Moody's confirms Awaze's CFR at B3, outlook negative

London, 12 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the corporate
family rating (CFR) of B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD
assigned to Compass III Limited ("Awaze"), a leading European manager
of holiday rentals. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the
B2 rating on the senior secured facilities and the Caa2 rating on the
second lien loan issued by Awaze Limited. A full list of affected
ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.
The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative, from ratings
under review.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Today's ratings confirmations balance Awaze's adequate liquidity against
the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trends
in customer demand that will persist in the next 12-18 months.
Moody's expects that Awaze's offering, which is both
relatively affordable and largely focussed on domestic tourism is well
placed to capture a faster recovery in demand as compared to the leisure
sector as a whole. This is because air travel is expected to remain
at significantly lower levels in the next two years because of both potential
government restrictions and lower passenger demand. Other means
of transport, such as driving or traveling by trains will likely
recover more quickly. In addition, Moody's forecasts
a 6.5% contraction of GDP in the euro area this year and
recession in many European countries, which will likely curb consumer
confidence and affect their holiday budgets.
Awaze was initially hit by the very sharp decline in bookings and leisure
sites closures in March 2020 as European governments introduced a range
of confinement measures to slow down the virus spread..
Since then, all Awaze's Landal parks in the Netherlands,
Germany and other countries have re-opened, although park
central facilities initially remain closed. The holiday rental
business is also operating across all major countries and Moody's
expects both businesses to benefit from Germany's plan to re-open
borders from 15th of June because the country is one of the key source
markets for Awaze. The UK business, however, remains
closed while there is also little demand for the packaged tours for the
company's James Villas Holiday segment. The coronavirus pandemic
will continue to curtail global demand in the leisure sector this year
due to both travel restrictions and fears of contracting the virus while
traveling. Moody's expects Awaze's revenue to be 20%-25%
lower this year compared to 2019 and Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
could temporarily exceed 10x in 2020 before returning to around 7x in
2021, its 2019 leverage level. However, depending on
the length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement
measures there could be a deeper downside case or a slower recovery including
a significantly affected peak summer season.
The rating action also reflects the flexibility of the company's cost
base and the government support programmes for the payroll for its staff.
Awaze has responded to the crisis by reducing capex to below €20
million from €60 million in 2019 and cutting administrative costs.
Moody's also understands that the company's planned M&A transactions
are now on hold. Moody's positively notes that Awaze's
flexible cost structure and continuing bookings flow helped the company
to maintain its cash balances with cash at the end of May of €320
million slightly higher than at the end of March.
Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to Awaze as
the company is controlled by Platinum Equity which, as is common
for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage
and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.
Moody's also notes that the company is executing its large business optimisation
programme following the carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide,
which makes it more difficult to monitor the underlying business performance.
That said, the company has made a notable effort to improve transparency
by providing additional disclosures, including third party reviewed
quarterly reports.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity is adequate. Awaze benefits from
€320 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet as of May 2020,
including fully drawing the €105 million revolving credit facility
(RCF). The RCF is typically used to cover seasonal working capital
outflows in the fourth quarter of the year, but was drawn as a precautionary
measure following the coronavirus crisis. The company does not
have any notable debt maturities until 2024 apart from ongoing finance
lease payments of circa €10 million per year. The RCF contains
a leverage-based springing covenant tested if the facility is drawn
more than by 35% and for which Moody's expects the company to remain
in compliance.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B2 ratings of the €715 million senior secured first lien and
the €105 million RCF are one notch above the group's corporate family
rating. The ratings on these instruments reflect their contractual
seniority in the capital structure and the cushion provided by the second
lien, which is rated Caa2. The collateral package consists
of a pledge over the majority of the group's bank accounts, intragroup
receivables and shares. and does not include the company's owned
parks and land in the Netherlands with an approximate value of €300
million.
RATIONALE FOR NEGAITVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for leisure
industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further
strain on the company's key credit ratios.
Moody's could change the outlook to stable when it appears the coronavirus
impact on the business has receded and Awaze is on track to reduce its
leverage below 7x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted,
and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Awaze builds a track record
of profitability improvements and reduce restructuring costs. Quantitatively,
an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to decline to sustainably
below 6x while maintaining a consistently positive free cash flow generation.
Moody's could downgrade Awaze's ratings if confinement measures and travel
restrictions result in significantly slower than anticipated demand recovery
or higher costs, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics
and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative rating pressure would
result from any operational difficulties preventing the company's EBITDA
to grow and its free cash flow generation to remain positive.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:
..Issuer: Compass III Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B3-PD
..Issuer: Awaze Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at Caa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Awaze Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Compass III Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PROFILE
Awaze is a carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, acquired by
Platinum Equity Advisors in May 2018. The company operates in three
main business segments: Landal Parks (Netherlands-based holiday
parks operator and franchisor), Novasol (professional agent for
Continental European holiday homes) and Awaze Vacation Rentals U.K.
(Awaze UK), which includes a rental agency business for UK holiday
cottages, lodges, parks and boating accommodations,
as well as a specialist villa tour operator business. In 2019,
Awaze generated around €715 million in revenue and €130 million
in management-adjusted EBITDA.
