Moody's confirms B2 corporate family and senior secured ratings of PS HoldCo, outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of PS HoldCo, LLC ("PS HoldCo"), the flatbed transportation and logistics provider that operates under the name PS Logistics. The ratings include the B2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), the B2-PD probability of default rating and the B2 rating of the $315 million term loan due 2025. The ratings outlook is negative.

This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 30, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR of PS HoldCo reflects the company's position as one of the largest providers of flatbed transportation and logistics services with an operational track record that spans more than a decade. PS HoldCo's business model comprises asset-based transportation services using company-owned equipment and employees, asset-light transportation services using lease operators and owner-operators, as well as brokerage and logistics services. Combined with a driver pay structure that is based on a percentage of applicable freight rates, this model results in a flexible cost structure and a driver turnover rate that is below industry averages.

The company is exposed to end-markets that are correlated with cyclical industrial production and construction spending in North America. PS HoldCo has to contend therefore with a material weakening in demand due to a sharp contraction in economic activity because of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's regards the pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework. EBITA margins may decrease to the low-single digit range, in Moody's estimates, from already weaker-than-expected levels of approximately 4% in 2019. At the same time, debt/EBITDA could increase to elevated levels of around 5.5 times at year-end 2020.

Moody's expects liquidity to remain adequate, with about $50 to $75 million in aggregate in cash and availability under the $75 million revolving credit facility. Revolver usage could increase if PS HoldCo opportunistically pursues acquisitions. Furthermore, while ample as of March 31, 2020, covenant headroom could decrease materially because earnings will be pressured.

As an operator of heavy-duty trucks with diesel engines, PS HoldCo is also exposed to the environmental risk that emission regulations will become more stringent, which could result in higher engine costs.

The $315 million first lien term loan due 2025 is rated B2, in line with the B2 CFR. This reflects the very sizeable proportion of the capital structure that this obligation represents, together with a meaningful amount of equipment financing notes, relative to the higher ranking $75 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

The negative outlook considers the earnings pressure, elevated leverage and lower covenant headroom emanating from the material weakening in demand for flatbed transportation services as industrial production and constructing activities contract following efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There will be no upward pressure on the ratings until freight shipments increase along with a general economic improvement in the US. The ratings could be upgraded if EBITA margins are at least 6%, debt/EBITDA is maintained at 4 times or less, and the company demonstrates consistently positive free cash flow while maintaining adequate investments in its fleet, such that (retained cash flow minus capital expenditures)/debt is at least 4%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects EBITA margins to remain below 4.5%, debt/EBITDA to remain above 4.5 times or free cash flow to be consistently negative. Tightening liquidity, an accelerated pace of acquisitions or an increase in average fleet age to well in excess of 30 months could also cause a ratings downgrade.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: PS HoldCo, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PS HoldCo, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PS HoldCo, LLC, headquartered in Birmingham, AL, is a flatbed transportation and logistics provider that operates a fleet of about 3,300 trucks and has 42 terminal locations in the eastern, midwestern and southeastern U.S. The company generated approximately $900 million of revenues in the last 12 months ended March 31, 2020. PS HoldCo, LLC is privately owned by funds managed by One Equity Partners and management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rene Lipsch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

