Moody's confirms Awaze's CFR at B3, outlook negative

London, 12 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD assigned to Compass III Limited ("Awaze"), a leading European manager of holiday rentals. Concurrently, Moody's has confirmed the B2 rating on the senior secured facilities and the Caa2 rating on the second lien loan issued by Awaze Limited. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative, from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's ratings confirmations balance Awaze's adequate liquidity against the breadth and severity of the coronavirus shock and the uncertain trends in customer demand that will persist in the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that Awaze's offering, which is both relatively affordable and largely focussed on domestic tourism is well placed to capture a faster recovery in demand as compared to the leisure sector as a whole. This is because air travel is expected to remain at significantly lower levels in the next two years because of both potential government restrictions and lower passenger demand. Other means of transport, such as driving or traveling by trains will likely recover more quickly. In addition, Moody's forecasts a 6.5% contraction of GDP in the euro area this year and recession in many European countries, which will likely curb consumer confidence and affect their holiday budgets.

Awaze was initially hit by the very sharp decline in bookings and leisure sites closures in March 2020 as European governments introduced a range of confinement measures to slow down the virus spread.. Since then, all Awaze's Landal parks in the Netherlands, Germany and other countries have re-opened, although park central facilities initially remain closed. The holiday rental business is also operating across all major countries and Moody's expects both businesses to benefit from Germany's plan to re-open borders from 15th of June because the country is one of the key source markets for Awaze. The UK business, however, remains closed while there is also little demand for the packaged tours for the company's James Villas Holiday segment. The coronavirus pandemic will continue to curtail global demand in the leisure sector this year due to both travel restrictions and fears of contracting the virus while traveling. Moody's expects Awaze's revenue to be 20%-25% lower this year compared to 2019 and Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily exceed 10x in 2020 before returning to around 7x in 2021, its 2019 leverage level. However, depending on the length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement measures there could be a deeper downside case or a slower recovery including a significantly affected peak summer season.

The rating action also reflects the flexibility of the company's cost base and the government support programmes for the payroll for its staff. Awaze has responded to the crisis by reducing capex to below €20 million from €60 million in 2019 and cutting administrative costs. Moody's also understands that the company's planned M&A transactions are now on hold. Moody's positively notes that Awaze's flexible cost structure and continuing bookings flow helped the company to maintain its cash balances with cash at the end of May of €320 million slightly higher than at the end of March.

Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to Awaze as the company is controlled by Platinum Equity which, as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions. Moody's also notes that the company is executing its large business optimisation programme following the carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, which makes it more difficult to monitor the underlying business performance. That said, the company has made a notable effort to improve transparency by providing additional disclosures, including third party reviewed quarterly reports.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is adequate. Awaze benefits from €320 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet as of May 2020, including fully drawing the €105 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF is typically used to cover seasonal working capital outflows in the fourth quarter of the year, but was drawn as a precautionary measure following the coronavirus crisis. The company does not have any notable debt maturities until 2024 apart from ongoing finance lease payments of circa €10 million per year. The RCF contains a leverage-based springing covenant tested if the facility is drawn more than by 35% and for which Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 ratings of the €715 million senior secured first lien and the €105 million RCF are one notch above the group's corporate family rating. The ratings on these instruments reflect their contractual seniority in the capital structure and the cushion provided by the second lien, which is rated Caa2. The collateral package consists of a pledge over the majority of the group's bank accounts, intragroup receivables and shares. and does not include the company's owned parks and land in the Netherlands with an approximate value of €300 million.

RATIONALE FOR NEGAITVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for leisure industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's key credit ratios.

Moody's could change the outlook to stable when it appears the coronavirus impact on the business has receded and Awaze is on track to reduce its leverage below 7x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Awaze builds a track record of profitability improvements and reduce restructuring costs. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to decline to sustainably below 6x while maintaining a consistently positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's could downgrade Awaze's ratings if confinement measures and travel restrictions result in significantly slower than anticipated demand recovery or higher costs, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative rating pressure would result from any operational difficulties preventing the company's EBITDA to grow and its free cash flow generation to remain positive.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Compass III Limited

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B3-PD

..Issuer: Awaze Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at Caa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Awaze Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Compass III Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PROFILE

Awaze is a carve-out from Wyndham Worldwide, acquired by Platinum Equity Advisors in May 2018. The company operates in three main business segments: Landal Parks (Netherlands-based holiday parks operator and franchisor), Novasol (professional agent for Continental European holiday homes) and Awaze Vacation Rentals U.K. (Awaze UK), which includes a rental agency business for UK holiday cottages, lodges, parks and boating accommodations, as well as a specialist villa tour operator business. In 2019, Awaze generated around €715 million in revenue and €130 million in management-adjusted EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

