Moody's confirms B2 corporate family and senior secured ratings of NA Rail Hold Co., outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed the ratings of rail and port terminal operator NA Rail Hold Co. (aka Patriot Rail & Ports). The ratings include the B2 corporate family rating, the B2-PD probability of default rating and the B2 ratings of the $40 million revolving credit facility and the $285 million term loan due 2026. The ratings outlook is negative.

This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 27, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the adverse impact on NA Rail Hold Co. of the economic contraction ensuing from efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's considers a social risk. In particular the more severely affected port terminal operations will pressure NA Rail Hold Co.'s earnings and cause financial leverage to be elevated. Moody's estimates operating margins to weaken in 2020 to the mid-to-high teens (calculated excluding amortization), before reverting to around 20% in 2021. In addition, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be elevated in the near-term, approximately 6.5 times at year-end 2020.

The confirmation of the ratings considers NA Rail Hold Co.'s position as an operator of 12 short line railroads that connect with the national rail infrastructure of the Class 1 railroads in the US, the company's relatively modest scale and some revenue concentration in pulp and paper and aggregates. NA Rail Hold Co. has a good record of attaining price increases in excess of rail inflation, aided by its limited exposure to more competitive intermodal freight. Operating margins are attractive, notwithstanding the much less profitable port terminal activities of NA Port Hold Co. (held with NA Rail Hold Co. under common control).

Moody's considers NA Rail Hold Co.'s liquidity to be adequate. Moody's anticipates that annual free cash flow will remain positive in 2020, before increasing to likely around $15 million in 2021. The company's cash balance is boosted by the drawdown of virtually all of the availability under the $40 million revolving credit facility, although Moody's expects the funds drawn to be repaid when business conditions stabilize later in 2020. Moody's also anticipates that the financial covenant of the revolver will not be breached in the next 12 months.

Although Moody's considers the environmental risks of the surface transportation sector to be 'emerging', NA Rail Hold Co. is much less exposed to environmental risks because it does not ship any coal.

The $40 million revolving credit facility due 2024 and the $285 million term loan due 2026 are rated B2, the same level as the corporate family rating. This reflects the very high proportion of senior secured debt in the company's capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a prudent execution of its acquisition strategy and significantly increases its scale, if operating margins are consistently in excess of 20% (calculated excluding amortization), debt/EBITDA remains below 4.5 times and if free cash flow increases solidly.

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that operating margins decrease towards the mid-teens (calculated excluding amortization), debt/EBITDA does not revert to less than 6 times, or that liquidity weakens, including if free cash flow drops below $10 million per annum.

The following rating actions were taken:

Confirmations:

..Issuer: NA Rail Hold Co.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed at B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NA Rail Hold Co.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NA Rail Hold Co. jointly owns Patriot Rail & Ports with NA Ports Hold Co. Patriot Rail & Ports operates 12 short line railroads in North America and provides rail services, including railcar cleaning, track cleaning and maintenance in 14 states. In addition, Patriot Rail & Ports operates eight port terminals and two cold storage facilities in five states in the southeastern US. NA Rail Hold Co. and NA Ports Hold Co. are owned by an infrastructure fund managed by First State Investments.

