Moody's confirms B2 ratings of 4Finance, concluding review; outlook negative

Paris, July 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed 4Finance Holding S.A.'s (4Finance) long-term corporate family and long-term issuer ratings of B2, together with the B2 long-term backed senior unsecured debt ratings of 4Finance, S.A., the group's Luxemburg-based debt issuing company. The outlook on both entities has been changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes the review opened on 3 July 2020, which followed 4Finance's notice of invitation, launched on 29 June 2020, to vote on a nine-month extension to the May 2021 maturity of 4Finance, S.A.'s €150 million senior unsecured bond (ISIN XS1417876163).

Today's rating action is driven by the announcement, on 20 July 2020, that the resolution to extend the maturity of the Euro bonds by 9 months to February 2022 was successfully passed. Over 1,000 investors, representing a participation of 68.0% of outstanding bonds, took part in the vote, while 95.4% by value voted in favour of the resolution, satisfying the 75% Qualifying Majority threshold.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CORPORATE FAMILY RATING

The confirmation of the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) is driven by the temporary relief afforded by the extension to grow 4Finance's near-prime and other loan portfolios as planned, without materially weakening the company's liquidity position.

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a material impact on 4Finance's profitability and asset quality, through tightened lending criteria leading to reduced loan issuance volume, and an anticipated increase in impairments given the shift in customers' repayment behavior. Moody's considers that such a deterioration in 4Finance's fundamentals, which is mitigated by the company's high margins and the flexible cost structure which is expected to yield savings through staff reduction, is compatible with a B2 CFR.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's nonetheless cautions that the need to resort to such a bond extension highlights the company's weakened liquidity position and the limited options to access additional sources of liquidity in the event of a shock. Additionally, Moody's considers the nonperforming part of the loan book as illiquid, which constrains the issuer's flexibility to repay outstanding debt by means of reducing lending only. The negative outlook therefore reflects that, despite 4Finance's current sound liquidity position, with €90 million in cash as of May 2020, the company could be faced with significant maturity hurdles in 2022 if further impediments to its refinancing ability arise.

RATIONALE FOR THE ISSUER AND DEBT RATINGS

The confirmation of the B2 ratings of 4Finance, S.A.'s backed senior unsecured notes (€150 million maturing May 2021, and $325 million maturing in May 2022) are based on the CFR and reflect the results from Moody's "Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies" methodology published in December 2015 and their positioning within the group's funding structure and the amount outstanding relative to total debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of 4Finance's CFR is unlikely in the short-term, as evidenced by the negative outlook. Over the longer-term, the CFR could be upgraded if 4Finance maintains a strong recurring profitability and high capitalization while containing asset quality volatility and improving its funding profile towards a more evenly distributed debt maturity profile. Upward rating pressure could also materialize if the integration of TBI Bank EAD translates into a successful further expansion of the group's consumer lending business.

An upgrade in 4Finance's CFR would likely result in a corresponding upgrade to its issuer and debt ratings.

4Finance's CFR could be downgraded if (1) the company was unable to adequately lengthen its maturity profile, or put in place alternate access to liquidity to fund forthcoming debt maturities; (2) asset quality were to deteriorate substantially; (3) the company's recurring return on assets were to fall further; or (4) the company's capitalization would continue deteriorating or (5) the company targets a leaner liquidity coverage, resulting in lower volumes of liquid reserves to meet upcoming funding maturities. Unfavorable progress in the integration of TBI Bank EAD could also translate into downward rating pressure.

A downgrade in 4Finance's CFR would likely result in a corresponding downgrade to its issuer and debt ratings. Further, Moody's could downgrade 4Finance's issuer ratings and 4Finance, S.A.'s debt ratings due to adverse changes to their debt capital structure that would lower the recovery rate for senior unsecured debt classes.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: 4Finance Holding S.A.

..Confirmations:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, confirmed at B2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, confirmed at B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

Issuer: 4Finance, S.A.

..Confirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, confirmed at B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Rating under Review

