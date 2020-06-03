Moody's confirms BMW Bank of North America's long-term bank deposit rating at Aa3, concluding review; outlook is negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") confirmed its ratings for BMW Bank of North America (BMW Bank), including its long-term bank deposit rating at Aa3 and issuer rating at A3. The bank's baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA), and all long-term ratings were also confirmed. The bank's Prime-1 short-term bank deposit rating was affirmed. The outlook is negative. These actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on 25 March, 2020, which was prompted by the uncertainty around the company's operating performance related to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rating actions follow similar actions on the ratings for BMW Bank's parent Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW, A2 issuer rating, negative). Please see separate press release dated 2 June 2020.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook and falling oil prices are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Moody's believes that delinquency rates, loan defaults and lease residual realization trends will worsen in the next 12-18 months. Moody's believes, however, that U.S auto captive finance companies are fairly well positioned to weather a level of shock in the system, absent meaningful declines in used car prices and a rapid and unexpected deterioration of liquidity at the parent level. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

..Issuer: BMW Bank of North America

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at a2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed at baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at A1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Confirmed at P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at A2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Confirmed at P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at A3, Negative from Rating Under Review

.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Confirmed at Aa3, Negative from Rating Under Review

.... ST Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's has confirmed BMW Bank's baa2 baseline assessment based on its assessment that the company will be able to maintain good asset quality and solid profitability against the backdrop of deteriorating operating conditions, benefitting from its practice of selling lower quality auto loans and leases to its immediate parent, BMW Financial Services NA, LLC (BMW Financial Services). Moody's also expects the bank to maintain a substantial capital cushion. BMW Bank's tangible equity to tangible assets capital cushion was 15% as of 31 December 2019 and Moody's expects it will remain close to this figure over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's also believes that managed receivables ($11 billion as of 31 March 2019) will decline by approximately 10% in the next 12 months, in line with Moody's expectations of new car sales decline in the U.S. by 25%. The lack of a core deposits and dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding, primarily brokered CDs, are constraints on the bank's credit profile. Additional credit challenges include BMW Bank's exposure to the performance trends of its parent. Affiliate support currently raises BMW Bank's baa2 BCA by three notches to an adjusted BCA of a2.

The negative outlook on BMW Bank's ratings reflects the outlook on the ratings for its ultimate parent BMW. BMW's weaker credit profile will have negative implications for BMW Bank's access to funding and its financing volumes. Moody's ratings of BMW Bank reflect a very high expectation of support from BMW because that BMW Bank plays an important role in helping BMW achieve its sales objectives in the key US auto market. Moody's assessment of very high affiliate support assumptions is supported by agreements from BMW Financial Services, BMW Bank's immediate parent, to indemnify the bank for certain auto portfolio losses.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Please see Moody's Environmental risks and Social risks heatmaps for further information. Today's rating actions reflect the impact on BMW Bank of the breadth and severity of the shock, and Moody's view of its ability to withstand it under its current assumptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months given BMW Bank's negative outlook. However, BMW Bank's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings for its parent BMW are upgraded. The most likely source of positive pressure on BMW Bank's BCA would be a strengthened liquidity profile; however, a higher BCA would be unlikely to result in a ratings upgrade absent an upgrade of the ratings for the parent.

A downgrade of ultimate parent BMW or a deterioration of Moody's assessment of the probability of affiliate support would result in a downgrade of BMW Bank's ratings. The BCA could be downgraded if Moody's were to assess a high probability of stark deterioration in credit quality, if capitalization and profitability were to weaken materially from their current strong levels and if the bank's funding and liquidity profile were to deteriorate. However, a lower BCA is unlikely to result in a ratings downgrade absent a downgrade of the ratings for the parent.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BMW Bank of North America, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW Financial Services. BMW Bank of North America is part of BMW's financial services arm in the US, which offers leasing, retail and dealership financing to customers acquiring BMW, MINI and Rolls Royce brand vehicles. As of 31 March 2020, it had $11.4 billion in total assets.

