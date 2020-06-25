Moody's confirms B2 corporate family and senior secured ratings of NA Rail Hold Co., outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") confirmed
the ratings of rail and port terminal operator NA Rail Hold Co.
(aka Patriot Rail & Ports). The ratings include the B2 corporate
family rating, the B2-PD probability of default rating and
the B2 ratings of the $40 million revolving credit facility and
the $285 million term loan due 2026. The ratings outlook
is negative.
This completes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 27,
2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects the adverse impact on NA Rail Hold Co.
of the economic contraction ensuing from efforts to contain the coronavirus
outbreak, which Moody's considers a social risk. In
particular the more severely affected port terminal operations will pressure
NA Rail Hold Co.'s earnings and cause financial leverage
to be elevated. Moody's estimates operating margins to weaken in
2020 to the mid-to-high teens (calculated excluding amortization),
before reverting to around 20% in 2021. In addition,
Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be elevated in the near-term,
approximately 6.5 times at year-end 2020.
The confirmation of the ratings considers NA Rail Hold Co.'s position
as an operator of 12 short line railroads that connect with the national
rail infrastructure of the Class 1 railroads in the US, the company's
relatively modest scale and some revenue concentration in pulp and paper
and aggregates. NA Rail Hold Co. has a good record of attaining
price increases in excess of rail inflation, aided by its limited
exposure to more competitive intermodal freight. Operating margins
are attractive, notwithstanding the much less profitable port terminal
activities of NA Port Hold Co. (held with NA Rail Hold Co.
under common control).
Moody's considers NA Rail Hold Co.'s liquidity to be
adequate. Moody's anticipates that annual free cash flow will remain
positive in 2020, before increasing to likely around $15
million in 2021. The company's cash balance is boosted by
the drawdown of virtually all of the availability under the $40
million revolving credit facility, although Moody's expects
the funds drawn to be repaid when business conditions stabilize later
in 2020. Moody's also anticipates that the financial covenant
of the revolver will not be breached in the next 12 months.
Although Moody's considers the environmental risks of the surface transportation
sector to be 'emerging', NA Rail Hold Co. is much less exposed
to environmental risks because it does not ship any coal.
The $40 million revolving credit facility due 2024 and the $285
million term loan due 2026 are rated B2, the same level as the corporate
family rating. This reflects the very high proportion of senior
secured debt in the company's capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a prudent execution
of its acquisition strategy and significantly increases its scale,
if operating margins are consistently in excess of 20% (calculated
excluding amortization), debt/EBITDA remains below 4.5 times
and if free cash flow increases solidly.
The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that operating margins
decrease towards the mid-teens (calculated excluding amortization),
debt/EBITDA does not revert to less than 6 times, or that liquidity
weakens, including if free cash flow drops below $10 million
per annum.
The following rating actions were taken:
Confirmations:
..Issuer: NA Rail Hold Co.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Confirmed
at B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NA Rail Hold Co.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NA Rail Hold Co. jointly owns Patriot Rail & Ports with NA
Ports Hold Co. Patriot Rail & Ports operates 12 short line
railroads in North America and provides rail services, including
railcar cleaning, track cleaning and maintenance in 14 states.
In addition, Patriot Rail & Ports operates eight port terminals
and two cold storage facilities in five states in the southeastern US.
NA Rail Hold Co. and NA Ports Hold Co. are owned by an infrastructure
fund managed by First State Investments.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Rene Lipsch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
