to be maintained under 1.5x through the second half of
2021. A deteriorating liquidity profile, debt funded acquisitions,
or large shareholder returns could also drive a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Automotive Supplier
Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc., headquartered in New
Boston, Michigan, is a leading Tier 1 supplier of specialized
metal stampings, welded assemblies, and hot stampings to the
automotive industry. The company is owned by affiliates of KPS
Capital Partners, L.P. On September 30, 2019,
the company acquired Tower International, Inc. Pro forma
revenues for the combined companies in 2019 were about $2.2
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
