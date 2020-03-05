Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Aveanna Healthcare LLC BCPE Eagle Intermediate Holdings LLC Epic Health Services, Inc Epic/Freedom, LLC Related Research Credit Opinion: Aveanna Healthcare LLC: Update to credit analysis following Sr. Secured Notes issuance to finance Maxim acquisition Credit Opinion: Aveanna Healthcare LLC: Update to credit analysis reflecting Maxim acquisition Credit Opinion: Aveanna Healthcare LLC: Update Following Confirmation of B3 CFR with Negative Outlook Credit Opinion: Aveanna Healthcare LLC: Update Following Change to Negative Outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Aveanna Healthcare LLC Rating Action: Moody's confirms Aveanna's B3 CFR, concludes review; outlook negative 05 Mar 2020 New York, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed Aveanna Healthcare LLC's ("Aveanna") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's confirmed the B2 rating on the senior secured first-lien bank credit facilities and the Caa2 rating on the senior secured second-lien term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on December 24, 2019 when Aveanna announced that the proposed acquisition of Maxim Health Services, Inc.'s ("Maxim") home care service division had been terminated. "The confirmation of the B3 CFR reflects the strengthening of Aveanna's liquidity profile aided by an infusion of $100 million of cash, comprised of new sponsor equity and the proceeds from a legal settlement. This will help fund one-time costs associated with the now terminated Maxim acquisition, and repay the outstanding balance on the company's $75 million revolving facility," said Vladimir Ronin, lead analyst for the company. At the same time, Moody's confirmed the B2 rating on the senior secured first-lien bank credit facilities and the Caa2 rating on the senior secured second-lien term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from ratings under review. This concludes the review for downgrade initiated on December 24, 2019 when Aveanna announced that the proposed acquisition of Maxim Health Services, Inc.'s ("Maxim") home care service division had been terminated. "The confirmation of the B3 CFR reflects the strengthening of Aveanna's liquidity profile aided by an infusion of $100 million of cash, comprised of new sponsor equity and the proceeds from a legal settlement. This will help fund one-time costs associated with the now terminated Maxim acquisition, and repay the outstanding balance on the company's $75 million revolving facility," said Vladimir Ronin, lead analyst for the company. The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months Aveanna will remain modestly free cash flow consumptive as it unwinds incremental costs related to the terminated Maxim acquisition. Additionally, financial leverage will remain very high, at the same time that the company faces high social risks inherent in its business. While liquidity is adequate, there is little cushion to absorb unexpected operating setbacks. Moody's took the following rating actions on Aveanna Healthcare LLC: Confirmations: .... Corporate Family Rating, at B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD ....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, at B2 (LGD3) ....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, at B2 (LGD3) ....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, at Caa2 (LGD6 from LGD5) Outlook Actions: .... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review RATINGS RATIONALE Aveanna's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's very high financial leverage, a highly concentrated payor mix with significant Medicaid exposure, and meaningful geographic concentration in the sates of Texas, California, and Pennsylvania. Pro forma for the transaction, debt/EBITDA is about 7.9x on a Moody's adjusted basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The rating is constrained by Aveanna's weak quality of earnings given its significant EBITDA add-backs largely related to costs associated with its acquisition strategy. The rating also incorporates noteworthy industry pressures such as a challenging reimbursement environment, which will make it difficult for Aveanna to meaningfully improve its earnings and cash generation, over the near term. The rating also reflects Moody's belief that the company will continue to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, including acquisitions that are likely to be at least partially funded with incremental debt. The rating benefits from Aveanna's leading niche position in the otherwise fragmented market of pediatric home health services, and favorable long-term industry growth prospects. The overall market has solid growth prospects due to population trends, and its service offerings will remain critical in nature. Social and governance considerations are material to Aveanna's credit profile. Moody's believes Aveanna will remain exposed to the social risks of providing health care and related services in private duty nursing and therapy to a highly vulnerable patient base often comprised of sick and disabled children who need near around-the-clock care. There is ongoing legislative, political, media and regulatory focus on ensuring the delivery of medically appropriate care to this patient base. Private duty nursing companies that bill Medicare and Medicaid are subject to a significant number of complex regulations. Any weakness in providing healthcare services - real or perceived - can negatively affect Aveanna's reputation and ability to attract and sustain clients at profitable rates. Additionally, a possible data breach event, where intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records are released could cause legal or reputational harm. Among governance considerations, Aveanna's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in the high initial debt levels following the proposed acquisition of Maxim, as well as a track record of supplementing organic growth with material debt-funded acquisitions. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include improvement in liquidity reflected by consistent generation of positive free cash flow, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 5.5 times. Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant reimbursement reductions and/or wage pressure, failure to realize articulated synergies, incurrence of new debt to fund acquisitions, or deterioration in liquidity, such that free cash flow is expected to be negative on a sustained basis. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare LLC was formed through the merger of pediatric home healthcare companies Epic Health Services and PSA Healthcare, with a subsequent acquisition of Premier Healthcare Services completed in July 2018. The company is a leading provider of pediatric skilled nursing and therapy services, as well as adult home health services, including skilled nursing, therapy, personal care, behavioral health and autism. Aveanna is majority-owned by private equity firms Bain Capital and J. H. Whitney. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $1.4 billion for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 