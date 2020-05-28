Moody's confirms B2 corporate family and senior secured ratings of PS HoldCo, outlook negative

New York, May 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of PS HoldCo, LLC ("PS HoldCo"), the
flatbed transportation and logistics provider that operates under the
name PS Logistics. The ratings include the B2 corporate family
rating ("CFR"), the B2-PD probability of default
rating and the B2 rating of the $315 million term loan due 2025.
The ratings outlook is negative.
This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 30,
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B2 CFR of PS HoldCo reflects the company's position as one of the
largest providers of flatbed transportation and logistics services with
an operational track record that spans more than a decade. PS HoldCo's
business model comprises asset-based transportation services using
company-owned equipment and employees, asset-light
transportation services using lease operators and owner-operators,
as well as brokerage and logistics services. Combined with a driver
pay structure that is based on a percentage of applicable freight rates,
this model results in a flexible cost structure and a driver turnover
rate that is below industry averages.
The company is exposed to end-markets that are correlated with
cyclical industrial production and construction spending in North America.
PS HoldCo has to contend therefore with a material weakening in demand
due to a sharp contraction in economic activity because of measures to
contain the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's regards the pandemic
as a social risk under its ESG framework. EBITA margins may decrease
to the low-single digit range, in Moody's estimates,
from already weaker-than-expected levels of approximately
4% in 2019. At the same time, debt/EBITDA could increase
to elevated levels of around 5.5 times at year-end 2020.
Moody's expects liquidity to remain adequate, with about $50
to $75 million in aggregate in cash and availability under the
$75 million revolving credit facility. Revolver usage could
increase if PS HoldCo opportunistically pursues acquisitions. Furthermore,
while ample as of March 31, 2020, covenant headroom could
decrease materially because earnings will be pressured.
As an operator of heavy-duty trucks with diesel engines,
PS HoldCo is also exposed to the environmental risk that emission regulations
will become more stringent, which could result in higher engine
costs.
The $315 million first lien term loan due 2025 is rated B2,
in line with the B2 CFR. This reflects the very sizeable proportion
of the capital structure that this obligation represents, together
with a meaningful amount of equipment financing notes, relative
to the higher ranking $75 million asset-based revolving
credit facility.
The negative outlook considers the earnings pressure, elevated leverage
and lower covenant headroom emanating from the material weakening in demand
for flatbed transportation services as industrial production and constructing
activities contract following efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
There will be no upward pressure on the ratings until freight shipments
increase along with a general economic improvement in the US. The
ratings could be upgraded if EBITA margins are at least 6%,
debt/EBITDA is maintained at 4 times or less, and the company demonstrates
consistently positive free cash flow while maintaining adequate investments
in its fleet, such that (retained cash flow minus capital expenditures)/debt
is at least 4%.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects EBITA margins to remain
below 4.5%, debt/EBITDA to remain above 4.5
times or free cash flow to be consistently negative. Tightening
liquidity, an accelerated pace of acquisitions or an increase in
average fleet age to well in excess of 30 months could also cause a ratings
downgrade.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: PS HoldCo, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PS HoldCo, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PS HoldCo, LLC, headquartered in Birmingham, AL,
is a flatbed transportation and logistics provider that operates a fleet
of about 3,300 trucks and has 42 terminal locations in the eastern,
midwestern and southeastern U.S. The company generated approximately
$900 million of revenues in the last 12 months ended March 31,
2020. PS HoldCo, LLC is privately owned by funds managed
by One Equity Partners and management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rene Lipsch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653