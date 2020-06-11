Moody's confirms Autoliv's P-2 rating, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating of the commercial paper programme of Autoliv, Inc. (Autoliv, or the company). The outlook on the rating changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 26, 2020.

Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the P-2 commercial paper rating for Autoliv ASP, Inc., because its US CP-Programme has been terminated.

"The rating confirmation reflects Autoliv's continued excellent liquidity, and the expectation that the company will be able to swiftly recover margins and leverage metrics after a very challenging year 2020.", said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Autoliv.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of Autoliv's P-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Autoliv remains profitable in a very difficult year 2020 (in terms of Moody's adjusted EBITA) and recovers margins towards our expected range of 9% - 12% in 2021, and be comfortably within the range in 2022. This expectation is supported by (i) Autoliv's track record of continued outperformance of its revenues versus global light vehicle production (around 600 basis points achieved in 2019), which Moody's expects to continue, albeit at a smaller extend of 300 to 400 basis points over the medium term, and (ii) the company's actions to mitigate the negative impact of the global coronavirus outbreak by strict cost control and capex reduction. The confirmation also reflects the company's conservative financial policy targeting a strong investment-grade rating. The financial policy is exemplified by the maintenance of excellent liquidity and the most recent cancellation of dividend payments at a time where the company exceeds its own net leverage target of 0.5 - 1.5x.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit sales in 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the first three quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker than our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and Autoliv could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The P-2 rating reflects as positives the company's (1) leading position in the passive safety market, with a global market share of more than 41%, resulting in size and scale as a tier 1 automotive supplier; (2) stable and high profitability, with an above-market-average EBITA margin of around 9% in 2019, which is expected to improve to 12% in the medium term; (3) strong free cash flow (FCF) generation; and (4) conservative financial policy, which targets a strong investment-grade rating, excellent liquidity and strong credit metrics even in times of challenging market conditions, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.7x as of March 2020.

Nevertheless, the rating reflects as negatives the company's (1) dependence on the cyclicality of the automotive industry; (2) limited aftermarket activities, which could increase visibility into earnings; (3) shareholder-friendly financial policies, with high dividend payments and a history of share buybacks, and (4) complex capital structure that includes a degree of subordination for lenders at the level of the holding company Autoliv, Inc.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the negative impact that the global coronavirus outbreak will have on Autoliv's operating performance and credit metrics at least into 2021. In this environment, it might be difficult for Autoliv to improve credit metrics by the end of 2021 to levels, which Moody's expects for the P-2, including EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of at least 8%, leverage of a maximum of 2.5x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) while maintaining its excellent liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Autoliv's liquidity position excellent. The group's primary source of liquidity includes a cash balance of $907 million as of the end of March 2020. Externally, the group benefits from a $1.1 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) due in July 2023, of which $500 million was drawn on March 19, 2020, and $600 million was available at the end of March. On April 02, 2020, the company drew the remaining $600 million, leading to a cash balance of approximately $1.5 billion. The RCF does not contain a material adverse change clause and is not subject to financial covenants. On May 29, Autoliv entered into a SEK6 billion facility with the Swedish Export Credit Corporation (the "SvEK Facility"), with a 2-year and 5-year tranche of SEK3 billion each. After repaying a SEK1.2 billion loan, net proceeds of approximately $500 million are intended to be used to partially repay the RCF and will thus increase Autoliv's liquidity accordingly. Moody's expects annual funds from operations of around $500 million for the trough year 2020. With this, Autoliv's cash sources are totaling to around $2.5 billion.

These sources should comfortably cover cash uses, which underpins the company's solid positioning within the P-2 rating category. Over the next 12 months to March 2021, Moody's expects cash uses of around $1.1 billion, comprising working cash and working capital swings (around $0.3 billion) and capital spending (around $0.4 billion). The group has some near-term debt maturities ($0.4 billion, mainly consisting of commercial paper maturities). Overall, Moody's considers the refinancing of maturing debt as well manageable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Negative rating pressure could arise, if Autoliv's leverage would sustainably remain above 2.5x Debt / EBITDA (2.7x at LTM March 2020; Moody's adjusted) or if profitability weakened, with EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) falling below 9% (9.3% at LTM March 2020). A failure to maintain the excellent liquidity profile could also result in a rating downgrade.

Moody's would consider to upgrade Autoliv's ratings, if the company's profitability improved further, leading to EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) of sustainably above 12%. Moreover, an upgrade would require a further reduction of financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted Debt / EBITDA of sustainably below 1.5x.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Autoliv, Inc.

Confirmation, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Autoliv ASP, Inc.

Withdrawal, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:

....Commercial Paper, previously rated P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Supplier Methodology published in January 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and incorporated in Delaware, US, Autoliv, Inc. is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers for air bags, seat belts and steering wheels. The geographic footprint is well balanced with an even split among the Americas, Asia and Europe. In the year ended December 2019, Autoliv generated revenues of $8.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

