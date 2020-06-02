Moody's confirms BMW's A2 ratings; Outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today confirmed the A2 long term issuer rating and the Prime-1 (P-1) short-term rating of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW). The outlook on all ratings changed to negative from ratings under review. This rating action concludes a review for possible downgrade that began on March 25, 2020.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The confirmation of BMW's ratings reflects Moody's view that the company should be able to post a solid recovery in its operations and financial profile from the second half of 2020 onwards with credit metrics appropriate for the A2 rating by year-end 2022. The automotive downturn brought on by the coronavirus will cause a pronounced weakening in BMW's credit metrics. We expect that during 2020, BMW's Moody's adjusted EBITA margin could fall below 3%, compared with 5.8% in 2019. The expected recovery will be driven by the group's highly competitive position as a leading premium car manufacturer with a global footprint and a track record of relative sustainable performance against most peers even in highly volatile market environment. With regards to its global operations, we believe that the group's set up in China where it has built significant local production will be a key contributor to the turnaround as this market recovers to more normal levels.

Moody's forecasts for the global automotive sector a 20% decline in unit shipments during 2020, with a steep year-over year contraction in the second and third quarters followed a modest rebound in the fourth quarter. We expect 2021 industry unit sales to rebound and grow by approximately 11%. However, future demand for vehicles could be weaker that our current estimates, the already competitive environment in the auto sector could intensify further, and BMW could encounter greater headwinds than currently anticipated.

BMW's strong liquidity position affords it the capacity to fund sizable cash requirements that might arise under a potentially extended downturn in the global automotive market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. BMW has constant financing needs related to the funding of its customers, while the industrial activities should be largely self-funding. As of 31 March 2020, the company's sources of cash included of more than €18 billion in cash and marketable debt securities (before any haircut), as well as €8.0 billion in capacity under its unutilised credit facility. In addition, we recognize BMW's ability to access the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank's as well as the European Central Bank's refinancing windows by pledging certain qualifying assets.

BMW's potential cash uses include capital spending, dividend payments, working capital and day-to-day needs, as well as a sizeable amount of short-term debt maturities principally related to its finance captive operations. As these captive operations are largely self-liquidating because of the amortising nature of its credit contracts, such a liquidity situation is acceptable despite BMW's high rating category.

The negative outlook reflects the potentially severe impact that the coronavirus could have on BMW's operating performance and credit metrics into 2021 and that the currently expected recovery may be harder to achieve.

ESG RISK

The widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The global automotive industry is one of the sectors that will be most severely impacted by the outbreak. The vulnerability of BMW's products to a potentially steep downturn in demand heightens the importance a healthy liquidity profile. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further negative pressure would build if BMW fails to return to meaningful operating profit generation in the second half of 2020. A prolonged and deeper slump in demand than currently anticipated leading to higher demand in liquidity, a more severe deterioration of its balance sheet and a longer path to restoring credit metrics in line with an A2 credit rating, including an adjusted EBITA margin of above 7% and meaningful free cash flow (Moody's-defined) generation, could also lead to further negative pressure on the rating.

Given the current market situation we do not anticipate any short-term positive rating pressure. A stabilization of the market situation leading to a recovery in metrics to pre-outbreak levels could lead to positive rating pressure. More specifically (1) an adjusted Debt/EBITDA to drop back sustainably below 1x and (2) an adjusted EBITA margin to increase sustainably above 8% could lead to upward rating pressure.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Confirmed at A2

....Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW Australia Finance Ltd.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW Canada Inc.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW Finance N.V.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW International Investment B.V.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW Japan Finance Corp.

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: BMW US Capital, LLC

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Confirmed at P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Confirmed at (P)A2

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at A2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

