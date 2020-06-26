Moody's confirms Autokiniton's ratings, senior secured and CFR at B2; negative outlook

Approximate $749 million of rated debt affected.

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc. ("Autokiniton") - Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and Probability of Default Rating at B2 and B2-PD, respectively; and existing senior secured rating at B2. The rating outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

Ratings Confirmed:

..Issuer: Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, at B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, at B2 (LGD4 from LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative from Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Autokiniton's ratings reflect the company's significant competitive position as a North American auto parts supplier following the company's acquisition of Tower International, Inc. in late 2019. This created a company of sizable scale with pro forma revenue of about $2.2 billion for 2019. Autokiniton has an important position in the North American automotive industry as a supplier of structural components/assemblies and chassis/frame components with about 86% of revenues to light trucks/SUVs/CUVs. Further, management has significant acquisition integration experience and a long history in the automotive industry. While customer concertation's are very high with about 70% of revenues in 2019 represented by the company's top 3 customers, the product focus is on profitable light trucks/SUVs/CUVs.

Autokinton's pro forma debt/EBITDA for the last twelve month period ending March 31, 2020 is estimated at 4.9x (inclusive of Moody's adjustments and pro forma for the Tower acquisition) but will deteriorate through 2020 with the impact from the gradual reopening of automotive and commercial vehicle customer manufacturing operations in North America due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similar to other automotive parts suppliers, the company has announced cost saving actions including flexing direct and indirect costs, deferring capital spending, and taking advantage of government deferral programs. The ratings also incorporate Moody's view that excess cash available to support operating flexibility over the coming quarters could be used to reduce debt in the back half of 2021as industry conditions recover.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that the expected gradual recovery of automotive industry conditions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic could be interrupted from a second wave of infection rates, or from weakening vehicle demand with a more extended recessionary conditions from job losses.

Autokiniton's expected to maintain an adequate liquidity profile over the next 12 months supported by cash on hand and modest availability under the $250 million asset based revolving credit facility (ABL). As of March 31, 2020, cash on hand was in the range of just over $100 million. Availability under the $250 million ABL was moderate with borrowings of about $200 million. The ABL facility matures in 2023. Moody's expects negative free cash flow generation in 2020 in the $20 to $40 million range which should be supported by the company's cash balances. The remaining availability under the facility is limited as higher usage could bring the facilities financial maintenance covenants into effect. The financial maintenance covenant for the ABL is a springing fixed charge covenant of 1.0x to 1 when excess availability falls below the greater of $16.7 million or 10% of the facility commitment. This test is not expected to trigger in 2020 given the company's cash balances. The term loan does not have financial maintenance covenants.

Autokiniton's role in the automotive industry exposes the company to material environmental risks arising from increasing regulations on carbon emissions. Generally, however, Autokiniton's products (structural assemblies, chassis, and frames) are not directly exposed to vehicle powertrains. Even as automotive production of hybrid and electric vehicle gradually increase over the next several years, structural components & assemblies, and chassis & frame components will continue to be required. Further, Autokiniton's ability to develop lighter weight components with enhanced strength will support the industry's efforts to meet regulatory requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Autokiniton's ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates debt reduction with Debt/EBITDA approaching 3.5x and EBITA/Interest approaching 3.0x.

Autokiniton's ratings could be downgraded if Debt/ EBITDA is expected to be maintained over 5.5x, or EBITA/interest expense is expected to be maintained under 1.5x through the second half of 2021. A deteriorating liquidity profile, debt funded acquisitions, or large shareholder returns could also drive a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was the Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc., headquartered in New Boston, Michigan, is a leading Tier 1 supplier of specialized metal stampings, welded assemblies, and hot stampings to the automotive industry. The company is owned by affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, L.P. On September 30, 2019, the company acquired Tower International, Inc. Pro forma revenues for the combined companies in 2019 were about $2.2 billion.

